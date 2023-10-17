FOOD

Meat by the 1/2 pound

Bratwurst
$5.00+
Whole Chicken
$11.00+Out of stock

4 lb fresh chicken, dry-rubbed, smoked, then flash-fried to crispy, juicy perfection

Pork Spare Ribs
$18.00+
Brisket
$19.00

Creek Stone Farms USDA Prime Grade Black Angus, Texas rubbed, slowly oak-fired overnight. Silky, bar encrusted, hand-carved brisket

Pulled Pork
$14.75

Woodrow’s dry-rub, slow oak fire, juicy, Texas-style

Turkey Breast
$16.50

All-natural Turkey brined, dry-rubbed, oak-fired, hand-carved, juicy tender. Served with Woodrow’s signature BBQ aoli, and picked red onions.

BabyBack Ribs
$30.75
Special (20+)
$26.40+
1/2 lb (5 wings)
$6.75
1 lb (10 wings)
$13.50

Texas-Sized Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich
$14.75

USDA Prime smoked brisket topped with Woodrow’s pickled red onions & candied jalapenos

Pulled Pork Sandwich
$12.75

Woodrow’s coleslaw no additional charge

The Woodrow
$17.10

Hot chopped USDA Prime smoked brisket w/house BBQ sauce, melted American cheese, Woodrow’s pepper sauce.

Turkey Breast Sandwich
$14.50
Chicken Sandwich
$12.50

To Go sides

Collard greens
$4.00+
Mac n Cheese
$4.00+
Texas Style Green Beans
$4.00+
Cowboy Beans (w/brisket burnt ends)
$4.00+
Hand-Cut Skinny Fries Sea Salt Seasoned
$4.75+
Cole Slaw
$4.00+

Catering

Tray @30 (collards, beans, mac & cheese, green beans)
$30.00
Tray @25(coleslaw)
$25.00
Delivery fee
$25.00

DRINKS

Iced tea
$2.00
Bottled water
$1.50
Maine Root
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$1.00
Diet Coke
$1.00
Sprite
$1.00