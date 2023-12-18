Wonderful Sushi Hillcrest 1288 University Ave
Full Menu
Sushi
- Tuna N (Maguro)$8.00
Served raw
- Salmon N (Sake)$7.00
Served raw
- Yellowtail N (Hamachi)$7.00
Served raw
- Albacore Shiro Maguro N$7.00
Served raw
- Halibut Hirame N$8.50
Served raw
- Spanish Mackerel N$8.00
Served raw
- Squid N$7.00
Served raw
- Smoked Salmon N$7.50
Served raw
- Shrimp N$5.50
- Egg Omelette N$5.50
Served raw
- Sea Urchin N$19.00
Served raw
- Mackerel N$6.50
- Fresh Water Eel N$7.50
- Salmon Egg N$7.50
- Smelt Egg N$7.00
- Flying Fish Egg N$7.00
Served raw
- Crab N$5.50
Served raw
- Surf Clam N$6.50
Served raw
- King Scallop N$7.50
- Octopus N$7.00
Served raw
- Inari N$6.00
- Sweet Shrimp N$15.00
Served raw
- Toro N$15.00
Served raw
Sashimi
- Tuna Sashimi$18.00
Served raw
- Salmon Sashimi$17.00
Served raw
- Yellowtail Sashimi$17.00
Served raw
- Albacore Sashimi$17.00
Served raw
- Halibut Sashimi$20.00
Served raw
- Octopus Sashimi$17.00
Served raw
- Squid Sashimi$17.00
- Toro Sashimi
Served raw
- Small Sashimi 9pcs$22.00
Served raw
- Large Sashimi 12pcs$28.00
Served raw
- Chef's Choice 22pcs$59.00
Served raw
Classic Rolls
- Eel Roll$8.50
- Tuna Roll$7.50
Served raw
- Salmon Roll$7.50
Served raw
- Spider Roll$10.00
Served raw
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Served raw
- Yellowtail Roll$7.50
Served raw
- Mackerel Roll$7.50
- Salmon Skin Roll$8.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll$8.00
Served raw
- Crunch Roll$10.50
- Scallop Roll$8.50
Served raw
- Alaskan Roll$9.00
Served raw
- Rainbow Roll$14.00
Served raw
- California Roll$7.50
- Snow Crab Roll$7.50
- Philadelphia Roll$8.50
Served raw
- Avocado Roll$7.00
- Vegetable Roll$8.00
- Cucumber Roll$6.00
- Tuna HR$6.50
- Salmon HR$6.50
- Yellowtail HR$6.50
- Mackrel HR$6.50
- Eel HR$7.00
- Spider HR$9.00
- Salmon Skin HR$6.50
- Shrimp Tempura HR$7.50
- Spicy Tuna HR$6.00
- Spicy Salmon HR$6.00
- Snow Crab HR$6.00
- Vegatable HR$6.00
- Scallop HR$7.00
- California HR$6.50
- Cucumber HR$5.00
- Avocado HR$6.00
Appetizers
- Edamame$4.99
Steamed soybeans
- Garlic Edamame$6.95
Sauteed edamame with butter, garlic, soy sauce
- Sweet Chili Edamame$6.95
Sauteed with sweet chili sauce
- Gyoza$6.95
Deep fried dumplings (4pcs pork / 1pc vegetable)
- Veggie Egg Roll$7.50
Deep fried vegetables
- Tempura$9.00
Choice of shrimp (5pcs), vegetable (9pcs), or mixed (2 shrimps & 6 vegetables)
- Baked Green Mussel$10.00
Mussels and crab mix baked with dynamite sauce, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, green onion and tobiko
- Salmon Kama$10.00
Grilled salmon collar, served with ponzu
- Yellowtail Kama$13.00
Grilled yellowtail collar, served with ponzu
Wonderful Special Appetizers
- Rock Shrimp Tempura$10.00
Deep fried rock shrimp with spicy mayo
- Fried Calamari$9.00
Breaded and fried calamari served with spicy mayo and lemon
- Sashimi Sampler$16.00
Served raw. Tuna (2pcs), salmon (2pcs), yellowtail (1pc)
- Monkey Balls$11.00
Tempura fried mushrooms stuffed with cream cheese and spicy tuna, topped & bonito flakes served with spicy ponzu on the side
- Stuffed Jalapeños$11.00
Panko-fried jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese, spicy crab and shrimp, served with spicy mayo
- Shrimp Shumai$8.00
Fried shrimp dumplings
- Shishito Peppers Tempura$8.00
Deep fried shishito peppers with soy sauce and togarashi
- French Kiss$14.00
Served raw. Albacore nigiri with crab mix (no rice), avocado, spicy soy mustard dressing, salsa and cilantro
- Sesame Chicken$12.00
Battered and fried chicken pieces, served with a spicy teriyaki sauce
Salads
- House Salad$4.95
Mixed greens, julienned peppers, onions and cabbage with a citrus vinaigrette
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
A variety of seaweed dressed with ponzu
- Cucumber Sunomono$6.00
Marinated sliced cucumbers, dressed with ponzu
- Ahi Poke Salad$15.00
Served raw. Diced tuna, onions and seaweed salad, dressed in a soy sauce
- Salmon Skin Salad$12.00
Crispy salmon skin and house salad mix, dressed with wasabi
Soups & Noodles
- Miso Soup (small)$2.75
Miso broth, green onion, wakame and tofu
- Niku Tama Udon Soup$16.00
Thick Japanese noodles with sweet beef, green onions, onsen egg, kizami nori
- Shrimp Tempura Udon Soup$15.00
Thick Japanese noodles with shrimp tempura, green onions, kizami nori
- Veggie Tempura Udon Soup$15.00
Thick Japanese noodles with assorted veggie tempura, green onions, kizami nori
- Chicken Karaage Udon Soup$15.50
Thick Japanese noodles with chicken karaage, green onions, onsen egg, kizami nori
