Wokworks Margate
Rice Bowls
- Chili Garlic Chicken
・ white jasmine rice ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ chili garlic sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and crispy wonton chips ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish$15.50
- Tiger Fried Rice
・ white jasmine rice (stir fried) ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ umami tiger sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seed ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish, sesame$15.50
- Spicy Orange Chicken
・ white jasmine rice ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ spicy orange sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seeds ・ gluten-free ・ allergen disclaimer: contains sesame$15.50
- Chili Garlic Steak
・ white jasmine rice ・ top round steak (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ chili garlic sauce (spice level 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and crispy wonton chips ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish$17.50
- Honey Garlic Shrimp
・ white jasmine rice ・ wild-caught shrimp ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ honey garlic sauce (spice level 2/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seeds ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish, sesame$16.50
- General Tso’s Stir Fry
・ white jasmine rice ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ general tso sauce (spice level: 3/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seed ・ allergen disclaimer: contains gluten, sesame$15.50
- Dry Pepper Steak
・ white jasmine rice ・ top round steak (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ spicy xo xian dry spice (spice level: 9/10) ・ spicy szechuan chili oil ・ topped with shallots and sesame seeds ・ gluten-free ・ allergen disclaimer: contains sesame$17.50
- Spicy Orange Tofu
・ white jasmine rice ・ tofu ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ spicy orange sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seeds ・ gluten-free ・ vegan$14.50
Noodle Bowls
- Drunken Noodles
・ thick ribbon rice noodles ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ wild-caught shrimp ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ chili garlic sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and crispy wonton chips ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish$18.50
- Honey Garlic Shrimp Lo Mein
・ fresh lo mein noodle ・ wild-caught shrimp ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ honey garlic sauce (spice level: 2/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seed ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish, sesame$16.50
- Pad See Ew
・ thick ribbon rice noodles ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ umami tiger sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and crispy wonton chips ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish, sesame$15.50
- Dan Dan Chicken Lo Mein
・ fresh lo mein noodle ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ dan dan sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seed ・ gluten-free ・ allergen disclaimer: contains sesame$15.50
- Bam Bam Chicken
・ thin stir fry noodle (hong kong style) ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ chili garlic sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and crispy wonton chips ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish$15.50
- Dan Dan Lobster Lo Mein
・ fresh lo mein noodle ・ wild-caught canadian lobster ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ dan dan sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seed ・ gluten-free ・ allergen disclaimer: contains sesame, shellfish$21.50
- Dan Dan Tofu
・ thick rice noodle ・ tofu ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ dan dan sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seed ・ vegan, gluten-free ・ allergen disclaimer: contains sesame$14.50
Build Your Own
Sides
- Crispy Spring Rolls
・ (3) crispy vegetable spring rolls ・ tangy orange dipping sauce (spice level: 0/10) ・ vegan$5.50
- Crispy Vegetable Dumplings
・ (5) crispy vegetable dumplings ・ spicy aoli dipping sauce (spice level: 5/10) ・ vegan$5.50
- Korean Fried Wings
Crispy Korean-style chicken wings with housemade sauce, topped with sesame seeds and scallion (6 pc)$14.50
- Szechuan Brussels Sprouts
・ crispy brussels sprouts ・sezchuan chili oil (spice level: 9/10) ・ vegan, gluten free$7.00
- Lo Mein in Chili Oil
・ fresh lo mein noodles ・ sezchuan chili oil (spice level: 9/10)$5.00
- Wok-Seared Broccoli
・ broccoli ・ chili garlic sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- White Jasmine Rice$3.00
- Crispy Wonton Chips
・ house-made crispy wonton chips ・ tangy orange dipping sauce (spice level: 0/10) ・ vegetarian$3.00
- Sauces (2 oz.)
