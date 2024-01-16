Online ordering now available through Toast!
Wolfgang's Maui
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Salads and Soup
Steak & Chops
Seafood
Sides
- Mashed Potatoes$14.00
- Creamed Spinach$14.00
- Steak Fries$14.00
- German Potatoes$17.00
- Baked Potato$14.00
- Spinach (Sauteed Or Steamed)$14.00
- Asparagus * (Steamed)$17.00
- Broccoli$16.00
- Lobster Mac N’ Cheese$20.00
- Sauteed Onions Mods$14.00
- Onion Rings$15.00
- Sauteed Mushrooms$12.00
- Sauteed Peas & Onions$12.00
- Cream of Corn$12.00
- Rice$7.00
- Plain Mac N Cheese$11.00
Beverages
Craft Cocktails
Beer, Ciders, and Seltzers
Wine
- Corkage Fee$40.00
- GLS Laurent Perrier 'La Cuvee' Brut$22.00
- GLS Louis Roederer " Cristal " 2014$60.00
- GLS Godello Ulteria$25.00
- GLS SB Daniel Chotard Sancerre$23.00
- GLS Chardonnay Chevalier de la Cree Montagny 1er$25.00
- GLS Chardonnay Rys, Anderson Valley$27.00
- GLS Pinot Noir Maison Roche de Bellene Bougogne Rouge$20.00
- GLS Pinot Noir Freeman, Russian River Valley$24.00
- GLS Merlot Stag's Leap, Napa Valley$24.00
- GLS Syrah Rusack, Ballard Canyon$25.00
- GLS Chianti Classico, Badia a Coltibuone,$24.00
- GLS Ch.Lalande, St Julian$28.00
- GLS Cru Monplaisir$23.00
- GLS Torres, "Salmos" Priorat$28.00
- GLS Beringer$24.00
- GLS Cherry Hil Rose$21.00
- BTL Laurent Perrier 'La Cuvee' Brut$100.00
- BTL Aubry Brut$128.00
- BTL Gosset Grand Reserve Brut$147.00
- BTL Delamotte Brut$171.00
- BTL Charles Heidsieck Brut Reserve$172.00
- BTL Delamotte Blanc de Blanc$205.00
- BTL Roland Champion Special Club$215.00
- BTL Billiot Essence$287.00
- BTL Vilmart & Cie Coeur Cuvee Brut$350.00
- BTL Perrier Jouet 'Belle Epoque' Brut$411.00
- BTL Dom Perignon Vintage$484.00
- BTL Dom Ruinart$528.00
- BTL Armand De Brignac Brut$540.00
- BTL Louis Roederer 'Cristal'$598.00
- BTL Krug Brut Vintage$683.00
- BTL Dom Perignon 'Plenitude II '$855.00
- BTL Armand De Brignac Blanc de Blancs$981.00
- BTL Krug Brut Vintage$1,245.00
- BTL Salon$1,694.00
- BTL Laurent Perrier Rose$197.00
- BTL Vilmart & Cie Brut Rose$361.00
- Perrier Jouet 'Belle Epoque' Rose$587.00
- BTL Armand De Brignac Rose$743.00
- BTL Krug Rose 26th Edition$850.00
- BTL Louis Roederer 'Cristal' Rose$918.00
- BTL Eisele vineyard
- BTL Fidellio,Realm Cellars
- BTL Galerie, Naissance,$51.00
- BTL Happy Canyon, Fiddlehead Cellars, Santa Ynez Valley$76.00
- BTL Gargich Estate,Fume Blanc, Napa Valley$89.00
- BTL ZD wines, Napa Valley$99.00
- BTL Jayson, Pahlmeyer$119.00
- BTL S.R Tonella, Reserve$132.00
- BTL Blueprint, Lail Vineyards, Napa Valley$142.00
- BTL CJ, Melka$142.00
- BTL L'Apres-Midi, Peter Michael, Knight Valley$205.00
- BTL Hartford Court$59.00
- BTL Brewer Clifton, Santa Rita$66.00
- BTL Rhys$112.00
- BTL Failla,Platt$149.00
- BTL Rivers-Marie$149.00
