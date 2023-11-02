Wooden Spoon
Holiday Menu
Want the amazing food for the holidays, but don’t have the time or space to cook an extravagant meal? Have a small group for your holiday fun? Wooden Spoon has pre-cooked meals, so you can focus on spending those precious moments with your friends and family.
Sweets
1 Dozen Un-iced Cookies with frosting and sprinkles
Bread
Easy at Home Meal Options
Grab & Go Family Meals
Diced Tomatoes, Tomato Sauce, Ground Tomatoes, Ground Beef, Diced Onion, Diced Green Peppers, Cottage Cheese, Keto Noodles (Parmesan Cheese, Cream Cheese, Egg), Spices
Pasta, Ground Beef, Tomato Sauce, Diced Tomatoes, Crushed Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Mozzarella Cheese, Oregano, Italian Seasoning
Turkey, Egg Yolks, Almond Flour, Cheese, Tomato Sauce, Monterey Jack Cheese
Chicken, Tomatoes Petite Diced, Green Onions, Onion, Bell Peppers, Brown Rice, Garlic, Cumin, Oregano, Roasted Red Pepper, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Kidney Beans, Salt, Pepper, Cilantro
Classic Mac & Cheese Elbow Noodles, House Made Cheese Sauce, Bread Crumbs, Spices
Egg Roll in a Bowl – Beef Cabbage, Onion, Ground Beef, Sesame Oil, Soy Sauce, Garlic, Ground Ginger, Chicken Stock, Carrot, Salt, Pepper
Cauliflower, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Mayonnaise, Ranch Mix, Green Onions, Salt, Pepper
Chicken, Tator Tots, Cheese, Milk, Heavy Cream, Bacon, Green Onion, Ranch Seasoning
Cooked Chicken Breast, Broccoli, Coconut Oil, Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil, Rice Vinegar, Splenda, Maple Syrup, Garlic Powder, Sesame Seeds
Quinoa, Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Onion, Mayonnaise, Sour Cream, Jalapeno, Garlic, Lime Juice, Cilantro, Paprika, Cumin, Chili Powder, Oregano, Salt, Pepper, Olive Oil
Tator Tots, Green Beans, Corn, Ground Beef, Housemade Cream of Mushroom (Butter, Heavy Cream (Milk, Cream, Gaur Gum, Carrageenan and Locust Bean Gum), Mushrooms, Onions, Chicken Stock (Water, Chicken Bones, Celery, Carrots, Onions, Garlic, Parsley, Bay Leaf, Thyme, Peppercorns), Flour, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Green Onion
Chicken, Zucchini, Green Bell Peppers, Onion, Peanut Butter, Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil, Chicken Stock, Lemon Juice, Green Onion, Coriander, Cayenne, Garlic, Coconut Oil
Soups & Salads
Gluten Free/Keto Baked Goods
Cinnamon Rolls Rolls: Mozzarella Cheese, Cream Cheese, Almond Flour, Baking Powder, Xanthan Gum, Egg, Vanilla, Erythritol Filling: Erythritol, Cinnamon Topping: Erythritol, Heavy Whipping Cream, Cream Cheese Comes Frozen - Needs to be baked at home
