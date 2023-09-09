10% OFF First Online Order (when you use promo code)
WINGS
Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buttermilk crispy chicken tossed in our Texas heat sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch

6 Pieces

$6.69

1 flavor and 1 dip

Food

Appetizers

Buttermilk Crispy Calamari

$12.00

Hand-breaded and lightly fried. Served with our Frisco sauce

Chili Fried Cauliflower

$9.00

Tempura fried with sweet chili sauce, toasted sesame, peanuts, and scallions

Bacon Brussels

$10.00

Crispy brussels sprouts, applewood bacon, Worcestershire reduction, and caramelized onions

Chips and Shrimp Ceviche

$9.00

Grilled shrimps, avocado, and mango pico de gallo

Chicken Skewers

$9.00

Satay grilled chicken. Served with peanut sauce

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Hand-breaded and lightly fried. Served with ranch

Tempura Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Tempura fried mushrooms topped with Italian Parmesan. Served with buffalo ranch

Onion Rings

$7.00

Hand-breaded lightly fried

Buffalo Chicken Waffle Fries

$12.00

Buffalo crispy chicken, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cheese, ranch, and bacon bits

Saigon Waffle Fries

$14.00

Marinated filet mignon, waffle fries, onions, jalapeños, Frisco sauce, and scallions

Thai Firecracker Shrimps

$11.00

Hand-battered shrimp tossed in Thai chili. Served on a bed of house slaw and scallions

Buffalo Shrimps

$11.00

Hand-battered shrimps tossed in our housemade buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese

Salads

Mango Avocado Salad

$13.00

Romaine, arugula, avocado, mangos, tomatoes, purple onions, and toasted sesame. Tossed with sesame vinaigrette. Topped with seared salmon or grilled shrimps

Shaking Filet Mignon Salad

$14.00

Romaine, arugula, tomatoes, and grilled onions tossed in sesame oil, topped with marinated filet mignon

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Romaine, bacon, egg, tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette, topped with seasoned grilled chicken

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, and herb croutons tossed with Caesar dressing, topped with seasoned grilled chicken

Sandwiches and Burgers

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buttermilk crispy chicken tossed in our Texas heat sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch

Wicked Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Seasoned grilled chicken, grilled onions and jalapeños, applewood bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Jumbo 747

$15.00

Double patty, American cheese, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mustard, mayo, and ketchup

All American Cheeseburger

$12.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and mustard

Hoppin' Jalapeño

$15.00

Double patty, grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, applewood bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, arugula, tomato, and Frisco sauce

Frisco Burger

$13.00

House slaw, Pepper Jack cheese, and grilled jalapeños

Haystack Burger

$14.00

Haystack onions, fried egg, American cheese, applewood bacon, arugula, tomatoes, pickles, and BBQ sauce

Specialty Dishes

Firecracker Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

Sweet chili breaded shrimps, slaws, cilantro, and tomatoes

The Hen Solo Tacos

$10.00

Grilled chicken, cilantro, pico de gallo, cheese, Frisco sauce, and avocado

Chimichurri Steak Tacos

$13.00

Filet mignon steak, grilled onions and jalapeños, avocado, and chimichurri sauce

Salmon Tacos

$13.00

Avocado, mango, arugula, and spicy Hawaiian sauce

Chimichurri Chicken

$14.00

Grilled and topped with chimichurri sauce, grilled tomatoes, arugula, served with grilled asparagus

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$16.00

Garlic butter, fresh lemon, served with grilled asparagus

Orange Chicken

$16.00

Lightly battered chicken with orange citrus sauce, served with sautéed vegetables and jasmine rice

Garlic Butter Shrimp Kabob

$13.00

Served with grilled asparagus

Wings

6 Pieces

$6.69

1 flavor and 1 dip

10 Pieces

$9.69

2 flavors and 1 dip

20 Pieces

$17.69

3 flavors and 2 dips

35 Pieces

$30.99

3 flavors and 4 dips

50 Pieces

$49.99

4 flavors and 5 dips

100 Pieces

$83.99

4 flavors and 7 dips

Kids Meal

Kids Chicken Boneless

$7.00

Kids Chicken Bone-In

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.00

Whip cream and fruity pebbles

Butter Toffee Cake

$7.00

Whip cream and strawberries

Skillet Cookie and Ice Cream

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Whip cream and fresh strawberries

Sides

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Waffle Fries

$4.00

Side Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Side Roasted Potato

$4.00

Side Lemon Rice

$4.00

Side Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Side Shrimp Kabob

$4.00

Add Ons

Ranch

$0.99

Smoky Ranch

$0.99

Buffalo Ranch

$0.99

Blue Cheese

$0.99

Buffalo Ranch (Dry)

$0.99

Italian Parmesan

$0.99

Cajun (Dry)

$0.99

Fajita (Dry)

$0.99

Carolina Smoke

$0.99

Honey BBQ

$0.99

Sissy Baby

$0.99

Lemon Pepper (Dry)

$0.99

Garlic Parmesan

$0.99

Honey Garlic

$0.99

Texas Heat

$0.99

Flaming BBQ

$0.99

Bandito

$0.99

Thai Chili

$0.99

Spicy Hawaiian

$0.99

Cajun (Wet)

$0.99

Nashville Hot

$0.99

Bad Boys

$0.99

En Fuego

$0.99

Mushrooms

$1.50

Drinks

Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Whiskey and bitters

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Whiskey, lemon, and simple syrup