- BTL 'Wester Reach' Dumol, Russian River Valley$150.00
- BTL Paul Rato$172.00
- BTL Rochioli$178.00
- BTL Les Noisetiers, Kistler$182.00
- BTL Ryofu, Freeman$195.00
- BTL Beaux Freres$215.00
- BTL Kosta Brown onesixteen$238.00
- Domaine Laurent Bourgogne Blanc$83.00
- Remoissenet Pere et Fils Bourgogne Blanc$117.00
- Domaine LeFlaive Macon Verze$168.00
- Domaine LeFlaive Bougogne Blanc$292.00
- Chevalier de la Cree Chabis Les Clos Grand Cru$134.00
- Remoissenet Pere et Fils Chablis 1er Fourchaumme$169.00
- William Fevre Chablis Les Clos$134.00
- Remoissenet Pere et Fils Meursault 1er Les Cras$169.00
- Bouchard Pere et Fils Meusault Genevrieres 1er$420.00
- Maison Leroy Meusault Les Charmes 1er 1978$294.00
- Domaine Comtesse de Cherisey Meursault Blagny la Genelotte$389.00
- Louis Jadot Chassagne Montrachet Les Baudines 1er$235.00
- Remoissenet Pere et Fils Chassagne Montrachet$300.00
- Buruno Colins Chassagne Montrachet Les Chenevottes 1er$384.00
- Louis Jadot Puligny Montrachet$220.00
- Domaine LeFlaive Puligny montrachet Clavoillon$711.00
- Louis Latour Corton Chalemagne Grand Cru$514.00
- Bouchard Pere & Fils Montrachet Grand Cru$1,969.00
- BTL Etude, Carneros$81.00
- BTL 'WF2' Wayfarer Sonoma Coast 2020$102.00
- BTL Free-Stone Occidental$156.00
- BTL Kistler RRV$174.00
- BTL Rivers-Marie Occidental$195.00
- BTL Akiko's Cuvee, Freeman$231.00
- BTL Silver Ghost, Oakville 2022$102.00
- BTL Catewaul 2020$125.00
- BTL Black Stallion, Napa Valley$136.00
- BTL Raymond, Reserve$149.00
- BTL Frog's Leap, Rutherford$175.00
- BTL J.Moss, Mee Lane, Rutherford 2014$172.00
- BTL Double Eagle$171.00
- BTL Artemis Stags Leap Napa Valley$188.00
- BTL Robert Mondavi ,Oakville, Napa Valley 2019$193.00
- BTL 'Signature' Chappellet, Napa Valley 2019$194.00
- BTL Jordan, Alexander, 2018$198.00
- BTL The Brothers, Snowden, Napa Valley 2019$213.00
- BTL Shafer One point Five, Napa Valley$248.00
- BTL Kinsella Est Jersey Boys Napa valley$267.00
- BTL S.R Tonella, Rutherford, Napa Valley$284.00
- BTL Casa piena 2016$297.00
- BTL Alpha Omega 2019$316.00
- BTL Casa piena 2013$319.00
- BTL The Mascot 2018$362.00
- BTL Pym Rae Red Tesseron Est 2018$394.00
- BTL Merus, Napa Valley 2016$408.00
- BTL Double Eagle, Napa Valley 2019$410.00
- BTL Pedregal, Ramey, Oakville, Napa Valley$432.00
- BTL Buccella, Napa Valley$446.00
- BTL Etude, Napa Valley$450.00
- BTL Dalla Valle, Napa Valley 2018$535.00
- BTL Cask 23 Stags Leap 2010$705.00
- BTL Opus One, Napa Valley 2017$775.00
- BTL Alpha Omega Era 2019$798.00
- BTL Verite, La Joie$800.00
- BTL Verite, La Muse$800.00
- BTL Verite, Le Desir$800.00
- BTL Dominus 2016$813.00
- BTL MAYA Dalla Valle 2020$848.00
- BTL Opus One, Napa Valley 2013$868.00
- BTL Buccella Cuvee katrina Eileen 2019$970.00
- BTL Colgin Tychson Hill 2018$980.00
- BTL Colgin IX estate 2019$1,002.00
- BTL Promontry Red 2018$1,550.00
- BTL Promontry Red 2012$1,705.00