- Sauces (8 oz. bottle)$6.00
Family Style
- Chili Garlic Chicken (Family Style)
・ serves 2-3 people ・ white jasmine rice ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ chili garlic sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and crispy wonton chips ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish"$28.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pad See Ew (Family Style)
・ serves 2-3 people ・ thick ribbon rice noodles ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ umami tiger sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and crispy wonton chips ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish, sesame$28.00OUT OF STOCK
- Drunken Noodles (Family Style)
・ serves 2-3 people ・ thick ribbon rice noodles ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ wild-caught shrimp ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ chili garlic sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and crispy wonton chips ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish"$33.00OUT OF STOCK
- Spicy Orange Tofu (Family Style)
・ serves 2-3 people ・ white jasmine rice ・ tofu ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ spicy orange sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seed ・ vegan and gluten-free ・ allergen disclaimer: contains sesame$26.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tiger Fried Rice (Family Style)
・ serves 2-3 people ・ white jasmine rice (stir fried) ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ umami tiger sauce (spice level: 7/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seed ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish, sesame$28.00OUT OF STOCK
- Honey Garlic Shrimp (Family Style)
・ serves 2-3 people ・ white jasmine rice ・ wild-caught shrimp ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ honey garlic sauce (spice level 2/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seeds ・ allergen disclaimer: contains nuts, gluten, shellfish, sesame$30.00OUT OF STOCK
Wokworks x REAP
- Pretty in Pink
mixed greens, radicchio, za’atar chickpeas (chickpeas, sesame seeds, coriander, thyme, sumac), quinoa and cauliflower tabbouleh (quinoa, cauliflower, parsley, mint, red onion, lemon juice), cucumber, pickled fennel, olives, watermelon radish, Pretty in Pink dressing (beet, tahini, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice), spiced almonds (za’atar, turmeric, garlic, onion, fennel, coriander, salt and pepper), salt, pepper$16.50
- Miso Magic
arugula, zucchini, yellow squash, shiitake mushroom, green tea quinoa, scallions, adzuki beans, togarashi sesame seeds (black and white sesame seeds, chile flakes, orange zest, garlic, salt, pepper), Miso Magic dressing (miso, ginger, coconut aminos, olive oil, garlic, chile flakes, lime juice, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil)$16.50
- Seaweed Caesar
romaine, chili-sesame broccoli (sesame oil, fermented fresno peppers, garlic, olive oil, salt), edamame, shaved brussels sprouts, shiitake mushrooms (coconut aminos), Seaweed Caesar dressing (dulse, sunflower seeds, olive oil, nutritional yeast, oregano, lemon juice, capers, garlic, dijon mustard, maple syrup, chile flakes), Sunflower Seed Crunch (sunflower seeds, oregano, nutritional yeast, garlic), salt and pepper$16.50
- Sweet Crunch
napa cabbage, purple cabbage, carrot, scallion, chili-sesame broccoli (fermented fresno peppers, olive oil, sesame oil, salt), edamame, purple daikon, mushroom wild rice (shiitake mushrooms, mixed herbs, olive oil, lime juice), carrot-ginger dressing (carrot, olive oil, rice vinegar, ginger, onion, garlic, miso, tamari, maple syrup), five-spiced peanuts (star anise, clove, cinnamon, sichuan pepper, fennel), salt and pepper$16.50OUT OF STOCK
- Rainbow Lettuce Cups
romaine, coconut cauliflower and quinoa (coconut milk, scallions), rainbow slaw (beets, carrots, daikon, green papaya, cilantro, scallions, fresnos, lime juice, olive oil), roasted tofu (tamari, orange juice, coconut aminos, sesame oil),, limey cashews, sweet and sour vinaigrette (Olive oil, orange juice, lime juice, rice wine vinegar, ginger, fermented chili peppers, tamari, garlic, coconut aminos, salt, pepper)$16.50OUT OF STOCK
- Citrus + Sesame Greens
