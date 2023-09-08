Wooden Heart
Pizzas
Pepperoni + Sausage Pizza
$18.00
Marinara, mozzarella, Molinari and Sons pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh oregano
Greek Pizza
$20.00
Garlic oil, spinach, feta, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts
Burrata Pizza
$18.00
Marinara, mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, basil pesto, arugula
Foraged Pizza
$20.00
Olive oil, mozzarella, seasonal mushroom, briar rose chèvre, charred kale raab, sweet yellow onion, balsamic
Chorizo Pizza
$22.00
Marinara, mozzarella, shaved zucchini, feta crumbles, pine nuts
Pork Belly Pizza
$20.00
Olive oil, mozzarella, crispy pork belly, red onion, shaved brussels sprouts, chèvre cheese
Soppressata Pizza
$22.00
Olive oil, mozzarella, molinari and sons soppressata, mama lips peppers, arugula, hot honey
Garden Pizza
$20.00
Olive oil, mozzarella, Italian kale, red onion, tomato, bell pepper, sweet corn, za'atar crema, edible flowers
Dessert
Wines BTG
Cocktails
Non Alcoholic
