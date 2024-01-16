Wingstand Food Truck 5438 Johnson Drive
core menu (LB 2.0 Launch)
wings combos~
- traditional - snack~$8.99
4 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- traditional - small~$5.50
6 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- traditional - medium~$14.99
9 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- traditional - large~$17.99
12 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- half & half - snack~$8.99
2 boneless + 2 traditional wings tossed in a Signature Sauce served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- half & half - small~$5.50
3 boneless + 3 traditional wings tossed in a Signature Sauce served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- half& half - medium~$14.99
5 boneless + 4 traditional wings tossed in a Signature Sauce served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- half & half - large~$17.99
6 boneless + 6 traditional wings tossed in Signature Sauce served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- boneless - snack~$7.59
4 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- boneless - small~$5.50
6 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- boneless - medium~$13.09
9 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- boneless - large~$15.59
12 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- veggie wings - snack~$6.99
4 Plant-based Veggie Wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49. (Vegetarian Option)
- veggie wings - small~$10.39
9 Plant-based Veggie Wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49. (Vegetarian Option)
- veggie wings - medium~$12.49
12 Plant-based Veggie Wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49. (Vegetarian Option)
- veggie wings - large~$14.49
15 Plant-based Veggie Wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49. (Vegetarian Option)
wings only~
- traditional only - small~$8.89
6 traditional wings tossed in the signature sauce of your choice.
- traditional only - medium~$11.79
9 traditional wings tossed in up to 2 signature sauces of your choice.
- traditional only - large~$14.99
12 traditional wings tossed in up to 3 Signature Sauces of your choice.
- half & half only - small~$8.09
3 boneless + 3 traditional wings tossed in the signature sauce of your choice.
- half & half only - medium~$10.79
5 boneless + 4 traditional wings tossed in up to 2 signature sauces of your choice.
- half & half only - large~$13.79
6 boneless + 6 traditional wings tossed in up to 2 signature sauces of your choice.
- boneless only - small~$7.69
6 boneless wings tossed in the signature sauce of your choice.
- boneless only - medium~$10.89
9 boneless wings tossed in up to 2 signature sauces of your choice.
- boneless only - large~$13.39
12 boneless wings tossed in up to 3 signature sauces of your choice.
- veggie wings only - small~$6.59
9 Plant-based Veggie Wings served with your choice of house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
- veggie wings only - medium~$8.59
- veggie wings only - large~$10.79
tenders combos ~
- original tenders - small~$10.79
3 hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- original tenders - medium~$12.79
4 hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- original tenders - large~$14.19
5 hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- tossed tenders - small~$11.59
3 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in a Signature Sauce & served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink and your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- tossed tenders - medium ~$13.59
4 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in a Signature Sauce & served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink and your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- tossed tenders - large~$14.99
5 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in a Signature Sauce & served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink and your choice of dipping sauce. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
tenders only~
- original tenders only - small~$7.59
3 hand-breaded tenders served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
- original tenders only - medium~$9.59
4 hand-breaded tenders served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
- original tenders only - large~$10.59
5 hand-breaded tenders served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
- tossed tenders only - small~$8.39
3 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in the signature sauce of your choice served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
- tossed tenders only - medium~$9.59
4 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in the signature sauce of your choice served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
- tossed tenders only - large~$12.39
5 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in the signature sauce of your choice served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
sandwich combos~
- double dipped sandwich combo~$11.29
Our hand-breaded chicken breast, lightly fried, then tossed in Jefferson's Turbo sauce & refried for a crispy sandwich with low heat & BIG flavor. Topped with our house-made ranch, mild sauce & thick-cut pickles. Served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, & a 20 oz. drink. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- signature sauced sandwich combo~$11.29
Our hand-breaded chicken breast, tossed in your choice of one of our Signature Sauces, topped with honey slaw. Served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, & a 20 oz. drink. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- chargrilled chicken combo~$9.29
Our fresh, never frozen, chicken breast, chargrilled for BIG backyard flavor. Topped with our thick-cut pickles, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo. Served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, & a 20 oz. drink. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
- tropical sweet & sour sandwich combo~$9.29
Buttermilk marinated fried chicken breast, tossed in our Tropical Sweet & Sour and topped with grilled pineapple. Served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, & a 20 oz. drink. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.49.
