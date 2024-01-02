Wings Over Kaufman
preflight/shareables
- Reg Fried Pickle$4.99
Hand Battered hamburger Sliced pickles Served with 1 ranch
- Family Fried Pickle$6.99
Handbattered hamburger sliced pickles served with 1 ranch
- Reg Mushroom$4.99
Tempura battered fresh Mushrooms served with 1 ranch
- Family Mushroom$6.99
Tempura battered fresh Mushrooms served with 1 ranch
- Chips and Salsa$4.99
White flour tortilla chips with home made salsa
Wings
- 6 Bone in Wings$8.99
Six bone in wings rolled in one sauce, and one dip
- 10 bone in Wings$12.99
10 Bone in wings with your choice of up to 2 flavor options, served with one dip
- 20 Bone in Wings$25.99
20 Bone in wings with your choice of up to 3 flavors, and two dips
- 35 Bone In Wings$42.99
35 Bone in wings with up to 3 flavors and 4 dips
- 50 Bone in Wings$58.99
50 Bone in wings with up to 4 flavor options and 5 dips
- 100 Bone in wings$109.99
100 bone in wings with up to 4 flavors and 7 dips
Boneless
- Boneless 6 peice$6.99
6 of our boneless wings with one sauce choice served with one dip
- Boneless 10 peice$9.69
10 of our boneless wings, with up to two flavor choices served with one dip
- Boneless 20 peice$17.69
20 of our boneless wings with up to 3 flavor options and served with 2 dips
- Boneless 35 Peice$30.99
35 of our boneless wings with up to 3 flavors served with 4 dips
- Boneless 50 peice$49.99
50 of our boneless wings with up to 4 flavors served with 5 dips
- Boneless 100 Peice$83.99
100 of our boneless wings with up to 4 flavors and served with 7 dips
Sides
- Chips and Queso$2.79
White Flour tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese
- Fried Corn on the Cob$2.79
- Regular Tater Tot$2.79
- Family Tater Tot$5.79
- Regular Onion Ring$2.79
Handbattered thinly sliced never frozen
- Family Onion Ring$5.79
Handbattered thinly sliced never frozen
- Regular Fry$2.79
- Family French Fry$5.79
- Regular Hushpuppy$2.79
- Family Hushpuppy$5.79
Salads
- Side Salad$2.99
tomatos, onions, croutons
- Family Side Salad$4.95
tomatos, onions, croutons
- Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
Fresh Greens with Grilled chicken breast with tomatos, Onions and croutons
- Chicken Ceaser Salad$8.99
Fresh greens, chicken breast, Parmesan cheese and croutons
- Southwest Salad$8.99
Fresh Pico De Gallo, Grilled Carmelized Onions, chicken breast, Fresh greens, Chips and salsa
- Redneck Salad$9.69
Fresh greens, Fried chicken tossed in our redneck sauce, shredded cheese, Tomato, Onions and bacon Bits
- Cobb Salad$9.69
Fresh Greens, Hard boiled egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles, tomatos and bacon bits
Burgers
- The Burger$5.09
Mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
- The Cattleman$5.79
Grilled carmelized onions, BBQ Sauce, and american cheese
- Elvis Burger$6.09
Grilled carmelized onions, Crispy Bacon strips, mayo and melted cheddar nacho cheese
- Jumbo 747$8.99
Double Meat, double Cheese, ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
- Hoppin Jalapeno$6.09
Grilled carmelized onions, Grilled jalapenos, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.09
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
- Wicked Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Grilled carmelized onions, Grilled jalapenos, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$5.49
Fried Chicken Tenders rolled in redneck sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
- Philly Cheesesteak Plate$8.79
Thin sliced beef, Shredded provolone cheese, Grilled Mushrooms and grilled carmelized onions on a toasted hoagie bun served with a side of your choice
Fish and Shrimp
- 3 Peice Fish Basket$7.99
Three peices of our hand battered cornmeal breaded fish filets, three hush puppies and a side of your choice
- 5 peice Fish Basket$9.99
Five peices of our handbattered cornmeal breaded fish filets, served with three hushpuppies and a side
- Shrimp Basket$9.99
Six peices of our fried shrimp, served with three hushpuppies and a side
- Fish and Shrimp Platter$10.99
Four hand battered fish filets, Four peices of our fried shrimp, served with three hushpuppies and and a side
- Fish Po Boy$8.49
Two peices of our fried fish on a hoagie bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo served with a side of your choice
- Shrimp Po Boy$8.49
Four peices of our fried shrimp on a hoagie bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo served with a side of your choice
Kids meals
- Kids Grilled Cheese Meal$5.29
toasted Grilled cheese sandwich served with a side and a drink
- Kids Boneless meal$5.69
4 boneless wings, tossed in your choice of sauce with a side and a drink
- Kids Chicken tender meal$5.69
2 chicken tenders, served with a side and a drink
- Kids Corndog Meal$5.69
6 Mini corn dogs, One side and a drink