Wingbonz 2 (new) 1910 Cinema Dr, 104
Appetizers
Wings
Fried Jumbo Fingers
Grilled Jumbo Fingers
Salads
Burgers, Sandwiches, & Wraps
Combo Baskets
Dine In Drinks
Togo Drinks
- Sweet Tea$1.50
- Unsweet Tea$1.50
- Water$0.25
- Strawberry Lemonade$1.50
- Lemonade$1.50
- Pepsi$1.50
- Diet Pepsi$1.50
- Mtn Dew$1.50
- Sierra Mist$1.50
- Shirley Temple$1.50
- Diet Dr. Pepper$1.50
- Dr. Pepper$1.50
- Gallon Swt Tea$5.00
- Gallon Lem$5.00
- Gallon Unswt Tea$5.00
- Gallon Straw Lem$5.00
- Cup of Ice$0.25
- Arnold palmer$1.50
- 1\2 sweet 1\2 unsweet$1.50
20 OZ Bottle Drinks
- Pepsi 20 oz Bottle$2.25
- Diet Pepsi 20 oz Bottle$2.25
- Dr Pepper 20 oz Bottle$2.25
- Diet Dr Pepper 20 oz Bottle$2.25
- Mtn Dew 20 oz Bottle$2.25
- Diet Mtn Dew 20 oz Bottle$2.25
- Root Beer 20 oz Bottle$2.25
- Starry 20 oz Bottle$2.25
- Dole Lemonade 20 Oz$2.25
- Dole Strawberry Lemon 20 oz Bottle$2.25
- Water 20 oz Bottle$1.50
- Crush Grape 20 oz Bottle$2.25
- Crush Orange 20 oz Bottle$2.25
- Gatorade Cool Blue$2.25
- Gatorade Fruit Punch$2.25
- Gatorade Lemon Lime$2.25
- Gatorade Orange$2.25
- Ginger Ale 20 oz Bottle$2.25
Sides
- Extra Wet$0.25
- ADD LP$0.25
- SD Ranch$0.99
- SD Blue Cheese$0.99
- SD 24k Gold$0.99
- SD Celery$0.80
- SD Carrots$0.80
- SD Hot$0.99
- SD Medium$0.99
- Xxx Hot$0.99
- SD Balsamic$0.99
- SD Ceasar$0.99
- SD 1000 Island$0.99
- SD Italian$0.99
- SD Garlic$0.99
- SD Garlic Parm$0.99
- SD Ginger$0.99
- SD Honey BBQ$0.99
- SD Hot BBQ$0.99
- SD Honey Hot$0.99
- SD Honey Mustard$0.99
- SD KC BBQ$0.99
- SD Teriyaki$0.99
- SD Lemon Pepper$0.99
- SD Salt & Pepper$0.99
- SD Southwest Chiptotle$0.99
- SD Southwest Ranch$0.99
- SD Sun Dried Tomato$0.99
- SD Sweet Thai Chili$0.99
- SD Tartar$0.99
- SD Signature Sauce$0.99
- Pickle$0.25
- SD Cocktail$0.99
- SD Cajun$0.99
- 16 Oz Ranch$5.99
- 16 Oz Blue Cheese$5.99
- Salt & Vinegar$0.99
- 16 Oz XXX Hot$7.99
- 16 Oz Honey/Hon Hot/Hon BBQ$9.99
- 16 Oz Medium/Hot$6.99
- 16 Oz GP/Teri/STC$6.99
- Cup of chicken salad$2.99
- SD Nashville Hot
- SD Mango Habanero$0.99
Chicken Bites
