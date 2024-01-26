2x points for loyalty members
Wintzell's Oyster House Montgomery
Food
Baskets
Desserts
Just the Beginning
- Appetizer Onion Rings$8.99
Basket of hand-breaded purple onion rings
- Boiled Shrimp$12.99
Chilled or Cajun steamed
- Bowl Award-Winning Seafood Gumbo$10.99
Worthy of all its prizes and accolades! With shrimp, crawfish, lump crabmeat, okra, stewed tomatoes, and a perfect roux, it's Alabama's most award-winning gumbo
- Crab Cakes$13.99
Two crab cakes cooked to perfection and served with remoulade sauce
- Crab Claws$28.99
- Cup Award-Winning Seafood Gumbo$8.99
Worthy of all its prizes and accolades! With shrimp, crawfish, lump crabmeat, okra, stewed tomatoes, and a perfect roux, it's Alabama's most award-winning gumbo
- Fried Dill Pickles$8.99
- Fried Green Tomatoes$10.99
- Hot Wings$12.99
8 traditional-style chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauces: BBQ, classic buffalo, or mango habañero
- Shrimp Sampler$21.99
Six each of bacon wrapped, grilled, fried, and peel-and-eat. No substitutions, please
- Side of Catfish$8.00
- Buffalo Shrimp$10.99
On the Lighter Side
- Blackened Shrimp Salad$15.99
Spicy baby shrimp piled high on the crisp mixed green with purple onions, grape tomato, Cheddar cheese, and homemade croutons
- Chicken Tender Salad$15.99
Grilled, blackened or fried chicken tenders over crisp mixed greens with purple onions, grape tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, and homemade croutons
- Coastal Cobb Salad$19.99
Grilled fresh fish, shrimp, egg, bacon, and cheddar cheese topped with grape tomatoes, purple onions, and homemade croutons
- Fried Oyster Salad$15.99
Fried oysters meet a bed of crisp mixed greens, purple onions, grape tomatoes, and sweet and crispy pecans, with a drizzle of our house herb vinaigrette
- Salmon Salad$19.99
Grilled salmon atop mixed greens with purple onions, grape tomatoes, sweet and spicy pecans and homemade croutons. Your choice of dressing
- Slinger$14.99
Oysters
- 1/2 Dozen Bienville$14.99
Covered with shrimp, crabmeat, and a creamy Parmesan sauce
- 1/2 Dozen Chargrilled$14.99
Freshly shucked oysters on the half shell chargrilled and smothered
- 1/2 Dozen Monterey$14.99
Topped with jalapeños, smoked bacon, and melted shredded Cheddar cheese
- Dozen Bienville$25.99
- Dozen Chargrilled$25.99
- Dozen Monterey$25.99
- Oyster Sampler$28.99
An eye-catching array for those who want it all. Five each of oysters bienville, oysters Monterey and our renowned chargrilled oysters. Fifteen total. No substitutions, please. Market
Pasta, Poultry, & What-chá-ma-call-its
- Blackened Chicken Alfredo$18.99
Creamy pasta alfredo with tender blackened chicken garnished with tomatoes and onions
- Cajun Seafood Pasta$22.99
Shrimp and scallops seasoned with creole herbs and spices and tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce
- Low Country Boil$22.99
Peel-and-eat gulf shrimp, conecuh sausage, redskin potatoes, and corn on the cob. Served tableside
- Red Beans and Rice with Chicken and Sausage$17.99
Great Southern cookin' with a conecuh kick
- Shrimp and Grits$18.99
A Southern favorite. Topped with crawfish sauce
Serious Eating
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops$24.99
Scallops wrapped in smoked bacon and grilled with mango habanero glaze
- Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$22.99
Jalapeño-marinated jumbo shrimp wrapped in everyone's favorite bacon and then grilled over an open flame
- Bienville Chicken Dinner$18.99
A blackened chicken breast, topped with our Bienville sauce. Served over a bed of cajun rice and steamed broccoli
- Broiled J.O. Platter$29.99
Loaded with fish, oysters, shrimp, and scallops. No substitutions, please
- Catch of the Day$25.99
From sea to table, every fish has a tale. Ask your server for today's feature
- Fried Catfish Dinner$21.99
U.S. Farm raised a sustainable seafood choice raised in freshwater ponds and then fried golden brown
- Fried J.O. Platter$29.99
Named for the legend himself, this one is loaded with fish, oysters, shrimp, crab cake, and scallops. No substitutions, please
- Fried Oyster Dinner$28.99
- Golden Fried Jumbo Shrimp$21.99
- Grilled Salmon Dinner$19.99
Full of flavor with mango habanero sauce on the side
- Half and Half Dinner$24.99
Fried is how this entrée comes, with your choice of two: fish, shrimp, oysters, or scallops
- Mahi Dinner$25.99
Blackened mahi served on a bed of cajun rice topped with our signature crawfish sauce
- Redfish Bienville$28.99
Blackened redfish over cajun rice topped with creamy Parmesan sauce and blackened jumbo shrimp
- Ribeye$29.99
A 14 oz USDA hand cut of Angus beef, aged over 21 days
- Shrimp Sampler Dinner$25.99
Six each of bacon wrapped, grilled, fried, and peel-and-eat. No substitutions, please
- Surf-n-turf$35.99
A 14-oz. USDA hand cut of angus beef, aged over 21 days, topped with fried or grilled jumbo shrimp
- Top Sirloin$21.99
An 8 oz USDA choice cut of Angus beef, aged over 21 days
Sides
Such
Kid's Menu
Family Style Meals
- Blackened Chicken Alfredo$57.99
Includes bread, ready to reheat and serve four. Includes cole slaw
- Cajun Seafood Pasta$60.99
Includes bread, ready to reheat and serve four. Includes cole slaw
- Fried Shrimp Dinner$50.99
Jumbo fried shrimp for four. Includes french fries, slaw and hush puppies
- Fish Strip Dinner$40.99
24 fish strips, plus french fries, cole slaw and hush puppies
- Popcorn Shrimp Dinner$40.99
2 lbs. of fried popcorn shrimp for four. Includes french fries, cole slaw and hush puppies
- Shrimp N' Grits$65.99
A southern favorite! Topped with crawfish sauce. Ready to reheat and serve four. Includes bread and cole slaw
- Family Feast$67.99
Includes 12 chicken tenderloins, 16 fish strips, 24 fried shrimp, plus hush puppies, french fries or cheese grits, and cole slaw for four
- 1/2 pan Bread Pudding$25.99
Requires 24hr notice. Our signature dessert, covered with a warm rum sauce. No raisins here!
- Full Pan Bread Pudding$45.00
Requires 24hr notice. Our signature dessert, covered with a warm rum sauce. No raisins here!
- Award-Winning Seafood Gumbo by the Gallon$99.00
Lots of accolades, lots of seafood mixed within a dark roux and topped with rice. Frozen or thawed