Manhattan

$10.00

Whiskey, sweet vermouth, and bitters

Margarita

$10.00

Tequila, lime, and agave

Desert Pear Margarita

$10.00

Tequila, dessert pear, lime, and simple syrup

Lemon Drop Butterfly

$10.00

Vodka, butterfly pea, and lemon

Strawberry Refresher

$10.00

Vodka, strawberry, and lemon

Passionfruit Sunrise

$10.00

Vodka, passion fruit, and orange curacao

Vietnamese Espresso Martini

$11.00

Vodka, Vietnamese coffee, and Kahlúa

Tipsy Morning

$12.00

Vodka, Kahlúa, and cream

Mean Green Sour

$10.00

Vodka, sour apple, and lemon

Coconut Mojito

$11.00

Rum, cream of coconut, mint, and lime

Mango Mojito

$11.00

Rum, mango, mint, and lime

Tropical Coast

$10.00

Coconut rum, orange juice, and lime

Lychee Martini

$11.00

Vodka, St. Germain, lemon, and lychee

Tokyo Tea

$12.00

Lose the Booze

Sunny Passion

$6.00

Passion fruit, mango, and orange juice

Butterfly Pea Lemonade

$6.00

Butterfly pea and lemonade

Pineapple Coconut Mockjito

$6.00

Coconut puree, pineapple, club soda, mint, and lime

Orange Mango Mockjito

$6.00

Mango puree, club soda, mint, and lime

Brazilian Lemonade

$6.00

Condensed milk and lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Strawberry and lemonade

Red Wine

Glass Robert Hall Cabernet

$14.00

Bottle Robert Hall Cabernet

$50.00

Glass High Valley Stage Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

Bottle High Valley Stage Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

Glass Joel Gott Pinot Noir

$12.00

Bottle Joel Gott Pinot Noir

$38.00

Glass Josh Cellars Pinot Noir

$12.00

Bottle Josh Cellars Pinot Noir

$35.00

White Wine

Glass Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Bottle Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Glass Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Bottle Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Glass La Crema Sonoma Coast Chardonnay

$12.00

Bottle La Crema Sonoma Coast Chardonnay

$36.00

Glass Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio DOC

$16.00

Bottle Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio DOC

$48.00

Rose

Glass Josh Cellars Rose

$12.00

Bottle Josh Cellars Rose

$30.00

Glass Chateau Miraval Cotes De Provence Rose

$16.00

Bottle Chateau Miraval Cotes De Provence Rose

$52.00

Glass Villa Wolf Pinot Noir Rosé

$13.00

Bottle Villa Wolf Pinot Noir Rosé

$38.00

Glass Mumm Napa Brut Rosé

$16.00

Bottle Mumm Napa Brut Rosé

$52.00

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo 80P

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado 80P

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$29.00

El Padrino

$5.00

Patron Anejo

$10.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Knob Creek 100P

$6.00

The Macallan 12 Year Sherry Oak 86P

$15.00

Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea 90P

$15.00

Wild Turkey 81

$5.00

Wild Turkey Honey 71P

$5.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed 116P

$11.00

Woodford Reserve 90P

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label 80P

$42.00

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$7.00

Crown Royal 80P

$7.00

Jack Daniel's Black Label 80P

$5.00

Jack Daniel's Fire

$5.00

Four Roses Small Batch 90P

$6.00

Maker's Mark 90P

$7.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch 94P

$6.00

Evan Williams

$5.00

Cognac

Hennessy VS

$9.00

Hennessy VSOP 80P

$11.00

Hennessy XO 80P

$45.00

Martell Blue Swift 80P

$11.00

Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal 80P

$12.00

Rémy Martin XO

$38.00

Courvoisier VSOP 80P

$8.00

Courvoisier XO 80P

$32.00

Ferrand 10 Generations 92P

$10.00

Draft Beer

Miller Lite Keg

$5.00

Dos Keg

$5.00

Oktoberfest Keg

$5.00

Shiner Keg

$5.00

Yuengling Lager Keg

$5.00

Coors Light Keg

$5.00

Half Life IPA Keg

$5.00

Blue Moon Keg

$5.00

PKG

Miller Lite Bottle

$5.00

Coors Light Bottle

$5.00

Dos XX Bottle

$5.00

Corona Bottle

$5.00

Modelo Esp Bottle

$5.00

Pacifico Bottle

$5.00

Heineken Bottle

$5.00

Austin East Cider Honey

$5.00

Truly Seltzer

$5.00

NA BEV

Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Starry lemon lime

$3.00

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.00

Crush Orange

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Un Sweet Tea

$3.00

Passion Fruit Tea

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Shots

Green Tea

$7.00

White Gummy

$7.00

Rainbow

$14.00

Mexican Candy

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Jäger Bomb

$8.00

Frozen Cocktails

Frozen Margarita

$6.00

Mangonada

$7.00

Draft Wine

Red - Joel Gott Cabernet

$10.50

Red - Seaglass PN

$9.00

White - Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$8.50

White - Harken Chard

$8.50

Vodka

Tito’s Vodka

$7.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Well Vodka

$4.00

Classics

Jack and Pepsi

$7.00

Crown and Pepsi

$7.00

Gin and tonic

$6.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$9.00

Vodka Red Bull

$7.00

AMF

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Michelada

$6.50

Cheap Shots

Jägermeister

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniel’s Black Label

$5.00

Jack Daniel’s Fire

$5.00

Wild Turkey 81

$5.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam Honey

$5.00

New Amsterdam

$3.00

Svedka

$3.00

Deep Eddy’s Ruby Red

$5.00

Deep Eddy’s Lemon

$5.00