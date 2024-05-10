Wingers Milton Keynes Darin Court, Crownhill
WINGS
10 WINGS
- 10 Wings LIMITED EDITION
(Mild Spice 3/10) Honey Mustard£9.95
- 10 Wings Buffalo XL HOT
(Extreme Heat 10/10) The Adventurous NY Sauce With Sweet Heat£9.95
- 10 Wings Mango Habanero
(Medium/Hot Spice 7/10) Two Punch Sweet & Spicy Combination£9.95
- 10 Wings Buffalo New York
(Medium Spice 5/10) Classic OG Wing Sauce£9.95
- 10 Wings Korean Town
(Medium Spice 5/10) Sweet Honey Soy Korean BBQ Glaze£9.95
- 10 Wings New Orleans Cajun
(Light Spice 4/10) Deep South Cajun Dry Rub£9.95
- 10 Wings Tennessee BBQ
(Mild) Sweet Smokey BBQ Sauce)£9.95
- 10 Wings Lemon Pepper
(Mild) Citrus & Black Pepper Sauce£9.95
- 10 Wings Naked
(Mild) Butter Milk Dipped Secrete Breading£9.95
- 10 Wings 1/2 Half 1/2 Half£9.95
6 WINGS
- 6 Wings LIMITED EDITION
(Mild Spice 3/10) Honey Mustard£6.95
- 6 Wings Buffalo XL HOT
(Extreme Heat 10/10) The Adventurous NY Sauce With Sweet Heat£6.95
- 6 Wings Mango Habanero
(Medium/Hot Spice 7/10) Two Punch Sweet & Spicy Combination£6.95
- 6 Wings Buffalo New York
(Medium Spice 5/10) Classic OG Wing Sauce£6.95
- 6 Wings Korea Town
(Medium Spice 5/10) Sweet Honey Soy Korean BBQ Glaze£6.95
- 6 Wings New Orleans Cajun
(Light Spice 4/10) Deep South Cajun Dry Rub£6.95
- 6 Wings Tennessee BBQ
(Mild) Sweet Smokey BBQ Sauce)£6.95
- 6 Wings Lemon Pepper
(Mild) Citrus & Black Pepper Sauce£6.95
- 6 Wings Naked
(Mild) Butter Milk Dipped Secrete Breading£6.95
BONELESS
6 BONELESS
- 6 Boneless LIMITED EDITION
(Mild Spice 3/10) Honey Mustard£9.95
- 6 Boneless Buffalo XL HOT
(Extreme Heat 10/10) The Adventurous NY Sauce With Sweet Heat£9.95
- 6 Boneless Mango Habanero
(Medium/Hot Spice 7/10) Two Punch Sweet & Spicy Combination£9.95
- 6 Boneless Buffalo New York
(Medium Spice 5/10) Classic OG Wing Sauce£9.95
- 6 Boneless Korean Town
(Medium Spice 5/10) Sweet Honey Soy Korean BBQ Glaze£9.95
- 6 Boneless New Orleans Cajun
(Light Spice 4/10) Deep South Cajun Dry Rub£9.95
- 6 Boneless Tennessee BBQ
(Mild) Sweet Smokey BBQ Sauce)£9.95
- 6 Boneless Lemon Pepper
(Mild) Citrus & Black Pepper Sauce£9.95
- 6 Boneless Naked
(Mild) Butter Milk Dipped Secrete Breading£9.95
- 6 Boneless 1/2 Half 1/2 Half£9.95
4 BONELESS
- 4 Boneless LIMITED EDITION
(Mild Spice 3/10) Honey Mustard£6.95
- 4 Boneless Buffalo XL HOT
(Extreme Heat 10/10) The Adventurous NY Sauce With Sweet Heat£6.95
- 4 Boneless Mango Habanero
(Medium/Hot Spice 7/10) Two Punch Sweet & Spicy Combination£6.95
- 4 Boneless Buffalo New York
(Medium Spice 6/10) Classic OG Wing Sauce£6.95
- 4 Boneless Korean Town
(Medium Spice 5/10) Sweet Honey Soy Korean BBQ Glaze£6.95
- 4 Boneless New Orleans Cajun
(Light Spice 4/10) Deep South Cajun Dry Rub£6.95
- 4 Boneless Tennessee BBQ
(Mild) Sweet Smokey BBQ Sauce)£6.95
- 4 Boneless Lemon Pepper
(Mild) Citrus & Black Pepper Sauce£6.95
- 4 Boneless Naked
(Mild) Butter Milk Dipped Secrete Breading£6.95
BURGERS & WRAPS
CHICKEN BURGERS
- Buffalo NY Burger
Fresh juicy fillet brushed in our signature Buffalo New York sauce topped with cheese, Memphis slaw, lettuce, snappy pickles and blue cheese sauce£9.25
- Cajun Burger
Fresh juicy fillet dusted in our signature New Orleans Cajun seasoning topped with cheese, Memphis slaw, lettuce, snappy pickles and house mayo£9.25
- Big Smoke BBQ Burger
Fresh juicy fillet brushed in our signature Tennessee BBQ sauce topped with cheese, Memphis slaw, lettuce, snappy pickles and house mayo£9.25
- W Burger
Fresh juicy fillet + ' W ' Sauce topped with cheese, Memphis slaw, lettuce, snappy pickles.£9.25
- Mango Burger
Fresh juicy fillet brushed in our signature Mango Habanero sauce topped with cheese, Memphis slaw, lettuce, snappy pickles and house mayo.£9.25
