Wolfie's Delicatessen & Wolfie Cohen's Rascal House NEW 1420 Boulevard of the Arts
Beverage
Fountain
Juices
Coffee, Tea, & Milk
Bar Drinks
- BT Stella$7.00
- BT Stella Liberte NA$6.00
- BT Modelo$6.00
- BT Michelob Ultra$5.00
- CN Bold City Duke's$6.00
- Big Top Hazy Skywire IPA$7.00
- Greenbench Postcard Pilsner$7.00
- Mango Cart fruited wheat$5.00
- Sun King Pachanga Mex Lager$7.00
- NUTRL$5.50
- BT Veuve Cliquot$120.00
- Moet Splits$20.00
- Mionetto PRO$13.00+
- Gambino Cuvee$15.00+
- BT Far Niete CHR$135.00
- Kendall Jackson CHR$9.00+
- Harford Court CHR$16.00+
- Kim Crawford SB$9.00+
- Chateau de Sancerre$19.00+
- St. Michelle RSN$8.00+
- Mezzacorona PG$7.00+
- Terlato PG$8.00+
- Fleurs de Prairie RSE$10.00+
- Imagery Pinot Noir$12.00+
- Bonanza Cab$9.00+
- BT Caymus Cab$180.00
- BT Jordan Cab$135.00
- Joel Gott Cab$10.00+
- Decoy Cab$13.00+
- BT Duckhorn Cab$120.00
- Terrazas Mal$9.00+
- BT Prieure Lichine RB$126.00
- BT Antinori RB$177.00
- Titos$12.00
- Belvedere$12.00
- Grey Goose$14.00
- Titos DBL$17.00
- Belvedere DBL$27.00
- Grey Goose DBL$23.00
- Beefeater Gin$9.00
- Bombay Sapphire Gin$11.00
- Tanqueray Gin$12.00
- Gin Lane 1751 Pink$8.00
- Aviation Gin$9.00
- Hendricks Gin$13.00
- Empress Gin$14.00
- Beefeater DBL$17.00
- Bombay Sapphire DBL$21.00
- Tanqueray DBL$23.00
- Gin Lane 1751 Pink DBL$15.00
- Aviation DBL$17.00
- Hendricks DBL$25.00
- Empress DBL$27.00
- Jameson$15.00
- Jack Daniels$11.00
- Highwest Rye Double Rye$12.00
- Jeffereon DBL BRL Rye$31.00
- Rabbit Hole Derringer$31.00
- Heavens Door Double Barrel$19.00
- Jameson DBL$15.00
- Jack Daniels DBL$21.00
- Highwest Rye Double Rye DBL$23.00
- Jeffereon DBL BRL Rye DBL$61.00
- Rabbit Hole Derringer DBL$61.00
- Heavens Door Double Barrel DBL$37.00
- Makers Mark$14.00
- Basil Hayden Bourbon$18.00
- Jim Beam$9.00
- Elijah Craig$13.00
- Woodford$15.00
- Makers Mark DBL$27.00
- Basil Hayden Bourbon DBL$35.00
- Jim Beam DBL$17.00
- Elijah Craig DBL$25.00
- Woodford DBL$29.00
- Baccardi$8.00
- Sailor Jerry$8.00
- Siesta Key Coconut$10.00
- Appleton Rum$9.00
- Real McCoy 12 yr$24.00
- Real McCoy 14 yr$28.00
- Bacardi DBL$15.00
- Sailor Jerry DBL$15.00
- Siesta Key Coconut Rm DBL$19.00
- Appleton DBL$17.00
- Real McCoy 12 yr DBL$47.00
- Real McCoy 14 yr DBL$55.00
- Corazon$8.00
- Casamigos Blanco Tequila$19.00
- Casamigos Reposado Tequila$20.00
- Casmigos Anjeo Tequila$22.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$20.00
- Del Maguey Mezcal$16.00
- Don Julio Blanco$22.00
- Don Julio 1942$37.00
- Corazon DBL$15.00
- Casamigos Blanco DBL$37.00
- Casamigos Reposado DBL$39.00
- Casmigos Anjeo DBL$43.00
- Casamigos Mezcal DBL$39.00
- Del Maguey Mezcal DBL$31.00
- Don Julio Blanco DBL$43.00
- Don Julio 1942 DBL$73.00
- Dewars White Label$11.00
- Johnny Walker Black$18.00
- Chivas Regal$17.00
- Glenlivet 12yr$21.00
- MaCallan 12 yr$31.00
- Dewars White Label DBL$21.00
- Johnny Walker Black DBL$35.00
- Chivas Regal DBL$33.00
- Glenlivet 12yr DBL$41.00
- MacCallan 12 yr DBL$61.00
- Slivovitz Plum Brandy$14.00
- Hennesy$20.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$23.00
- Christian Bros$8.00
- Slivovitz Plum Brandy DBL$27.00
- Hennesy DBL$39.00
- Remy Martin VSOP DBL$45.00
- Christian Bros DBL$15.00
- Frangelico$14.00
- Kahlua$14.00
- Borghetti$9.00
- Sambuca$11.00
- Baileys$12.00
- Amaro Nonino$18.00
- Grand Marnier$15.00
- Chambord$12.00
- St. Germaine$14.00
- Aperol$11.00
- Campari$14.00
- Green Chartreuse$24.00
- Cointreau$16.00
- Lillet Rouge$9.00
- Lillet Blanc$9.00
- Giffard Crème de Mure$8.00
- Amaretto$14.00
- Frangelico DBL$27.00
- Kahlua DBL$27.00
- Borghetti DBL$17.00
- Sambuca DBL$21.00
- Baileys DBL$23.00
- Amaro Nonino DBL$35.00
- Grand Marnier DBL$29.00
- Chambord DBL$23.00
- St. Germaine DBL$27.00
- Aperol DBL$21.00
