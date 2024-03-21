Woodland Woodland
APPETIZER
- Southwest Pea Salad$14.00
Black Beans, Shaved Corn, Cherry tomatoes, Romaine Lettuce, Goat Cheese, Slice Avocado, Cilantro, Lime Dressing
- Ceasar & Greek Salad$14.00
Spring Mix Green, Feta Cheese, Olive, Pickled Red Onion, Pita bread, Caesar Dressing
- Crispy Calamari$14.00
Flash Fried, Chipotle Aioli, Lime
- Hickory Smoked Sliders$14.00
Pulled Pork, Hickory BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Pickled Bonnet Pepper & Onion
- Brooklyn Blaze Wings$16.00
Choice of Mango Habanero sauce or Buff alo sauce, ranch dressing
- Atlantic Cod Fritters$15.00
Lime, Curry Dipping Sauce, ranch dressing
- Chips & Guac$11.00
Guacamole served with Tortilla Chips
- Mac & Cheese$14.00
Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, elbow pasta, parmesan
- Hennesy Mussels$14.00
PEI Mussels, Dice Mirepoix, Hennessy infused Tomato Sauce, Toasted Garlic Bread
- Oxtail Tacos$19.00
Cheesy flour tortilla, pickled red cabbage, Sliced avocado, Mango & pineapple chutney
- Pumpkin Chicken Soup$12.00
Scotch bonnet, dumpling, vegetables, corn
- Woodland Flatbread$12.00
Basil & Truffle Pesto, Asparagus, Mozzarella Cheese, Chipotle BBQ Sauce
- Beachside Fish Taco$18.00
ENTREE
- Steamed Snapper$36.00
Snapper sauce, sweet plantains, okra served with jasmine rice
- Pressed Half Chicken$26.00
Griddle seared chicken, Mozzarella cheese, Served with garlic broccoli
- Fried Chicken & Waffle$22.00
Buttermilk Boneless chicken, Maple Syrup
- Vegan Delight$22.00
Curry Vegetables, Chickpeas, Okra, Jasmine Rice
- Pistachio Crusted Salmon$28.00
Carrot Puree, Jasmine Rice, Garlic Broccoli
- Woodland Burger$24.00
Wagyu beef, Brioche Bun, Caramelized Onion, Gouda Cheese, French Fries
- Oxtail Stew$33.00
Cipolline onion, butter beans, baby carrots served with coconut rice & peas
- Reggae Pasta$20.00
Penne Pasta with Creamy sauce, Caribbean seasoning and vegetables (Salmon is an ADD-ON)
- Pon de Beach$38.00
Pei mussel, Shrimp, Bay scallops, coconut rundown sauce. Topped with Lobster tail and served with jasmine rice
- Curry Shrimp$26.00
Mix pepper and onion, tiger shrimp, coconut curry, jasmine rice
- Land & Sea$45.00
Pineapple soy ribeye steak, sautéed garlic shrimp, truffle mashed potato, garlic broccoli
- Curry Chicken Bowl$26.00
Potatoes, carrots, coconut milk, served with roti
- Chicken from the Yard$24.00
Served with plantains, rice and peas