sandwiches only~
- double dipped sandwich only~$5.00
Our hand-breaded chicken breast lightly fried, tossed in Jefferson's turbo sauce & refried for a crispy sandwich with low heat & BIG flavor. Topped with our house-made ranch, mild sauce & thick-cut pickles.
- signature sauced sandwich only~$5.00
Our hand-breaded chicken breast, tossed in your choice of one of our signature sauces, topped with honey slaw.
- grilled chicken sandwich only~$5.00
Our fresh, never frozen, chicken breast, chargrilled for BIG backyard flavor. Topped with our thick-cut pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo.
- tropical sweet & sour sandwich only~$5.00
Buttermilk marinated fried chicken breast, tossed in our Tropical Sweet & Sour and topped with grilled pineapple.
loaded fries & macs~
- buffalo loaded fries~$10.59
A mountain of fries seasoned and topped with queso & crispy chicken, drizzled with our house-made ranch & medium sauce, then sprinkled with chives. Sauces & queso served on the side for to-go orders.
- honey q loaded fries~$10.59
A mountain of fries seasoned and topped with queso, crispy chicken and bacon bits, drizzled with our Honey Q, then sprinkled with chives. Sauce & queso served on the side for to-go orders.
- stingin' honey garlic loaded fries~$10.59
A mountain of fries seasoned and topped with queso & crispy chicken, drizzled with our Stingin' Honey Garlic, then sprinkled with chives. Sauce & queso served on the side for to-go orders.
- buffalo loaded mac~$10.59
Our creamy white cheddar mac 'n' cheese topped with crispy chicken, drizzled with our house made ranch & medium sauce & sprinkled with chives.
- honey q loaded mac~$10.59
Our creamy white cheddar mac 'n' cheese topped with crispy chicken, bacon bits, drizzled with our honey q & sprinkled with chives.
- stingin' honey garlic loaded mac~$10.59
Our creamy white cheddar mac 'n' cheese topped with crispy chicken, drizzled with our Stingin' Honey Garlic sauce, sprinkled with chives.
packs~
- wing time pack~$28.99
30 boneless wings tossed in your choice of up to 3 Signature Sauces. Served with your choice of three dipping sauces.
- cluckin' awesome pack~$29.99
18 boneless wings tossed in up to 3 Signature Sauces & 6 tenders tossed in your choice of Signature Sauce. Served with your choice of side & four dipping sauces.
- boneless blazin' hot pack~$37.99
30 boneless wings tossed in up to 3 Signature Sauces of your choice, served with a shareable french fry, shareable mac 'n' cheese and your choice of 3 dippers.
- traditional blazin' hot pack~$39.99
30 traditional wings tossed in up to 3 Signature Sauces of your choice, served with a shareable french fry, shareable mac 'n' cheese and your choice of 3 dippers.
kids meals~
- kids tenders~$5.99
2 hand-breaded tenders served with fries or veggies, your choice of dipping sauce & a 12 oz. drink.
- kids boneless~$5.99
4 boneless wings tossed in the signature sauce of your choice with your choice of dipping sauce served with fries or veggies & a 12 oz. drink.
- kids loaded mac~$5.99
Our creamy white cheddar mac 'n' cheese topped with chicken, served with fries or veggies and a 12 oz. drink.
extras~
- famous fried pickles~$3.69+
Our famous thick cut, hand-breaded Schwartz pickles fried to golden perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
- french fries~$3.49+
Our skin on, french fries cooked to crispy perfection!
- mac 'n' cheese~$3.69+
Noodles cooked to perfection drowning in white cheddar cheese.