- Campari DBL$27.00
- Green Chartreuse DBL$47.00
- Cointreau DBL$31.00
- Lillet Rouge DBL$17.00
- Lillet Blanc DBL$17.00
- Giffard Crème de Mure DBL$15.00
- Amaretto DBL$27.00
- The King and I$12.00
2 oz Empress gin 0.75 lemon juice 0.5 oz rosemary simple 3 dashes aquafaba dry shake for 20 seconds add ice shake again, strain into coupe garnish with rosemary sprig
- Some Like It Hot$12.00
2 oz Casamigos Blanco 0.5 oz triple sec 1 oz cuc/jal agave 0.5 lime juice shake & strain over ice tajin rimmed rocks glass garnish with 2 jalepeno rounds
- Whiskey on Wall$12.00
2 oz Jack Daniels 0.5 oz lemon juice 0.5 oz thyme simple shake and strain over big cube rocks glass garnish with lemon wheel & thyme sprig
- Eastside Story$13.00
2 oz Hendricks gin 0.5 oz St. Germaine 1 oz lime juice 0.5 oz simple *muddle cuc, lime, & simple shake & double strain into coupe garnish with cucumber & mint
- Block & Fall$12.00
1.5 oz Slivovitz Plum Brandy 1 tsp plum bitters 3 dashes angostura bitters 0.5 oz lime juice muddle lime, mint, & simple shake & strain into coupe garnish with plum wedge
- Lady Liberty$15.00
2 oz. Casimigos Mezcal 1 oz lime juice 0.5 oz agave syrup muddled basil 3 dashes aquafaba dry shake for 2 sec. add ice and shake again strain into coupe stencil art
- A Walk in Central Park$15.00
2 oz Empress gin 0.5 oz vanilla syrup 0.5 oz pineapple juice 1 oz coconut milk 0.5 oz. hibiscus syrup hard shake and strain into coupe. Garnish with orchid
- Smoke Show$15.00
2 oz. Casamigos mezcal 0.5 oz lime juice 0.75 oz hibiscus syrup shake & strain over ice rocks glass garnish with dehydrated lime
- Studio 1954$14.00
2 oz Bacardi rum 1 oz Chinola 0.5 oz orgeat syrup 1 oz pineapple shake & serve in collins glass garnish w/2 pineapple fronds and orchid
- The Grand Cosmo$13.00
2 oz Belvedere Vodka 1 oz Gran Marnier 0.5 cranberry juice 0.5 lime juice shake and serve into coupe garnish with lime wheel
- Negroni$15.00
1 oz Beefeater gin 1 oz Campari 1 oz Antica vermouth stir in mixing glass strain over large cube rocks glass garnish w/orange peel
- Old Fashioned Broadway$16.00
2 oz. Woodford Bourbon 0.5 oz DEM syrup 2 dashes angostura bitters 2 dashes orange bitters stir in mixing glass strain over large cube rocks glass garnish w/orange peel
- Dirty Rascal$12.00
3 oz. titos 0.5 oz olive brine 3 olives hard shake & serve in coupe garnish w/3 blue cheese olives
- Wolf of Manhattan$16.00
2 oz. Basil Hayden Bourbon 0.5 oz Aperol 0.5 oz Cherry Heering 0.5 oz Amaro Nonino 3 dashes orange bitters shake & serve into coupe garnish w/orange peel & luxardo
- The Color Purple$12.00
- Mint Saigon$12.00
2 oz. Angels Envy 0.75 oz. simple 8 mint springs 3 dashes ango bitters muddle simple & mint strain over crushed ice copper cup garnish w/mint sprig
- Boulevardier of The Arts$15.00
- Espresso Martini$14.00
2 oz titos vodka 1 oz espresso 0.5 oz kahlua 0.5 oz simple hard shake & strain into coupe garnish w/ 3 espresso beans
- Margarita$13.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Long Island$13.00
- Moscow Mule$13.00
- French 75$15.00
- Paloma$11.00
- Red Sangria$9.00
- White Sangria$9.00
- Mimosa$12.00
Mionetto prosecco and orange juice
- Bellini$12.00
Mionetto prosecco and peach puree
- Bloody Mary$12.00
Titos Vodka, bloody mary mix, skewer of olives and lemon, sprig of thyme
- Bloody Maria$12.00
House Tequila, bloody mary mix, skewer of olives and lemon, sprig of thyme
- Aperol Spritz$14.00
Mionetto prosecco and Aperol topped with club soda
- Espresso Martini$14.00
2 oz titos vodka 1 oz espresso 0.5 oz kahlua 0.5 oz simple hard shake & strain into coupe garnish w/ 3 espresso beans
- Fleurs de Prairie RSE$10.00+
- Mionetto PRO$13.00+
Prologue
For-The-Table Highlights
Breakfast
Eggs n Such
Omelets
Griddle
Cereal Yogurt Etc.
