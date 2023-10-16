STARTERS

Dungeness Crab Dip

$21.00

Fresh crab, artichokes, mozzarella & parmesan served w/toasted bread

Stuffed Artichoke Bottoms

$17.00

Dungeness crab stuffing & parmesan served w/pesto aioli

Calamari Tenders

$15.00

Calamari lightly tossed in seasoned flour & fried. Served w/Serrano aioli

Firecracker Shrimp

$18.00

Lightly breaded shrimp tossed in our spicy aioli & served on a bed of crisp romaine

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$13.00

Stuffed w/serrano peppers & drizzled w/balsamic reduction

Crispy Cauliflower

$13.00

Fresh cauliflower dredged in seasoned flour & buttermilk, fried & drizzled served w/pesto ranch

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Tossed w/parmesan cheese & bacon. Drizzled w/balsamic reduction

Spicy Garlic Prawns

$16.00

Sautéed in sherry wine & red pepper flakes. Served w/toasted bread

Chicken Wings

$13.00

BBQ, boom boom, buffalo, teriyaki, spicy garlic or garlic parmesan

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00
Greek Fries

$8.00

Feta, fresh lemon juice & oregano. Served w/Greek fry sauce

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$8.00

SALADS / SOUPS

Salad Add Ons: Chicken +5 Falafel +6 Cold boiled shrimp, Sautéed Shrimp or Steak +10 Blackened Salmon +12
Ham & Bacon Chowder

$7.00+

Applewood smoked bacon, smoked ham, cheddar & cayenne. Served w/pita

Classic Tomato Basil Bisque

$7.00+

Creamy tomato soup w/fresh basil & parmesan cheese. Served w/pita

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Romaine hearts, parmesan cheese & garlic croutons

Seasonal Greens

$9.00+

Mixed greens, bleu cheese, apples, blueberries, raspberries, candied pecans & balsamic vinaigrette

Mixed Greens Garden Salad

$9.00+

Crispy romaine, mixed greens, carrots, black olives, cucumber, onions, green pepper, tomato & parmesan cheese. Tossed in an herb vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$9.00+

Romaine, feta, Greek olives**, green pepper, tomato, cucumber & tzatziki & red wine vinaigrette

WOODSTONE GRAIN BOWLS

Choose your protein: Falafel +6 Gyro Meat +6 Sautéed Shrimp +10 Grilled Salmon +11 Grilled Chicken +6 Grilled Steak +10 Blackened Salmon +12 Some vegetables may change seasonally
Ancient Grain Bowl

$14.00

Ancient Grains w/olive oil, lemon zest & toasted garlic. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/crispy quinoa, harissa & Greek yogurt tahini dressing.

Woodstone Power Bowl

$14.00

Marinated garbanzo beans, red onion, red pepper, shredded cabbage, parsley, cilantro. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, baby lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/crispy quinoa, harissa & Greek yogurt tahini dressing

Black Lentils & Quinoa Bowl

$14.00

Black Beluga lentils & quinoa w/sweet potatoes, lima beans, roasted beets, shredded kale & marinated garbanzo beans, drizzled w/harissa & garlic tahini.

FLATBREADS

Gluten free available for additional charge
Grilled Steak Flatbread

$18.00

Mozzarella, Teres major shoulder tenderloin, gorgonzola, mushrooms & red onion

Three Meat Flatbread

$18.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage & bacon w/marinara sauce

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$18.00

Mozzarella, chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onion & tangy bbq sauce

Pesto Chicken Flatbread

$18.00

Mozzarella, parmesan, roasted pepper, spinach, caramelized onion & pesto sauce

Brie & Apple Flatbread

$16.00

Brie cheese, caramelized apples, marcona almonds & honey glaze

Veggie Supreme Flatbread

$16.00

Mozzarella, black olives, green pepper, onion, mushroom & fresh tomato

Caprese Flatbread

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, pesto sauce & balsamic reduction

BURGERS/ TACOS / SANDWICHES

Served with fries +1 to Substitute: Soup, Side Salad, Sweet Potato Fries - or - Greek Fries Gluten free available on burgers for additional charge

Woodstone Burger*

$20.00

Two 5oz beef patties, cheddar, applewood bacon , tomato, lettuce, onion rings & serrano aioli. Served on an artisan bun

Bacon Cheddar BBQ Burger*

$16.00

All-natural beef patty topped w/onion straws, applewood bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & tangy bbq sauce. Served on an artisan bun

Lamb Burger*

$19.00

Grilled lamb patty w/feta, tomato, lettuce, caramelized onions, tzatziki & pesto. Served on an artisan bun.

Impossible Burger

$18.00

100% plant-based patty w/tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado & harissa. Served on a brioche bun. Served w/fries

Kobe Beef Sliders*

$16.00

3 Kobe beef patties, grilled w/cheddar, caramelized onions & garlic Served on brioche buns

Blackened Salmon Tacos*

$19.00

Pacific salmon grilled w/blackened spice & topped w/cabbage, mango salsa & drizzled w/avocado cream. Served on warm tortillas

Firecracker Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Our signature firecracker shrimp w/cabbage, cilantro & mango salsa. Served on corn/flour mixed tortillas

B.L.A.T

$16.00

Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes & garlic aioli served on grilled artisan bread

Grilled Reuben

$16.00

Tender corned beef, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, sauerkraut & house-made sauce on grilled marble rye bread

Prime Rib Dip

$19.00

Slow cooked prime rib slices on grilled artisan bread w/creamy horseradish sauce, caramelized onions & Swiss cheese. Served w/au jus

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, crispy romaine, parmesan cheese, tomato & Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla

Classic Gyro

$17.00

Flame broiled seasoned gyro meat, red onion, tomato, lettuce & tzatziki

WOODSTONE SIGNATURES

Fish 'N Chips

$22.00

Choose one from classic beer battered or Southern style breaded. Served w/fries, tartar sauce, house made coleslaw & lemon wedges

Shrimp 'N Chips

$18.00

6 Jumbo prawns breaded & fried. Served w/house made coleslaw, house made cocktail sauce & fries

Chicken Alfredo

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast & fettuccine pasta tossed in a garlic parmesan cream sauce

Baked Tortellini

$20.00

Cheese stuffed tortellini tossed w/a creamy red sauce & baked w/mozzarella & parmesan cheeses

DESSERTS

red velvet cake

$7.00

A Classic!

Blueberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Topped w/blueberries

Triple Chocolate Skillet Cookie

$9.00

House made triple chocolate cookie baked to order in a cast iron skillet. Served w/vanilla bean ice cream & chocolate sauce

Oatmeal Skillet Cookie

$9.00

House made oatmeal cookie baked to order in a cast iron skillet. Served w/vanilla bean ice cream & chocolate sauce

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Topped w/chocolate sauce & powdered sugar

Tuxedo Cake

$9.00

A rich chocolate cake w/both a white & dark chocolate filling & a swirled chocolate sauce

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

A tart-sweet custard cream filling w/graham cracker crust, topped w/caramel sauce

KIDS MENU

For children 12 & Under only All kids meals come with a drink

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Fish 'N Chips

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00
Kids Mac 'N Cheese

$9.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

kids Pasta W/Alfredo Sauce

$8.00

Kids Pasta W/Marinara Sauce

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Flatbread

$8.00

EXTRAS

House - Made Sauce

$1.50

Cup Fruit

$6.00

Garlic Whipped Potatoes

$5.00

Regular Fries

$7.00

Roasted Fingerlings

$5.00

Sautées Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Warm Bread Basket

$5.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Italian Soda

$6.00

Krafty Sodas

$6.00

Roy Rodgers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00