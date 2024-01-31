Skip to Main content
Wings
Tequila Lime Wings
Tequila Lime Wings
$9.00+
Boneless
$13.00+
JD Wings
JD BBQ Wings
$7.00+
Lemon Pepper
Lemon Pepper Wings
$7.00+
Asian Fusion
Spicy Orange Wings/Asian Fusion
$7.00+
Garlic Butter Parmesan
Garlic Butter
$7.00+
Mango Haberano
Rum Mango
$7.00+
Fries
Garlic Parm
$5.00
Fries
$3.00+
Drinks
Sodas
Coke
$2.00
Jarritos
$3.00+
Mexican Coke
$3.00
Penafiel
$2.00
Agua Fresca
Aguas Frescas
$6.00
Wings N Papas LLC Mobile Location and Ordering Hours
(951) 580-1593
19387 Seaton Avenue, Mead Valley, CA 92570
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 2PM
All hours
