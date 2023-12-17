Woodman's Bar and Grill
Food
Starters
- Sesame Green Beans$15.00Out of stock
Fried green beans, topped with toasted sesame seeds, soy glaze, and wasabi aioli
- Boneless Wings$15.00
Choice of Mild Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, or chipotle BBQ, bleu cheese or blue cheese dressing.
- Fried Pickles$14.00
Crispy house-brined pickles served with ranch
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$15.00
Baby spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, cheeses. Garlic bread points.
- Calamari$16.00
Point Judith Squid, fried cherry peppers, pesto aioli
- Burrata$15.00
Marina, burrata, parmesan, grilled ciabatta.
Salads
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Crispy Buffalo chicken, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, queso fresco, spring mix.
- Caesar Salad (Large)$15.00
Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan, croutons, house- made Caesar dressing. Served with Garlic Bread.
- Caesar Salad (Small)$6.00
Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan, croutons, house- made Caesar dressing. Served with Garlic Bread.
- Side Salad$6.00
Spring mix, mushroom, onion, peppers, cucumber, tomato, croutons
- Ahi Tuna Salad$23.00
Sesame seared tuna, spring mix, red onion, cucumber, mandarin oranges, fried wontons, sesame ginger dressing.
Pub Fare
- Classic Cheese Burger$16.00
Hand pattied beef, choice of American, cheddar, or swiss. Hand-cut fries.
- Stout Burger$18.00
Beer-braised beef, cheddar, Swiss, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers. Hand-cut fries.
- Smash Burger$17.00
Two quarter pound beef patties, American cheese, special sauce, house pickles, white onion, lettuce, hand-cut fries
- Patty Melt$18.00
Hand pattied beef, toasted sourdough, Swiss cheese, bacon chutney, roasted garlic aioli. Hand-cut fries.
- Woodman's Burger$18.00+
One pound of beef , bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, fried onion, American, cheddar. Hand-cut fries.
- Cajun Fish Tacos$17.00
Blackened haddock, slaw, queso fresco, cilantro sour cream, sugar cured jalapeños, corn tortillas. Hand-cut fries.
- Fish & Chips$20.00
Battered Atlantic haddock, hand cut fries, house made tarter sauce.
- Chicken Fingers & Fries$17.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Fried chicken breast, bourbon honey mustard, swiss cheese, bacon bits, pickled slaw, hand-cut fries
Entrees
- Baked Scallops$34.00
Scallops, capers, bechamel, parmesan panko crust, mashed potato, broccoli.
- Salmon$28.00
Grilled salmon filet, pistachio pesto, pickled ginger, quinoa, broccoli.
- Bolognese$26.00
Tomato braised pork, veal, and beef ragu tossed with pappardelle pasta. Served with garlic bread
- Chicken Alfredo$23.00
Cajun blackened chicken, linguini, spinach, creamy alfredo sauce, diced tomatoes. Served with garlic bread.
- OrangeTofu$20.00
Fried Heiwa tofu, roasted cashews, broccoli, chili, mandarin oranges, soy glaze over quinoa
- Hanger Steak$37.00