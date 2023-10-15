Food

Appetizers

Angie's Ravioli

$14.00

A Favorite since Childhood. Fried Cheese, Ravioli Served with Popʼs Marinara Sauce

Beef Carpaccio

$12.00

Dijon Citrus Dressing, Fried Capers, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano and Baby Arugula

Calamri Cestino

$16.00

Prepared Fresh by Hand, Lightly Fried, & Seasoned, Cocktail Sauce. WiseGirl Specialty!

Flatbread

$18.00

Freshly Baked, Chefʼs Seasonal Toppings

Focaccia Pane

$6.00

Baked Fresh, House Dipping Sauce. Secret Italian Recipe!

Gamberi

$15.00

Hand Battered Prawns, Golden Fried to Order

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Baked Fresh, Marinara

Piatto Di Antipasto

$22.00

House Selection of Cured Italian Meats, Cheese, Olives

Prawn Casino

$16.00

Sautéed in White Wine, Butter, Garlic, Shallots, Spicy Seasonings

Whole Stuffed Artichoke

$12.00

Italian Bread Crumbs, Parmigiano Reggiano, Lemon-Pepper Aioli

Wise Wings

$15.00

Chicken Drumettes & Wings, Carrots, Celery

Zucchini Fritte

$12.00

Fresh Cut and Fried Zucchini, Parmesan Cheese, Ranch Dressing

Salad & Soup

Arugula & Beet

$16.00

Bed of Arugula, Fresh Beet Assortment, Feta Cheese, Red Onion. Served with Balsamic Dressing

Butter Lettuce Salad

$16.00

Butter Lettuce, Apples & Pears, Gorgonzola, Glazed Walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Dressing

Chowder BOWL

$9.00

“New England Style” Secret House Recipe with Fresh Clams and Baby Shrimp

Chowder CUP

$6.00

“New England Style” Secret House Recipe with Fresh Clams and Baby Shrimp

Italian Wedding BOWL

$8.00

Delicious Vegetable-based Broth with Ditalini Pasta, Mini Meatballs & Pecorino Romano

Italian Wedding CUP

$5.00

Delicious Vegetable-based Broth with Ditalini Pasta, Mini Meatballs & Pecorino Romano

Prawn & Shrimp Louie

$21.00

Crisp Mix of Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Celery, Tomatoes, Egg, Olives, Peppers. Served with 1000 Island Dressing

Sicilian Chopped

$17.00

House Greens with Salami, Mortadella, Provolone, Assorted Sicilian & Black Olives, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini

WG Caeser Salad

$12.00

Chopped Hearts of Romaine with Homemade Croutons and Fresh Shaved Parmesan Cheese

WG House Salad

$10.00

Crisp Mix of Romaine, Shredded Carrots, Red Cabbage, Tomato and Pepperoncini. Topped with Bay Shrimp. Served with your Dressing

Sandwich & Burger

Beef & Bleu Sliders

$16.00

Thinly Sliced Prime Rib, Melted Bleu Cheese

Chicken Parm Sliders

$14.00

Tender Fried Chicken, Melted Parmesan, Cheese, Popʼs Marinara

Cursori Salsiccia

$12.00

Sweet Italian Sausage Sliders, Red Peppers and Provolone Cheese

Grilled Chicken Club

$16.00

Bacon, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Pesto Aioli, on a Sourdough Roll with Fries

Manzo Burger

$17.00

Half Pound of Fresh Ground Beef, Chedder Cheese, Grilled Onions & Mushrooms. Served on a Sourdough Roll with Fries

Panino Polpette

$15.00

Open Faced Meatball Sandwich, Provolone, Marinara Sauce. Served with Fries

Prime Rib Dip

$21.00

Slow Roasted with Au Jus and Horseradish

Main Course

Cajun Fettucine Alfredo

$24.00

Chicken, Italian Sauage

Calamari Dore

$25.00

Lemon, Butter, Capers, Bow Tie Pasta, Fresh Seasonal Greens

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

Hand Battered and Fried with Melted Mozzarella. Served with Spaghetti and Marinara

Chicken Picatta

$23.00

Lemon, Butter, Capers, Wild Rice Pilaf, Fresh Seasonal Greens

Eggplant Parmesan

$20.00

Hand Battered and Fried with Melted Mozzarella. Served with Spaghetti and Marinara

Four Cheese Ravioli

$17.00

Creamy Pesto Sauce

Fried Chicken

$21.00

Half Fried Chicken, Served with Fresh Seasonal Greens, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Frutti Di Mare

$28.00

Mussels, Clams, Prawns, Salmon, Baby Shrimp Linguine. Spicy Puttanesca or Creamy Alfredo

Gnocchi Soffice

$20.00

Homemade Fluffy Dumplings in a Gruyere, Herb Pink Cream Sauce. Baked to Order. Please Allow Extra Time

Lasagna Di Giovanni

$22.00

There Layers of Ricotta, Meat, Mozzzzarella and Marinara. Baked to Order. Please Allow Extra Time

New York Steak

$32.00

Grilled, Blue Cheese Butter, Arugula, Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Seasonal Greens

Nonna's Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.00

Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Drenched in Sauce

Rigatoni Rapisardo

Pop's Homemade Sauce with your choice of Italian Sausage, Primavera, or Combo

Salmone Picatta

$26.00

Lemon, Butter, Capers, Wild Rice Pilaf, Fresh Seasonal Greens

Wiseguy Prime Rib

$35.00

House Specialty, Slow Roasted, Red WIne, Garlic, Special Seasonings, Loaded Baked Potato, Fresh Seasonal Greens, Au Jus & Horseradish. Avail. After 4pm

Dessert

Butter Toffee Cake

$12.00

Cannoli

$10.00

Chocolate Love Cake

$11.00

Lemon Tart

$11.00

Spumoni Ice Cream

$6.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Vanilla Bean Gelato

$7.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Kids Mini Burger

$8.95

Kids Pasta with Butter & Cheese

$8.95

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$8.95

Shareable Sides

Baked Potato

$7.00

Grilled Eggplant

$10.00

Mashed Potato

$8.00

Nonnas Meatballs

$11.00

Secret Recipe... Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Drenched in Sauce

Pasta

$8.00

Sea Salt Fries

$7.00

Garlic Fries

$10.00

Seasonal Veggies

$10.00

Wild Rice Pilaf

$8.00

Fettuccini Pasta

$17.00

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Bargs Rootbeer

$4.00

Blackberry Lemonade

$6.00

Club Soda

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fanta Orange

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Italian Blackberry Soda

$6.00

Italian Blood Orange Soda

$6.00

Italian Strawberry Soda

$6.00

Kid Soda

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

Orange Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

Pineapple Juice

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Roy Rogers

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Tonic Water

$4.00