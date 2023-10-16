The Woodstone Kitchen & Bar Woodstone/Arlington
STARTERS
Dungeness Crab Dip
Fresh crab, artichokes, mozzarella & parmesan served w/toasted bread
Stuffed Artichoke Bottoms
Dungeness crab stuffing & parmesan served w/pesto aioli
Calamari Tenders
Calamari lightly tossed in seasoned flour & fried. Served w/Serrano aioli
Firecracker Shrimp
Lightly breaded shrimp tossed in our spicy aioli & served on a bed of crisp romaine
Bacon Wrapped Dates
Stuffed w/serrano peppers & drizzled w/balsamic reduction
Crispy Cauliflower
Fresh cauliflower dredged in seasoned flour & buttermilk, fried & drizzled served w/pesto ranch
Brussels Sprouts
Tossed w/parmesan cheese & bacon. Drizzled w/balsamic reduction
Spicy Garlic Prawns
Sautéed in sherry wine & red pepper flakes. Served w/toasted bread
Chicken Wings
BBQ, boom boom, buffalo, teriyaki, spicy garlic or garlic parmesan
Basket of Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Greek Fries
Feta, fresh lemon juice & oregano. Served w/Greek fry sauce
Garlic Parmesan Fries
SALADS / SOUPS
Ham & Bacon Chowder
Applewood smoked bacon, smoked ham, cheddar & cayenne. Served w/pita
Classic Tomato Basil Bisque
Creamy tomato soup w/fresh basil & parmesan cheese. Served w/pita
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, parmesan cheese & garlic croutons
Seasonal Greens
Mixed greens, bleu cheese, apples, blueberries, raspberries, candied pecans & balsamic vinaigrette
Mixed Greens Garden Salad
Crispy romaine, mixed greens, carrots, black olives, cucumber, onions, green pepper, tomato & parmesan cheese. Tossed in an herb vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Romaine, feta, Greek olives**, green pepper, tomato, cucumber & tzatziki & red wine vinaigrette
WOODSTONE GRAIN BOWLS
Ancient Grain Bowl
Ancient Grains w/olive oil, lemon zest & toasted garlic. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/crispy quinoa, harissa & Greek yogurt tahini dressing.
Woodstone Power Bowl
Marinated garbanzo beans, red onion, red pepper, shredded cabbage, parsley, cilantro. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, baby lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/crispy quinoa, harissa & Greek yogurt tahini dressing
Black Lentils & Quinoa Bowl
Black Beluga lentils & quinoa w/sweet potatoes, lima beans, roasted beets, shredded kale & marinated garbanzo beans, drizzled w/harissa & garlic tahini.
FLATBREADS
Grilled Steak Flatbread
Mozzarella, Teres major shoulder tenderloin, gorgonzola, mushrooms & red onion
Three Meat Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage & bacon w/marinara sauce
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Mozzarella, chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onion & tangy bbq sauce
Pesto Chicken Flatbread
Mozzarella, parmesan, roasted pepper, spinach, caramelized onion & pesto sauce
Brie & Apple Flatbread
Brie cheese, caramelized apples, marcona almonds & honey glaze
Veggie Supreme Flatbread
Mozzarella, black olives, green pepper, onion, mushroom & fresh tomato
Caprese Flatbread
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, pesto sauce & balsamic reduction
BURGERS/ TACOS / SANDWICHES
Woodstone Burger*
Two 5oz beef patties, cheddar, applewood bacon , tomato, lettuce, onion rings & serrano aioli. Served on an artisan bun
Bacon Cheddar BBQ Burger*
All-natural beef patty topped w/onion straws, applewood bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & tangy bbq sauce. Served on an artisan bun
Lamb Burger*
Grilled lamb patty w/feta, tomato, lettuce, caramelized onions, tzatziki & pesto. Served on an artisan bun.
Impossible Burger
100% plant-based patty w/tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado & harissa. Served on a brioche bun. Served w/fries
Kobe Beef Sliders*
3 Kobe beef patties, grilled w/cheddar, caramelized onions & garlic Served on brioche buns
Blackened Salmon Tacos*
Pacific salmon grilled w/blackened spice & topped w/cabbage, mango salsa & drizzled w/avocado cream. Served on warm tortillas
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos
Our signature firecracker shrimp w/cabbage, cilantro & mango salsa. Served on corn/flour mixed tortillas
B.L.A.T
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes & garlic aioli served on grilled artisan bread
Grilled Reuben
Tender corned beef, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, sauerkraut & house-made sauce on grilled marble rye bread
Prime Rib Dip
Slow cooked prime rib slices on grilled artisan bread w/creamy horseradish sauce, caramelized onions & Swiss cheese. Served w/au jus
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, crispy romaine, parmesan cheese, tomato & Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla
Classic Gyro
Flame broiled seasoned gyro meat, red onion, tomato, lettuce & tzatziki
WOODSTONE SIGNATURES
Fish 'N Chips
Choose one from classic beer battered or Southern style breaded. Served w/fries, tartar sauce, house made coleslaw & lemon wedges
Shrimp 'N Chips
6 Jumbo prawns breaded & fried. Served w/house made coleslaw, house made cocktail sauce & fries
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken breast & fettuccine pasta tossed in a garlic parmesan cream sauce
Baked Tortellini
Cheese stuffed tortellini tossed w/a creamy red sauce & baked w/mozzarella & parmesan cheeses
DESSERTS
red velvet cake
A Classic!
Blueberry Cheesecake
Topped w/blueberries
Triple Chocolate Skillet Cookie
House made triple chocolate cookie baked to order in a cast iron skillet. Served w/vanilla bean ice cream & chocolate sauce
Oatmeal Skillet Cookie
House made oatmeal cookie baked to order in a cast iron skillet. Served w/vanilla bean ice cream & chocolate sauce
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Topped w/chocolate sauce & powdered sugar
Tuxedo Cake
A rich chocolate cake w/both a white & dark chocolate filling & a swirled chocolate sauce
Key Lime Pie
A tart-sweet custard cream filling w/graham cracker crust, topped w/caramel sauce