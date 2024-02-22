THIS IS OUR SOFT OPENING / LIMITED MENU
Woodhouse Restaurant
Chef Special
- Bourbon Swiss Steak Sandwich$8.49
Imagine tender, flame-seared steak bites with swiss cheese drenched in our special bourbon glaze, flambéed to caramelized perfection. Now, add a butter-toasted brioche bun from Kirchhoffs ready to cradle the juicy steak. Is your mouth watering yet?
- WoodHouse Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$7.49
Imagine tender, flame-seared steak bites with swiss cheese drenched in our special bourbon glaze, flambéed to caramelized perfection. Now, add a butter-toasted brioche bun from Kirchhoffs ready to cradle the juicy steak. Is your mouth watering yet?
Woodhouse Restaurant Location and Ordering Hours
(270) 387-0067
Open now • Closes at 2:30PM