mixed greens, wild rice + french green lentils (lemon zest, lemon juice, parsley, tarragon, olive oil, salt, pepper), broccolini (sesame oil, shallot, salt, pepper), yellow squash (shallot, fermented fresno pepper, garlic, maple syrup, olive oil, salt, pepper), chickpea miso vinaigrette (chickpea miso, shallot, orange juice, orange zest, rice wine vinegar, olive oil, maple syrup, coriander, salt, pepper), spiced sunflower seeds (paprika, turmeric, coriander, cumin, oregano, cayenne, olive oil, salt, pepper)$16.50OUT OF STOCK
- Hydra Crunch
romaine, jicama (lime juice), chili-lime romanesco (fermented fresno pepper, olive oil, lime juice, maple syrup), tomatoes, black beans (smoked paprika, onion powder, coriander, lime juice, salt, pepper), red onion, Creamy Cashew Cilantro Dressing (Cashews, olive oil, rice wine vinegar, garlic, scallion, cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper), crispy grain-free tortilla strips (almond tortilla, paprika, chili powder, onion, garlic, cayenne, coriander, turmeric, salt, pepper)$16.50OUT OF STOCK
- Spicy Greens
kale, fennel, apple, grapefruit, cucumber, jalapeño$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Almond Butter + Jelly Bliss Bites
almond flour, dates, almond butter, toasted almond, vanilla extract, coconut oil, freeze-dried strawberries, freeze-dried raspberries, salt$11.50OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Covered PB + Banana Bliss Bites
almond flour, dates, peanut butter, toasted peanuts, vanilla extract, coconut oil, cacao, freeze-dried bananas, salt$11.50OUT OF STOCK
- Nori Brittle
nori, hazelnuts, pepitas, sesame seeds (black and white), sunflower seeds, orange zest, red chile flakes, maple syrup, salt$11.00
- Watermelon Candy
watermelon, lime juice, lime zest, sumac, sea salt$12.50
- Whipped Edamame + Truffle Dip
edamame, cauliflower, spanish onion, scallion, garlic, lemon juice, coconut aminos, olive oil, white truffle oil, salt, pepper$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Muhammara Dip
walnut, roasted red pepper, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, date, paprika, coriander, cumin, sherry vinegar, salt, pepper, sumac$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Buffalo Cauliflower + Herby Ranch
buffalo cauliflower (cashew, fresno pepper, cayenne pepper, white distilled vinegar, maple syrup, tamari, lemon juice, garlic, oregano), herby ranch (cashews, lemon juice, olive oil, apple cider vinegar, onion powder, chives, dill, scallion, salt, pepper)$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Caramelized Onion + Shallot Dip
caramelized onion, shallot, coconut aminos, cannellini beans, salt, pepper, lemon juice, chives$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Japanese Eggplant + Miso Dip$12.50
Kid's Meal
- Tangy Orange Chicken Kid's Meal
for our mini wok family members! ・ white jasmine rice ・ lemongrass grilled chicken (halal) ・ broccoli, bell pepper, onion, purple cabbage, carrot ・ tangy orange sauce (spice level: 0/10) ・ topped with scallion and sesame seeds ・ gluten-free ・ allergen disclaimer: contains sesame$9.00
Desserts
- Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Icing$5.50
- Yellow Cake with Chocolate Fudge Icing$5.50
- VEGAN Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Icing$5.50
- White Peach Yuzu Slushie
white peach puree, yuzu vegan & gluten-free$6.00
- Funfetti Cake with Vanilla Butter Cream Icing$5.50
- Ronnybrook Farms Soft-Serve Ice Cream - Chocolate$6.00
- Ronnybrook Farms Soft-Serve Ice Cream - Vanilla$6.00
- Ronnybrook Farms Soft-Serve Ice Cream - Chocolate & Vanilla Swirl$6.00
Drinks
- House-brewed Iced Peach Tea (16oz)
・ fresh brewed peach tea ・ fresh squeezed lemon ・ lightly sweetened$3.50
- Sprite$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Ginger Ale$2.00
- Fiji Natural Artesian Water$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- NEW!! Sanzo Yuzu (tan)$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- NEW!! Sanzo Calamansi (green)$3.75
- Pellegrino$3.00
- Poppi- Classic Coke$3.50
- Poppi- Root Beer$3.50
- Poppi- Lemon Lime$3.50
- Poppi- Doc Pop$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- La Croix - Tangerine$2.75
- La Croix - Beach Plum$2.75
- La Croix - Lime$2.75
- La Croix - LimonCello
- La Croix - Key Lime$2.75
- La Croix - Gauva Sao Paulo$2.75