- BTL Hundred Acre Deep K Norgans 2014$1,096.00
- BTL Hundred Acre Morgans Vineyard 2019$1,064.00
- BTL Hundred Acre Ark Vineyard 2019$1,064.00
- BTL Hundred Acre Dark Ark Vineyard 2016$1,100.00
- BTL Harlan Estate 2014$2,658.00
- BTL Harlan Estate 2019$2,658.00
- BTL Slacker Stereotype, Paso Robles 2019$78.00
- BTL Rusack, Santa Barbara$96.00
- BTL Jonata Todos Red Blend 2018$126.00
- BTL Shafer Relentless$161.00
- BTL Slacker 'Perfectionist', Paso Robles 2017$213.00
- BTL Colgin IX Estate
- BTL Raymond Reserve 2020$95.00
- BTL Duckhorn$113.00
- BTL Pahlmeyer, Napa Valley 2021$281.00
- BTL Buccella Napa Valley 2016$389.00
- BTL Realm Cellars, Tempest, Napa Valley
- BTL Hartford Court, Russian River Valley$86.00
- Turley, Estate$111.00
- BTL Silver Ghost, Napa Valley 2022$102.00
- BTL Peju, Napa Valley$153.00
- BTL 'Collina' Dalla Valle 2020$175.00
- BTL Torbreck 'Steading Red' Barossa Valley, Austraria$89.00
- Almaviva 2020, Chile$397.00
- Torbreck Runrig, Austraria$864.00
- Grange, Penfolds 2017, Austraria$1,338.00
- Grange, Penfolds 2018, Austraria$1,338.00
- Domaine Laurent Bourgogne Rouge$83.00
- Maison Frederic Magnan Bourgogne Rouge "Graviers"$132.00
- Domaine Pierre Labet Beaune Coucherias 1er$349.00
- Domaine Drouhin Laroze Chambolle Musigny$279.00
- Boillot Lucien Gevrey Chambertin 1er Les Cherbaudes$307.00
- Domaine Follin Arbelet Corton Bressandes Grand Cru$305.00
- Bouchard Pere & Fils Nuits Saint Georges Les Cailles 1er$348.00
- Doamaine Taupenot Merme Gevray Chambertin Bel Air 1er$262.00
- Domaine Drouhin Larozo Gevray Chambertin Clos Prieur 1er$330.00
- Louis Latour Ch Corton Grancey Grand Cru$315.00
- Domaine Robert Chevillon Nuits Saint Georges Les Vaucrains 1er$309.00
- Bouchard Pere & Fils Echezeaux Grand Cru$430.00
- Ch. de la Tour Clos Vougeot Grand Cru$509.00
- Domain Drouhin Laroze Clos De Vougeot Grand Cru 2016$527.00
- Bouchard Pere & Fils Chambertin Clos de Beze Grand Cru 2018$698.00
- Domaine Taupenot Merme Charmes Chambertin Grand Cru 1996$700.00
- Domaine Taupenot Merme Charmes Chambertin Grand Cru 2005$816.00
- Domaine Taupenot Merme Mazoyeres Chambertin Grand Cru 2002$908.00
- Louis Latour Romanee St Vivant Les Quatre Journaux Grand Cru 2015$1,207.00
- A. et P. de Villaine ‘La Digoine’ Côte Chalonnaise Bourgogne$120.00
- A. et P. de Villaine ‘Les Montots’, Mercurey$135.00
- A. et P. de Villaine ‘Les Clous’ Côte Chalonnaise Bourgogne$150.00
- Domaine Tempier ‘La Tourtine’, Bandol$165.00
- Domaine Lucien Boillot & Fils Volnay$185.00
- Regis Bouvier, Morey-Saint-Denis$225.00
- Méo-Camuzet, 1er Aux Argillas, Nuits-Saint-Georges$500.00
- Méo-Camuzet, 1er Les Perreieres, Nuits-Saint-Georges$660.00
- Méo-Camuzet, Clos de Vougeot, Grand Cru$1,500.00
- Domaine Dujac, Echezeaux, Grand Cru$1,800.00
- Domaine Dujac, Clos Saint Denis, Grand Cru$1,900.00
- Méo-Camuzet, 1er Les Chaumes, Vosne-Romanée$1,900.00