- carrots and celery~$2.09+
Fresh carrots and celery sticks.
- honey slaw~$3.49+
Our house made coleslaw kissed with a touch of honey.
- single tender~$2.79
- single tossed tender~$2.99
drinks~
extra dipping sauces~
- ranch dipper $~$0.79
- blue cheese dipper $~$0.79
- honey mustard dipper $~$0.79
- mild dipper $~$0.79
Our classic buffalo wing sauce with low heat.
- medium dipper $~$0.79
Our classic buffalo wing sauce with flavorful heat.
- hot dipper $~$0.79
Our version of classic buffalo wing sauce - big flavor with good heat.
- atomic scorpion dipper $~$0.79
This one has after effects that are out of this world! Our spiciest sauce that gives a new meaning to hot wings.
- gochu-DANG! dipper $~$0.79
Sticky, spicy Kogi sauce with gochuchang pepper & citrus flavor.
- honey siracha dipper $~$0.79
A sweet & spicy combination with a punch of flavor.
- hot honey citrus dipper $~$0.79
Honey with an extra kick of our own heat & lemon pepper seasoning for a one-of-a-kind flavor.
- mango tango dipper $~$0.79
Real sweet with real heat. Don't let this fruity flavor fool you!
- flamin' garlic parmesan dipper $~$0.79
- honey q dipper $~$0.79
Sweet honey mixed with rich BBQ. Best seller!
- asian zinger dipper $~$0.79
Sweet chili sauce for a pop of flavor.
- kc q dipper $~$0.79
A BBQ that will stand up to any KC native's expectations! Smokey flavor with a chipotle pepper kick.
- teriyaki q dipper $~$0.79
Sweet honey, rich BBQ & bold teriyaki all rolled into one!
- stingin' honey garlic dipper $~$0.79
- queso dipper $~$0.79
Creamy Monterrey Jack cheese sauce
- no dipper $~
catering~
catering (LB 2.0 Launch)
**Menu 2024
**desserts~
- **shareable fried oreos~$5.19
Four of our hand-battered Oreos, lightly fried to a golden brown topped with powdered sugar and drizzled with creamy icing.
- **funnel cake fries~$5.09
A nest of lightly fried, golden brown funnel cake straws topped with powdered sugar and served with your choice of strawberry or chocolate sauce dipper.
- **individual fried oreos~$2.89
Two of our hand-battered Oreos, lightly fried to a golden brown topped with powdered sugar and drizzled with creamy icing.
Food Truck (in store pricing)
traditional FT~
- traditional only - small FT~$9.00
6 traditional wings tossed in the signature sauce of your choice.
- traditional only - medium FT~$12.00
9 traditional wings tossed in up to 2 signature sauces of your choice.
- traditional only - large FT~$15.00
12 traditional wings tossed in up to 3 Signature Sauces of your choice.
boneless FT~
veggie wings FT~
dippers FT~
- mild dipper FT~$1.00
Our classic buffalo wing sauce with low heat.
- medium dipper FT~$1.00
Our classic buffalo wing sauce with flavorful heat.
- hot dipper FT~$1.00
Our version of classic buffalo wing sauce - big flavor with good heat.
- mango tango dipper FT~$1.00
Real sweet with real heat. Don't let this fruity flavor fool you!
- honey q dipper FT~$1.00
Sweet honey mixed with rich BBQ. Best seller!
- chocolate dipper FT~$1.00
Our classic buffalo wing sauce with low heat.
- queso dipper FT~$1.00
Our classic buffalo wing sauce with low heat.
drinks/desserts FT~
fries FT~
- small fries FT~$4.00
Our skin on, french fries cooked to crispy perfection!
- sharable fries FT~$6.50
Our skin on, french fries cooked to crispy perfection!
- small loaded fries FT~$5.50
Our skin on, french fries cooked to crispy perfection!
- sharable loaded fries FT~$9.00
Our skin on, french fries cooked to crispy perfection!