Bagels, Breads, & Rolls
- No bagel no bagel$3.50
- Everything Bagel$3.50
- Garlic Bagel$3.50
- Plain Bagel$3.50
- Poppy Bagel$3.50
- Pumpernickle Bagel$3.50
- Salt Bagel$3.50
- Sesame Bagel$3.50
- Wheat Bagel$3.50
- English Muffin$3.50
- Challah Bread$3.00
- English Muffin$3.00
- Pumpernickle Bread$3.00
- Rye Bread$3.00
- Sourdough Bread$3.00
- Wheat Bread$3.00
- White Bread$3.00
- Challah Loaf$8.00
- Rye Loaf$9.00
- Challah Roll$3.00
- Club Roll$3.00
- Kaiser Roll$3.00
Smoked Fish
Breakfast Sides
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
Soups
Salads
Entrees
Sandwiches
- HOT Corned Beef$15.00+
- HOT Pastrami$16.00+
- HOT Brisket$15.00+
- Tongue$16.00+
- Roast Beef$15.00+
- Bologna$13.00+
- Salami$13.00+
- Meat Loaf$12.00+
- Off-the-bone Turkey$14.00+
- Chopped Liver$13.00+
- Chicken Salad$12.00+
- Egg Salad$11.00+
- Tuna Salad$12.00+
- Baked Salmon Salad$16.00+
- White fish Salad$16.00+
- The Duet$26.00
- Mel Brooks$42.00
- Stephen Sondheim$26.00
- Nathan Lane$26.00
- Bette Midler$24.00
- Scarlett Johansson$19.00
- Zero Mostel$24.00
- Matthew Broderick$23.00
- Jerry Zaks$23.00
- Irving Berlin$23.00
- Barbra Streisand$17.00
Hot Off The Grill
Sides
- Side Cole slaw$4.00
- Side Macaroni Salad$4.00
- Side Potato Salad$4.00
- Side Sauerkraut$4.00
- Side Sliced Beets$4.00
- Side Cucumber Salad$4.00
- Side Bell Peppers$4.00
- Side Baked Beans$4.00
- Side Vegetable$4.00
- Side Kasha varnishkes$4.00
- Side Spinach Knish$7.00
- Side Meat Knish$7.00
- Side Potato Knish$7.00
- Side French Fries$6.00
- Side Onion Rings$6.00
- Side Potato Pancake$4.50
- Side E.M. Applesauce$3.00
- Side Sweet Noodle Kugel$4.00
- Side POTATO Noodle Kugel$4.00
- Side Gabila Knish$5.00
Desserts
- 7-Layer Cake Small$7.00
- 7 Layer Cake Large$14.00
- Apple Strudel$7.00
- Black & White Cookie$5.00
- Bread Pudding$6.00
- Chocolate Babka$7.00
- Cinnamon Babka$7.00
- Fruit SALAD$8.00
- Gelato$6.00+
- Honey Cake$7.00
- NY Cheesecake$10.00
- Sorbet$6.00+
- Strawberry Shortcake$14.00
- Three Rugelach$8.00
- New York coconut$14.00
- Cheese Danish$5.00
- Mini Danish$3.00
- Rainbow Cookies$2.00
- Muffin$4.00
- Deli Choc Layer Cake$7.00
- Whole Cheesecake Plain$75.00
- Whole Cheese Cake Specialty$85.00
Extra Dressings (Copy)
Catering
Catering Appetizers
Catering Soups
Catering Salads
Catering Platters
Catering Hot Entrees
Catering Dessert Platters
Catering Beverages
Kids
KID'S BREAKFAST
- Kids Cold Cereal with Milk$3.00
- Kids Hot Oatmeal$3.00
- Kids Fruit Plate$4.00
- Kids One Egg$3.00
- Kids Egg Sandwich$5.00
- Kid French Toast$5.00
- Kid Pancakes$5.00
- Kids French Fries$3.00
- Kids Home Fries$3.00
- Kids Pastrami$3.00
- Kids Turkey Bacon$3.00
- Kids Turkey Sausage$3.00
