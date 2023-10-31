Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Order Online
Wok In Wok Out Asian Eatery & Boba Tea Shop
Spend $25, get 1 Boba Tea FREE
BOBA
Copied!
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Drinks
Food
Spend $25, get 1 Boba Tea FREE
BOBA
Copied!
Drinks
Strawberry Boba Tea
$4.50
Mango Boba Tea
$4.50
Out of stock
Honeydew Melon Boba Tea
$4.50
Thai Tea
$4.50
Taro Boba Tea
$4.50
Food
Appetizers
Egg Rolls (4)
$6.00
Crab Cheese Puffs (8)
$9.00
Mok Gai (2)
$8.00
Salads
Papaya Salad
$11.00
Larb
$12.00
Cucumber Salad
$11.00
Noodles & Rice
Fried Rice
$13.00
Pad Thai
$13.00
Kapoon
$12.00
Chow mein
$13.00
Chinese
Sweet n' Sour Chicken
$12.00
Orange Chicken
$12.00
Broccoli Beef
$13.00
Kung Pao Chicken
$12.00
Szechuan beef
$13.00
Mongolain Beef
$13.00
Sides
Sticky Rice
$4.00
Wok In Wok Out Asian Eatery & Boba Tea Shop Location and Hours
(707) 222-6677
307 2nd Street, Eureka, CA 95501
View menu
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement