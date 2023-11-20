Wok Box 2426 47th St
APPETIZERS
Hot Appetizers
- Pork gyoza$6.99
6 pieces pan fried pork gyoza
- Veggie gyoza$6.99
6 pieces pan fried veggie gyoza
- Shrimp Shumai$6.99
6 pieces fried shrimp shumai
- Agedashi Tofu$7.50
4 pieces japanese soft breaded fried tofu comes with tsuyu sauce topped with bonito flakes
- Fried Calamari$9.50
Soft breaded calamari ring with house marinara sauce on the side
- Rock Shrimp Tempura$11.98
Soft breaded popcorn shrimp with spicy aioli
- Thai Pork Jerky$9.95
Marinated and slow cooked pork loin with the side of sweet and spicy sauce.
- Pork Bun$9.00
Bao Buns ( Asian Bun ) filled with braised pork Belly and vegetables with special sauce.
- Chicken Bun$7.95
Bao Buns ( Asian Buns ) filled with marinated grilled chicken and vegetables with special sauce.
- Shrimp Tempura App$8.99
5 pieces shrimp tempura served with savory tangy sauce.
- Edamame$5.00
Japanese soy bean
SOUP AND SALAD
SOUP
WOK BOX ENTREES
TERIYAKI BOX
- Chicken Teriyaki box$13.95
Grilled chicken on the bed of thevvegetables with teriyaki sauce, comes with salad, dumplings , and rice.
- Salmon Teriyaki box$14.95
Grilled Salmon on the bed of grilled vegetables with teriyaki sauce, comes with salad , dumplings and rice.
- Steak Teriyaki$14.95
Comes with juicy marinated grilled steak with teriyaki sauce , salad, dumplings and rice.
- Shrimp Teriyaki$14.95
Grilled shrimp on the bed of vegetables , comes with salad, dumplings and rice.
- Tofu Teriyaki$13.95
Grilled tofu on the bed of vegetables with teriyaki sauce, comes with salad, dumplings and rice.
RED CURRY BOX
- Chicken red curry box$13.95
Grilled chicken with red curry box. For better experience the curry broth we put on the separate bowl.Please pour the curry broth on the grilled chicken when you are ready to eat. The box also comes with salad, dumplings and rice.
- Salmon red curry box$14.95
Grilled salmon with red curry box. For better experience the curry broth we put on the separate bowl.Please pour the curry broth on the grilled salmon when you are ready to eat. The box also comes with salad, dumplings and rice.
- Steak red curry box$14.95
Grilled juicy steak with red curry box. For better experience the curry broth we put on the separate bowl.Please pour the curry broth on the grilled steak when you are ready to eat. The box also comes with salad, dumplings and rice.
- Shrimp red curry box$14.95
Grilled shrimp with red curry box. For better experience the curry broth we put on the separate bowl.Please pour the curry broth on the grilled shrimp when you are ready to eat. The box also comes with salad, dumplings and rice.
- Tofu red curry box$13.95
Grilled tofu with red curry box. For better experience the curry broth we put on the separate bowl.Please pour the curry broth on the grilled tofu when you are ready to eat. The box also comes with salad, dumplings and rice.
GREEN CURRY BOX
- Chicken green curry box$13.99
Grilled chicken with green curry box. For better experience the curry broth we put on the separate bowl.Please pour the curry broth on the grilled chicken when you are ready to eat. The box also comes with salad, dumplings and rice.
- Salmon green curry box$14.99
Grilled salmon with green curry box. For better experience the curry broth we put on the separate bowl.Please pour the curry broth on the grilled salmon when you are ready to eat. The box also comes with salad, dumplings and rice.
- Steak green curry box$14.99
Grilled juicy steak with green curry box. For better experience the curry broth we put on the separate bowl.Please pour the curry broth on the grilled steak when you are ready to eat. The box also comes with salad, dumplings and rice.
- Shrimp green curry box$14.99
Grilled shrimp with green curry box. For better experience the curry broth we put on the separate bowl.Please pour the curry broth on the grilled shrimp when you are ready to eat. The box also comes with salad, dumplings and rice.
- Tofu green curry box$13.99
Grilled tofu with green curry box. For better experience the curry broth we put on the separate bowl.Please pour the curry broth on the grilled tofu when you are ready to eat. The box also comes with salad, dumplings and rice.
GOCHUJANG BOX
JAPANESE CURRY
BALADO ( Indonesian Spicy ) BOX
PADPRIK ( THAI SAUCE ) BOX
- Chicken Padprik Box$13.95
Chicken stir fried padprik Thai spicy sauce, comes with dumplings, salad and rice.
- Salmon Padprik Box$14.95
Salmon stir fried padprik Thai spicy sauce , comes with salad, dumplings and rice.
- Steak Padprik Box$14.99
Steak with padprik stir fried Thai spicy sauce box . The box comes with salad, rice and dumplings
- Shrimp Padprik Box$14.95
- Tofu Padprik Box$13.95