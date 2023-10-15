WiseGirl Restaurant, Bar, Live Music 1932 Oak Park Blvd
Food
Appetizers
Angie's Ravioli
A Favorite since Childhood. Fried Cheese, Ravioli Served with Popʼs Marinara Sauce
Beef Carpaccio
Dijon Citrus Dressing, Fried Capers, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano and Baby Arugula
Calamri Cestino
Prepared Fresh by Hand, Lightly Fried, & Seasoned, Cocktail Sauce. WiseGirl Specialty!
Flatbread
Freshly Baked, Chefʼs Seasonal Toppings
Focaccia Pane
Baked Fresh, House Dipping Sauce. Secret Italian Recipe!
Gamberi
Hand Battered Prawns, Golden Fried to Order
Garlic Bread
Baked Fresh, Marinara
Piatto Di Antipasto
House Selection of Cured Italian Meats, Cheese, Olives
Prawn Casino
Sautéed in White Wine, Butter, Garlic, Shallots, Spicy Seasonings
Whole Stuffed Artichoke
Italian Bread Crumbs, Parmigiano Reggiano, Lemon-Pepper Aioli
Wise Wings
Chicken Drumettes & Wings, Carrots, Celery
Zucchini Fritte
Fresh Cut and Fried Zucchini, Parmesan Cheese, Ranch Dressing
Salad & Soup
Arugula & Beet
Bed of Arugula, Fresh Beet Assortment, Feta Cheese, Red Onion. Served with Balsamic Dressing
Butter Lettuce Salad
Butter Lettuce, Apples & Pears, Gorgonzola, Glazed Walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Dressing
Chowder BOWL
“New England Style” Secret House Recipe with Fresh Clams and Baby Shrimp
Chowder CUP
“New England Style” Secret House Recipe with Fresh Clams and Baby Shrimp
Italian Wedding BOWL
Delicious Vegetable-based Broth with Ditalini Pasta, Mini Meatballs & Pecorino Romano
Italian Wedding CUP
Delicious Vegetable-based Broth with Ditalini Pasta, Mini Meatballs & Pecorino Romano
Prawn & Shrimp Louie
Crisp Mix of Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Celery, Tomatoes, Egg, Olives, Peppers. Served with 1000 Island Dressing
Sicilian Chopped
House Greens with Salami, Mortadella, Provolone, Assorted Sicilian & Black Olives, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini
WG Caeser Salad
Chopped Hearts of Romaine with Homemade Croutons and Fresh Shaved Parmesan Cheese
WG House Salad
Crisp Mix of Romaine, Shredded Carrots, Red Cabbage, Tomato and Pepperoncini. Topped with Bay Shrimp. Served with your Dressing
Sandwich & Burger
Beef & Bleu Sliders
Thinly Sliced Prime Rib, Melted Bleu Cheese
Chicken Parm Sliders
Tender Fried Chicken, Melted Parmesan, Cheese, Popʼs Marinara
Cursori Salsiccia
Sweet Italian Sausage Sliders, Red Peppers and Provolone Cheese
Grilled Chicken Club
Bacon, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Pesto Aioli, on a Sourdough Roll with Fries
Manzo Burger
Half Pound of Fresh Ground Beef, Chedder Cheese, Grilled Onions & Mushrooms. Served on a Sourdough Roll with Fries
Panino Polpette
Open Faced Meatball Sandwich, Provolone, Marinara Sauce. Served with Fries
Prime Rib Dip
Slow Roasted with Au Jus and Horseradish
Main Course
Cajun Fettucine Alfredo
Chicken, Italian Sauage
Calamari Dore
Lemon, Butter, Capers, Bow Tie Pasta, Fresh Seasonal Greens
Chicken Parmesan
Hand Battered and Fried with Melted Mozzarella. Served with Spaghetti and Marinara
Chicken Picatta
Lemon, Butter, Capers, Wild Rice Pilaf, Fresh Seasonal Greens
Eggplant Parmesan
Hand Battered and Fried with Melted Mozzarella. Served with Spaghetti and Marinara
Four Cheese Ravioli
Creamy Pesto Sauce
Fried Chicken
Half Fried Chicken, Served with Fresh Seasonal Greens, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Frutti Di Mare
Mussels, Clams, Prawns, Salmon, Baby Shrimp Linguine. Spicy Puttanesca or Creamy Alfredo
Gnocchi Soffice
Homemade Fluffy Dumplings in a Gruyere, Herb Pink Cream Sauce. Baked to Order. Please Allow Extra Time
Lasagna Di Giovanni
There Layers of Ricotta, Meat, Mozzzzarella and Marinara. Baked to Order. Please Allow Extra Time
New York Steak
Grilled, Blue Cheese Butter, Arugula, Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Seasonal Greens
Nonna's Spaghetti & Meatballs
Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Drenched in Sauce
Rigatoni Rapisardo
Pop's Homemade Sauce with your choice of Italian Sausage, Primavera, or Combo
Salmone Picatta
Lemon, Butter, Capers, Wild Rice Pilaf, Fresh Seasonal Greens
Wiseguy Prime Rib
House Specialty, Slow Roasted, Red WIne, Garlic, Special Seasonings, Loaded Baked Potato, Fresh Seasonal Greens, Au Jus & Horseradish. Avail. After 4pm