- Domaine Dujac, Clos de la Roche, Grand Cru$2,200.00
- Méo-Camuzet, 1er Aux Brulees, Vosne-Romanée$2,300.00
- Louis Jadot Gevrey Chambertain 2020$345.00
- Domaine Pavillon Volnay$492.00
- Domaine Chanson Nuits St George Vaucrains 1er Cru 2017$501.00
- Domaine Clos Frantin Clos Vougeot Grand Cru 2020$1,791.00
- Le Dauphin d'Olivier, Pessac-Leognan, France$90.00
- Château Haut-Beausejour, Saint-Estéphe$110.00
- Château Charmail, Haut-Médoc$125.00
- Château Cantemerle, Haut-Médoc$125.00
- Château Lessegue ‘Lassegue’, Grand Cru Saint-Émilion$165.00
- Château Gruaud-Larose ‘Sarget de Gruaud-Larose’, Saint-Julien$175.00
- Château Montrose, Saint-Estéphe$500.00
- Château d’Issan, Margaux$550.00
- Château Batailley, Pauillac$550.00
- Château l’Evangile, Pomerol$775.00
- Château Hosanna, Pomerol$800.00
- Château Tertre-Roteboeuf, Saint-Émilion$700.00
- Château Cos d’Estournel, Saint-Estéphe$900.00
- Château Angelus, Saint-Émilion$1,300.00
- Château Pichon-Longueville, Pauillac$1,500.00
- Château Bramarie, Saint-Julien$1,600.00
- Château l’Arrosée, Saint-Émilion$1,800.00
- Domaine Chevalier, Pessac-Léognan$2,250.00
- Château Lafleur, Pomerol$2,800.00
- Château Lafleur, Pomerol$2,200.00
- Château Cheval Blanc, Saint-Émilion$2,900.00
- Château Cheval Blanc, Saint-Émilion$3,000.00
- Château Haut-Brion, Pessac-Léognan$3,000.00
- Château Latour, Pauillac$3,100.00
- Château Mouton Rothschild, Pauillac$3,100.00
- Château Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan$3,450.00
- Château Margaux, Margaux$4,000.00
- Château Latour, Pauillac$4,500.00
- Château Latour, Pauillac$6,000.00
- Petrus, Pomerol$15,000.00
- Petrus, Pomerol$11,000.00
- San Polo Rosso di Montalcino, Italy, Sangiovese$90.00
- Querciabella Chianti Classico, Italy, Sangiovese$125.00
- Villadoria, Barolo, del Comune di Serralunga d'Alba, Nebbiolo$135.00
- Gaja Ca’Marcanda ‘Promis’, Italy, Merlot$165.00
- Giuseppe Quiarelli, Primofiore, Italy,Blend$225.00
- Paolo Bea, Montefalco Sagrantino, Italy, Nebbiolo$225.00
- Marchesi Antinori ‘Tignanello’ Toscana IGT, Italy, Cabernet Sauvigon$325.00
- Gaja ‘Rennina’ Brunello di Montalcino, Italy, Sangiovese$650.00
- Masseto, Toscana IGT, Italy,Merlot$750.00
- Gaja ‘Sori San Lorenzo’, Langhe, Italy, Nebbiolo$1,100.00
- Gaja ‘Sperss’ Borolo, Italy, Nebbiolo$1,200.00
- Gaja ‘Sori Tildin’, Langhe, Italy, Nebbiolo$1,250.00
- Guado Al Tasso ‘Matarocchio’, Bolgheri Superiore, Italy, Cabenet Franc$2,100.00
- Ch. Pape Clement Pessac Leognan 2016$298.00
- Ch. La Mission Haut Brion Pessac Leognan 1999$774.00
- Ch. Talbot St Julien 1996$462.00
- Ch. Branaire Ducru St Julien 2005$351.00
- CH. Beychevelle St Julien 2002$366.00
- Ch. Ducru Beaucaillou St Julien 2015$498.00
- Ch. Gazin Pomerol 2009$366.00
- Ch. Lafleur Pomerol 2006$1,816.00
- Ch. Le Pin Pomerol 2019$9,195.00
- Ch. D' Armailhac Pauillac 2000$271.00