- California Burger
Fresh juicy fillet + Comeback Sauce topped with cheese, Memphis slaw, lettuce, snappy pickles.£9.25
- Korean Sonic Burger£9.25
WRAPS
- HONEY MUSTARD LIMITED EDITION CHICKEN WRAP£5.95
- CALIFORNIA CHICKEN WRAP
Crispy chicken mini fillets in a soft tortilla with American cheese, lettuce & house mayo.£5.95
- SPICY CALI CHICKEN WRAP£5.95
- KOREAN CHICKEN WRAP
Korean chicken mini fillets in a soft tortilla with American cheese, lettuce, house mayo.£5.95
- BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Buffalo NY chicken mini fillets in a soft tortilla with American cheese, lettuce, house mayo.£5.95
- TENNESSEE BBQ CHICKEN WRAP
BBQ chicken mini fillets in a soft tortilla with American cheese, lettuce, house mayo.£5.95
FRIES
- FULLY LOADED
French Fries, Cheese Sauce, Spring onions + Fried onions + Jalapenos + Sriracha mayo£4.25
- BUFFALO BLUE FRIES LOADED
French fries smothered with our signature Buffalo New York and blue cheese sauces.£4.25
- KOREAN TOWN FRIES LOADED
French fries smothered with our signature Korea Town sauce.£4.25
- BBQ FRIES LOADED
French fries coated with our signature Tennessee BBQ sauce topped with spring and crispy onions£4.25
- CHEESY FRIES LOADED
French fries covered with Wingers cheese sauce.£4.25
- CAJUN FRIES
French fries flipped in our famous Cajun seasoning.£3.25
- HOUSE FRIES
French Fries flipped in our House seasoning£3.25
SHAKES & CHURROS
Small Shake
Large Shake
3 Churros
- 3 Chocolate Hazelnut Churros
3x fresh jumbo sweet churros. Sugar and cinnamon dusted with a Nutella hazelnut chocolate dip.£3.95
- 3 Salted Caramel Churros
3x fresh jumbo sweet churros. Sugar and cinnamon dusted with a salted caramel dip.£3.95
- 3 Cookies n' Cream Churros
3x fresh jumbo sweet churros, sugar and cinnamon dusted with a white chocolate cookies and cream dip.£3.95
- 3 LIMITED EDITION Churros
3x fresh jumbo sweet churros. Sugar and cinnamon dusted with a Lotus Biscoff dip.£3.95
6 Churros
- 6 Chocolate Hazelnut Churros
6x fresh jumbo sweet churros. Sugar and cinnamon dusted with a Nutella hazelnut chocolate dip.£7.45
- 6 Salted Caramel Churros
6x fresh jumbo sweet churros. Sugar and cinnamon dusted with a salted caramel dip.£7.45
- 6 Cookies n' Cream Churros
6x fresh jumbo sweet churros, sugar and cinnamon dusted with a white chocolate cookies and cream dip.£7.45
- 6 LIMITED EDITION Churros
6x fresh jumbo sweet churros. Sugar and cinnamon dusted with a Lotus Biscoff dip£7.45
DIPS
Dip
- RANCH DIP
Freshly made Garlic Buttermilk Ranch dip£1.00
- BLUE CHEESE DIP
Freshly made Blue cheese Buttermilk dip£1.00
- W SAUCE DIP
Freshly made Smokey Honey Mustard dip£1.00
- BUFFALO NY DIP
Freshly made Spicy Buffalo NewYork dip£1.20
- TENNESSEE BBQ DIP
Freshly made Smokey BBQ dip£1.20
- CALIFORNIA DIP
Freshly made Comeback Burger sauce dip£1.20
BIG Dip
- BIG Ranch
BIG Freshly made Garlic Buttermilk Ranch dip£2.20
- BIG Blue Cheese
BIG Freshly made Blue cheese Buttermilk dip£2.20
- BIG W Sauce
BIG Freshly made Smokey Honey Mustard dip£2.20
- BIG Buffalo NY
BIG Freshly made Spicy Buffalo NewYork dip£2.20
- BIG Tennessee BBQ
BIG Freshly made Smokey BBQ dip£2.20
- BIG Comeback Sauce
BIG Freshly made Comeback Burger sauce dip£2.20
SIDES & SALADS
COMBOS
COMBOS
- Wing Roulette Combo
20 Fresh buttermilk dipped crispy breaded wings with 20 Wings ranging 3 different heat flavours.£19.90
- Medium Boneless Combo
18 Boneless Tenders (3 flavours) + 1 Fries + 1 BIG Dip£34.95
- Medium Wing Combo
30 Wings (3 flavours) + 1 Fries + 1 BIG Dip£34.95
- Heat Seeker Combo
20 Wings of our 2 Hottest Flavours + 1 BIG Dip£25.95
- Dry Rub Combo
20 Wings of our 2 Dry Rub Flavours + 1 BIG Dip£25.95