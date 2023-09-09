2x points now for loyalty members
Wings Over Frisco 13030 Preston Road Suite 700
Food
Appetizers
Buttermilk Crispy Calamari
Hand-breaded and lightly fried. Served with our Frisco sauce
Chili Fried Cauliflower
Tempura fried with sweet chili sauce, toasted sesame, peanuts, and scallions
Bacon Brussels
Crispy brussels sprouts, applewood bacon, Worcestershire reduction, and caramelized onions
Chips and Shrimp Ceviche
Grilled shrimps, avocado, and mango pico de gallo
Chicken Skewers
Satay grilled chicken. Served with peanut sauce
Fried Pickles
Hand-breaded and lightly fried. Served with ranch
Tempura Fried Mushrooms
Tempura fried mushrooms topped with Italian Parmesan. Served with buffalo ranch
Onion Rings
Hand-breaded lightly fried
Buffalo Chicken Waffle Fries
Buffalo crispy chicken, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cheese, ranch, and bacon bits
Saigon Waffle Fries
Marinated filet mignon, waffle fries, onions, jalapeños, Frisco sauce, and scallions
Thai Firecracker Shrimps
Hand-battered shrimp tossed in Thai chili. Served on a bed of house slaw and scallions
Buffalo Shrimps
Hand-battered shrimps tossed in our housemade buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese
Salads
Mango Avocado Salad
Romaine, arugula, avocado, mangos, tomatoes, purple onions, and toasted sesame. Tossed with sesame vinaigrette. Topped with seared salmon or grilled shrimps
Shaking Filet Mignon Salad
Romaine, arugula, tomatoes, and grilled onions tossed in sesame oil, topped with marinated filet mignon
Cobb Salad
Romaine, bacon, egg, tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette, topped with seasoned grilled chicken
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, and herb croutons tossed with Caesar dressing, topped with seasoned grilled chicken
Sandwiches and Burgers
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk crispy chicken tossed in our Texas heat sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch
Wicked Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned grilled chicken, grilled onions and jalapeños, applewood bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Jumbo 747
Double patty, American cheese, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mustard, mayo, and ketchup
All American Cheeseburger
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and mustard
Hoppin' Jalapeño
Double patty, grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, applewood bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, arugula, tomato, and Frisco sauce
Frisco Burger
House slaw, Pepper Jack cheese, and grilled jalapeños
Haystack Burger
Haystack onions, fried egg, American cheese, applewood bacon, arugula, tomatoes, pickles, and BBQ sauce
Specialty Dishes
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos
Sweet chili breaded shrimps, slaws, cilantro, and tomatoes
The Hen Solo Tacos
Grilled chicken, cilantro, pico de gallo, cheese, Frisco sauce, and avocado
Chimichurri Steak Tacos
Filet mignon steak, grilled onions and jalapeños, avocado, and chimichurri sauce
Salmon Tacos
Avocado, mango, arugula, and spicy Hawaiian sauce
Chimichurri Chicken
Grilled and topped with chimichurri sauce, grilled tomatoes, arugula, served with grilled asparagus
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
Garlic butter, fresh lemon, served with grilled asparagus
Orange Chicken
Lightly battered chicken with orange citrus sauce, served with sautéed vegetables and jasmine rice
Garlic Butter Shrimp Kabob
Served with grilled asparagus
Wings
Kids Meal
Desserts
Sides
Add Ons
Ranch
Smoky Ranch
Buffalo Ranch
Blue Cheese
Buffalo Ranch (Dry)
Italian Parmesan
Cajun (Dry)
Fajita (Dry)
Carolina Smoke
Honey BBQ
Sissy Baby
Lemon Pepper (Dry)
Garlic Parmesan
Honey Garlic
Texas Heat
Flaming BBQ
Bandito
Thai Chili
Spicy Hawaiian
Cajun (Wet)
Nashville Hot
Bad Boys
En Fuego
Mushrooms
Drinks
Cocktails
Old Fashioned
Whiskey and bitters
Whiskey Sour
Whiskey, lemon, and simple syrup
Manhattan
Whiskey, sweet vermouth, and bitters
Margarita
Tequila, lime, and agave
Desert Pear Margarita
Tequila, dessert pear, lime, and simple syrup
Lemon Drop Butterfly
Vodka, butterfly pea, and lemon
Strawberry Refresher
Vodka, strawberry, and lemon
Passionfruit Sunrise
Vodka, passion fruit, and orange curacao
Vietnamese Espresso Martini
Vodka, Vietnamese coffee, and Kahlúa
Tipsy Morning
Vodka, Kahlúa, and cream
Mean Green Sour
Vodka, sour apple, and lemon
Coconut Mojito
Rum, cream of coconut, mint, and lime
Mango Mojito
Rum, mango, mint, and lime
Tropical Coast
Coconut rum, orange juice, and lime
Lychee Martini
Vodka, St. Germain, lemon, and lychee
Tokyo Tea
Lose the Booze
Sunny Passion
Passion fruit, mango, and orange juice
Butterfly Pea Lemonade
Butterfly pea and lemonade
Pineapple Coconut Mockjito
Coconut puree, pineapple, club soda, mint, and lime
Orange Mango Mockjito
Mango puree, club soda, mint, and lime
Brazilian Lemonade
Condensed milk and lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry and lemonade