- Ch. Duhart Milon Pauillac 2005$457.00
- Ch. Lafite Rothschild Pauillac 2012$2,267.00
- Ch.Cantenac Brown Margaux 2010$256.00
- Ch. Rauzan Segla Margaux 1996$470.00
- Ch.Giscours Margaux 2010$290.00
- Ch. Macquin St Emilion 2015$230.00
- Ch. Troplong Mondot St Emilion 2006$343.00
- Ch. Cheval Blanc St-Emilion 2010$1,216.00
- Torbreck " Steading Red " Barossa Valley, Austraria$89.00
- Bernard Faurie Hermitage Greffieux Bessards 2019 France$348.00
- Hickinbotham The Peake Cabernet Shiraz 2017 Austraria$378.00
- Almaviva 2020 Chile$397.00
- Marques de Murrieta Castillo Ygay Gran Reserva Especial 2010 Spain$420.00
- Torbreck Runrig, Austraria$864.00
- Grange Penfolds 2017 Austraria$1,338.00
- Grange Penfolds 2018 Austraria$1,338.00
- Planeta Etna Rosso$92.00
- La Fiorita Brunello di Montalcino 2018$159.00
- Banfi " SummuS " Red 2016$185.00
- Biondi Santi Rosso di Montalcino 2017$246.00
- Fontodi Chianti Classico Sorbo 2017$267.00
- Il Poggione Brunello di Montalcino Reserve 2016$297.00
- Antinori Pian delle Vigne Brunello di Montalcino Reserve 2015$350.00
- Barbi Brunello di Montalcino 2017$454.00
- Valdicava Brunello di Montaicino Reserve$633.00
- Vitti Barolo Castiglione 2019$119.00
- Marchesi di Gresy Barbaresco Martinega 2019$165.00
- Ca'Rome " Ceretta" Barolo 2017$195.00
- Cavallotto Barolo Bricco Boschis 2019$284.00
- Bruno Rocca Barbaresco Curra 2019$284.00
- Bruno Giacosa Barolo 2018$529.00
- Gaja " Sperss " Barolo 2019$736.00
- Gaja " Sori Tilden " Barbaresco 2020$1,193.00
- Roccolo Grasi Valpolicella Superiore 2016$92.00
- Aia Vecchia Sor Ugo 2020$109.00
- Tenuta Sant' Antonio Amarone 2018$125.00
- Ca'Marcanda "Magari" 2021$221.00
- Luce Red 2020$237.00
- Casa Nova di neri Tenuta Nuova 2017$286.00
- Fontodi Flaccianello Della Pieve 2018$330.00
- Rampolla Vigna D'Alceo 2015$409.00
- Solaia 2018$600.00
- Dal Forno Amarone Romano 2013$705.00
- Quintarelli Alzero 2013$776.00
- Masseto 2020$1,432.00
- William Selyem Sonoma County$179.00
- Hirsh Vineyards Reserve$230.00
- Silver Oak Napa Valley
- Siver Oak Alexander Valley
- Towmy Pinot Noir
- Lange Reserve Willamette Valley$77.00
- Futo Estate OV / SL 2012$545.00
- Sine Qua Non
- Sine Qua Non
- Sine Qua Non
Liquor
- Meili$16.00
- Grey Goose$18.00
- Grey Goose Le Citron$18.00
- Maui Pau$16.00
- Belveder$19.00
- Kettle One$16.00
- Ocean$17.00
- Kastra Elion$21.00
- Titos$17.00
- Kala$16.00
- Bombay$16.00
- Bombay Saphire$19.00
- Monkey 47$21.00
- The Botanist$18.00
- Gray Whale$17.00
- Koval Dry$16.00
- Ko' olau Tradewind$17.00
- Maui Brewing Co Gin$16.00
- Empress Gin$19.00
- Empress Elder-Rose$19.00
- Awayuki Strawberry$16.00
- Mahina Light$15.00
- Mahina Dark$15.00
- Appleton Estates 8yr$22.00
- Kirk & Sweeny 12yr$20.00
- Kirk & Sweeny Reserva$21.00
- Canerock Spiced Rum$17.00
- Plantation Pineapple$18.00
- RumHaven Coco$16.00
- Diplomatico Mantuano$17.00
- Diplomatico Reserva$19.00