- Miso soup (large)$8.50
Eel Special Rolls
- Red Dragon Roll$13.50
In: Shrimp tempura, eel, cucumber, gobo / Top: Spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Dragon Roll$13.00
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado / Top: Eel, avocado, eel sauce
- Caterpiller Roll$13.50
In: Eel, crab mix, cucumber / Top: Avocado, eel sauce
- Shrimp Tempura Eel Roll$13.50
In: Shrimp tempura, cucumber, gobo, ginger / Top: Eel, avocado, eel sauce
- Tiger Roll$13.50
In crab mix, cucumber, gobo, avocado / Top: Eel, avocado, ebi shrimp, eel sauce
Salmon Special Rolls
- Angel Roll$12.00
Served raw, In: Crab mix, cilantro, cucumber / Top: Salmon, avocado, green onion, spicy mayo
- Pink Roll$11.00
Served raw. In: cucumber avocado, gobo, cilantro / top salmon, avocado, green onion, ponzu
- Crunch Spicy Salmon$12.00
Served raw. In: Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, gobo / Top: Spicy salmon, crunch, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Spicy Salmon Salsa$15.00
In: Spicy salmon, cucumber, gobo / Top: salmon, avocado, salsa, cilantro
- Smoked Salmon Roll$13.00
In: Crab mix,ebi shrimp, cucumber / Top: Smoked salmon, avocado, green
Tuna Special Rolls
- Hawaiian Roll$11.50
Served raw. In: Crab mix, avocado, cucumber / Top: Spicy tuna, green onion, ponzu
- Crunch Spicy Tuna$12.00
Served raw. In: Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber gobo / Top: Spicy tuna, crunch eel sauce
- Spicy Tuna Salsa$15.00
Served raw. In: Spicy tuna cucumber, gobo / Top: Tuna, avocado, salsa, cilantro, soy mustard dressing
- El Fuego$13.50
Served raw. In: Crab mix spicy tuna / Top: Tuna, avocado, jalapeño, spicy soy mustard sauce, spicy mayo
Albacore Special Rolls
- Spicy Albacore Roll$12.50
Served raw. In: Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna / top: Albacore, avocado, green onion, tobiko, spicy mayo
- Alba-Alba Roll$12.50
Served raw. In: Shrimp tempura, albacore mix / Top: Albacore, avocado, green onion, tobiko, spicy mayo
- Albacore Dream Roll$13.00
Served raw. In: Albacore mix, cucumber gobo, cilantro / Top: Salmon, avocado, green onion, tobiko, spicy ponzu
- Wonderful Albacore$12.50
Served raw. In: Shrimp tempura, crab mix / Top: Albacore, avocado, green onion, masago, ponzu
Wonderful Specialty Rolls
- Black Dragon Roll$16.00
In: Shrimp tempura, albacore mix / Top: Eel, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, green onion, tobiko
- Crazy Crunch Roll$16.00
Served raw. In: Spicy tuna, crab mix, crunch / Top: Avocado, crunch, tobiko, spicy mayo
- TJ Roll$17.00
Served raw. In: Shrimp tempura, crab mix, cream cheese / Top: Albacore, avocado, chopped shrimp and crab, crunch, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Spicy Girls Roll$15.00
Served raw. In: Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna / Top: Spicy crab, jalapeño, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Ahi Tadaki Roll$18.00
Served raw. In: Spicy tuna, cucumber, cilantro, gobo / Top: Seared tuna, jalapeño, spicy ponzu, spicy mayo
- Lemon Salmon Roll$15.50
Served raw. In: Spicy krab, cucumber, gobo / Top: Salmon, avocado, lemon slices, green onion, tobiko, spicy ponzu
- Hillcrest Roll$16.00
In: Shrimp tempura, asparagus, cucumber, gobo / Top: Tuna, avocado, seared with dynamite sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce, topped with green onion, tobiko
- Wonderful Dynamite$16.00
In: Crab mix, avocado, cucumber gobo / Top: Salmon, scallops baked with dynamite sauce topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, green onion, tobiko
- Ex-Girlfriend$13.50
Served raw. In: (No rice) Crab mix, spicy tuna, avocado / Top: Tuna, salmon, escolar, green onion, soy mustard dressing
- Hot Night Roll$14.00
Served raw. In: Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber / Top: Salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunch
- Yellowtail Carpaccio$15.50
Served raw. In: Cucumber, avocado, gobo, sprouts, jalapeño, cilantro / Top: Yellowtail, avocado, green onion, spicy ponzu
- Crispy Rice$12.00
In: Crispy rice / Top: Spicy tuna, avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Rice & Noodles
- Bulgogi Bowl$14.00
Marinated beef and veggies on the rice
- Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$12.00
Grilled chicken, white rice, roasted veggies with teriyaki
- Shrimp Butteryaki Noodle$16.50
Pan-fried thin Japanese egg noodles, shrimps & vegetable with butteryaki sauce
- Steamed rice$2.50
- Sushi rice$3.00
- Yakisoba Chicken$16.00
Pan-fried thin Japanese egg noodles with choice of vegetables, chicken and vegetables plus 1 fried egg
- Yakisoba Veggie$14.00