- Kids Veggie Sausage$3.00
- Kids Fruit Cup$3.00
- Kids Cottage Cheese$3.00
- Kids Yogurt$3.00
- Kids Bagel$3.00
KID'S LUNCH & DINNER
- Kids Chicken Noodle Soup$4.00
- KIds Vegetarian Soup of the Day$4.00
- Kids House Veggie Salad$5.00
- Kids Caesar Salad$5.00
- KIds Israeli Salad$5.00
- Kids Cheeseburger$5.00
- Kids Hamburger$5.00
- Kids Hot Dog$5.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese$5.00
- Kids Chicken Schnitzel$6.00
- Kids Turkey Sandwich$6.00
- Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly$5.00
- Kids Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.00
- Kids Egg Salad Sandwich$6.00
- Kids Tuna Salad Sandwich$6.00
- Kids Roast Beef$6.00
- Kids Bologna$6.00
- Kids Brisket Dinner$8.00
- Kids Meat Loaf Dinner$8.00
- Kids Turkey Dinner$8.00
- Kids Mixed Vegetable Plate$7.00
KID'S SIDES
KID'S BEVERAGES
KID'S DESSERTS
Cold Cuts, Cheeses, Spreads by the Pound
Deli Sliced Meats
- BOLOGNA 1/2 POUND$9.00
- BOLOGNA 1/4 POUND$4.50
- Bologna LB$18.00
- BRISKET 1/2 POUND$13.00
- BRISKET 1/4 POUND$6.50
- Brisket LB$26.00
- CHOPPED LIVER 1 POUND$14.00
- Chopped Liver 1/4 LB$3.50
- CHOPPEDC LIVER 1/2 POUND$7.00
- CORNED BEEF 1/2 POUND$13.50
- CORNED BEEF 1/4 POUND$6.75
- Corned Beef LB$27.00
- Off the Bone Turkey LB$21.00
- PASTRAMI 1/2 POUND$14.50
- PASTRAMI 1/4 POUND$7.25
- Pastrami LB$29.00
- SALAMI 1/2 POUND$9.50
- SALAMI 1/4 POUND$4.75
- Salami LB$19.00
- TONGUE 1/2 POUND$14.50
- TONGUE 1/4 POUND$7.25
- Tongue LB$29.00
- TURKEY 1/2 POUND$10.50
- TURKEY 1/4 POUND$5.25
- TURKEY LB$21.00
Savory Deli Favorites
- Assorted Olive LB$14.00
- Assorted Olive 1/2 LB$7.00
- Assorted Olive 1/4 LB$3.50
- Baked Salmon Salad 1/2 LB$11.00
- Baked Salmon Salad LB$22.00
- Baked Slamon Salad 1/4 LB$5.50
- Chopped Liver 1/2 LB$9.00
- Chopped Liver 1/4 LB$3.50
- Chopped Liver LB$18.00
- Cole Slaw 1/2 LB$6.50
- Cole Slaw 1/4 LB$3.25
- Cole Slaw LB$13.00
- Cream Herring 1/2 LB$11.00
- Cream Herring 1/4 LB$5.50
- Cream Herring Lb$22.00
- Egg Salad 1/2 LB$7.50
- Egg Salad 1/4 LB3.75
- Egg Salad LB$15.00
- Kipper Salmon 1/2 LB$12.00
- Kipper Salmon 1/4 LB$6.00
- Kippered Salmon LB$24.00
- Nova 1/2 LB$19.50
- Nova 1/4 LB$9.75
- Nova LB$39.00
- Pastrami Nova 1/2 LB$19.50
- Pastrami Nova 1/4 LB$9.75
- Pastrami Nova LB$39.00
- Pickled Herring 1/2 LB$11.00
- Pickled Herring 1/4 LB$5.50
- Pickled Herring LB$22.00
- Potato Salad 1/2 LB$6.50
- Potato Salad 1/4 Lb$3.25
- Potato Salad LB$13.00
- Smoked Whitefish 1/2 LB$12.00
- Smoked Whitefish 1/4 LB$6.00
- Smoked Whitefish LB$24.00
- Tuna Salad 1/2 LB$8.00
- Tuna Salad 1/4 LB$4.00
- Tuna Salad LB$16.00
- Whitefish Salad 1/2 LB$11.00
- Whitefish Salad 1/4 LB$5.50
- Whitefish Salad LB$22.00