- Casamigos Blanco$16.00
- Casamigos Repo$18.00
- Patron Silver$17.00
- Patron Anejo$21.00
- Patron El Cielo$46.00
- Patron El Alto$48.00
- Don Fluano$18.00
- Don Fulano Repo$19.00
- Clasa Azul Plata$48.00
- Clasa Azul Repo$52.00
- Clasa Azul Ultra$180.00
- Komos Crystalino Anejo$48.00
- Komos Rosa Reposado$42.00
- Komos Extra Anejo$160.00
- Komos XO Extra Anejo$280.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$20.00
- Banhez Artesanal Mezcal$17.00
- Casamigos$20.00
- Banhez Artesanal$17.00
- Knob Creek$16.00
- Nobel Oak Double Oak$17.00
- Whistle Pig 6yr$21.00
- Whistle Pig SummerStock$26.00
- Ko'olau Old Poly Road$16.00
- Bib & Tucker 6yr$19.00
- Angles Envy$20.00
- Woodford Reserve$19.00
- Savage & Cooke Burning Chair$16.00
- Savage & Cooke Bad Sweater Spiced$17.00
- Chicken Cock$22.00
- Knob Creek Rye$17.00
- Chicken Cock Rye$21.00
- Whistle Pig 6yr Rye$18.00
- Sazerac Rye$16.00
- Savage & Cooke The Guero$26.00
- Whistle Pig The Boss Hog X$80.00
- Kaiyo The Single 7yr$18.00
- Kura$19.00
- Suntory Toki$17.00
- Matsui Mizunara Cast$22.00
- Matsui The Peated Single Malt$26.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$16.00
- Johnnie Walker Gold$24.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$52.00
- The Balvenie Caribbean Cast 14yr$24.00
- The Balvenie Portwood 21yr$48.00
- Monkey Shoulder$17.00
- Dalmore 14yr$32.00
- Dalmore 25yr$240.00
- Highlan Park 18yr$36.00
- Macallan 12yr$24.00
- Macallan 18yr$56.00
- Macallan 25yr$320.00
- Macallan 30yr$420.00
- Branson 'Royal'$18.00
- Hennessy VS$17.00
- Hennessy VSOP$26.00
- Hennessy Paradis$165.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$19.00
- Remy Martin XO$42.00
- Louie XIII$400.00
- Louie XIII 2oz$450.00
- Absinthe$16.00
- Amaretto Disarrono$15.00
- Aperol$15.00
- Baileys$15.00
- Benedictine$15.00
- Campari$16.00
- Chambord$15.00
- Combier$16.00
- Cointreau$16.00
- Drambuie$16.00
- Fernet-Branca$15.00
- Frangelico$17.00
- Grand Classico$16.00
- Grand Marnier$32.00
- Grand Marnier Centenaire$48.00
- Grand Marnier 1880$15.00
- Kahlua$16.00
- Luxardo Maraschino$15.00
- Luxardo Lemonchello$15.00
- Sambuca ???$18.00
- Amaro Nonino$19.00
- Amaro Montenegro$16.00
- Averna Amaro Siciliano$15.00
- Green Chartreuse$15.00
- Lillet Blanc$14.00
- Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth$12.00
- Dollins Dry Vermouth$16.00
- XXI Martinis Espresso$16.00
- Tempus Crème De Cacao$16.00
- Hawaiian Okolehao$15.00
N/A Beverages
- Coke$8.00
- Diet Coke$8.00
- Sprite$8.00
- Iced Tea$8.00
- Hot Tea$9.00
- Housemade Lemonade$9.00
- Arnold Palmer$9.00
- MBC Root Beer$10.00
- Fever Tree Ginger beer$9.00
- Fever Tree Tonic$9.00
- Fever Tree Soda Water$8.00
- Diamond Head Grape Soda$9.00
- Aqua Pana Still$12.00
- San Pellegrino$12.00
- Red Hibiscus$14.00
- Yuzu Refresher$14.00
- Coffee$8.00
- Espresso$9.00
- Americano$9.00
- Latte$10.00
Classic Cocktails
