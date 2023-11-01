Skip to Main content
Pickup
ASAP
from
Exit 24 off I -91 Silas Deane Hwy & 1 Waterchase Drive
0
Your order
Order Online
Thank You for Your Business!
Wings on Wheels Silas Deane Highway
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
Exit 24 off I -91 Silas Deane Hwy & 1 Waterchase Drive
Chicken
Beef
Pork
Fries
Drinks
Carnival Treats
Chicken
Speciality Breaded Chicken Wings
$6.00+
chicken tenders
$7.00+
2 piece chicken
$5.00
3 piece chicken
$7.50
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
$8.00
Crispy Chicken Breast Sandwich
$8.00
Traditional Red Hot Wings (no breading)
$6.00+
Fried Jerk Chicken Wings
$6.00+
Beef
Classic Burger lettuce & tomato
$8.00+
Classic Burger w/cheese and ketchup ... add your favorite toppings to make it your own
Chicken Fried Steak Bites
$7.00+
Hot Link Beef Sausage
$5.00
Beef Hot Dog
$3.00
Pork
Fried Pork Chop Sandwich
$8.00
Fried Jerk Pork Bites
$8.00+
Fries
Waffle Fries
$3.00+
Seasoned Curly
$3.00+
Tater Tots
$3.00+
Drinks
Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Grape Soda
$3.00
Orange Soda
$3.00
Gatorade
$3.00
Snapple
$3.00
Power Aid
$3.00
Milk shakes
$5.00
Bottle Water
$3.00
Carnival Treats
Cotton Candy
$3.00
Fried Dough
$3.00
Fried Oreo
$5.00
Popcorn
$3.00
Fried Snickers
$5.00
Wings on Wheels Mobile Location and Hours
(860) 929-1204
Exit 24 off I -91 Silas Deane Hwy & 1 Waterchase Drive, Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 6PM
All hours
View menu
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement