Skip to Main content
Wired coffee House 1065 N 6th St
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Wired coffee House 1065 N 6th St
We are not accepting online orders right now.
1065 N 6th St, New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Lattes
Espresso Drinks
Lattes
Latte
Nutella Latte
Cookie Butter Latte
Black and White Latte
Salted White Chocolate Latte
Snickerdoodle Latte
Nutella Madeleine Latte
Espresso Drinks
Espresso
$3.00+
Cookie Butter Latte
$6.50
Nutella Latte
$6.50
Caramel Macchiato
$5.25
Wired coffee House 1065 N 6th St Location and Ordering Hours
(516) 503-6097
1065 N 6th St, New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement