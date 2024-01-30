Skip to Main content
Wing Wok Greenwood Village
Pickup
ASAP
from
7939 East Arapahoe Road
0
Your order
Wing Wok Greenwood Village 7939 East Arapahoe Road
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
7939 East Arapahoe Road
NEW WING WOK
Drink
Appetizers
Chicken Wings
Chicken Tender
Popcorn Chicken
Sandwiches
K-Bowls
SIDE
NEW WING WOK
Appetizers
Cup Bokki
$7.00
Kimchi Fries
$8.00
Dumplings
$9.00
Shishito Peppers
$8.00
Kimci Fried Rice
$14.00
Korean Ramen
$15.00
Chicken Wings
6pc
$9.95
12pc
$16.95
20pc
$26.95
Chicken Tender
3pc
$8.95
5pc
$14.95
7pc
$19.95
Popcorn Chicken
10pc
$11.95
20pc
$19.95
30pc
$35.95
Sandwiches
Gochujang Sandwich
$12.95
Soy Garlic Sandwich
$12.95
Hot & Spicy Sandwich
$12.95
Cajun Sandwich
$12.95
Crispy Sandwich
$12.95
K-Bowls
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
$12.95
Chicken Mayo Bowl
$12.95
Orange Chicken Bowl
$12.95
Soy Chicken Bowl
$12.95
Secret Spicy Chicken Bowl
$13.95
Bibimbap Bowl
$13.95
Bulgogi Bowl
$13.95
Tofu Bowl
$12.95
SIDE
Side Fries
$3.95
Drink
Soda
Sprite
$1.95
Coke
$1.95
Bottled Water
$1.95
Milkis
$2.25
Bubble Tea
$4.50
Arizona Iced Tea
$2.50
Green Tea w/ Ginseng
$2.50
Milk
Strawberry Milk
$2.50
Banana Milk
$2.50
Taro Milk
$2.50
Wing Wok Greenwood Village Location and Ordering Hours
(720) 638-3040
7939 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village, CO 80112
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement