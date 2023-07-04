Woomiok

Food

Soups

Brisket Soup

$16.99

Brisket Soup Lunch

$15.99

Mixed Soup

$17.99

Mixed Soup Lunch

$16.99

Spicy Soup

$17.99

Spicy Soup Lunch

$16.99

Emperor Soup

$22.49

Emperor Soup Lunch

$20.49

Beef Gukbap

$19.99

Beef Gukbap Lunch

$18.99

Oxtail Soup

$22.49

Oxtail Soup Lunch

$20.49

Short Rib Soup

$21.49

Short Rib Soup Lunch

$19.49

Cabbage Short Rib Soup

$21.99

Cabbage Short Rib Lunch

$19.99

Combo Special

Woomiok Special Combo

$119.99

LA Galbi + Cold Noodle

$34.99

LA Galbi + Spicy Cold Noodle

$34.99

Spicy Pork + Cold Noodle

$29.99

Spicy Pork + Spicy Cold Noodle

$29.99

Bulgogi + Cold Noodle

$31.99

Bulgogi + Spicy Cold Noodle

$31.99

Braised Entrees

Bossam

$39.99

Soy Galbi Jjim

$64.99

Oxtail Galbi Jjim

$71.99

Galbi Jjim

$64.99

Meals

Octopus over Rice

$22.49

Octopus over Rice Lunch

$20.49

Bulgogi over Rice

$21.49

Bulgogi over Rice Lunch

$19.49

Tofu over Rice

$17.99

Tofu over Rice Lunch

$16.99

Spicy Pork over Rice

$19.99

Spicy Pork over Rice Lunch

$17.99

Spam Kimchi Cheese

$18.99

Spam Kimchi Cheese Lunch

$17.99

Pork Cutlet

$19.99

Pork Cutlet Lunch

$17.99

Cold Noodle

$15.99

Cold Noodle Lunch

$14.99

Spicy Cold Noodle

$15.99

Spicy Cold Noodle Lunch

$14.99

Add On

LA Galbi

$29.99

Lg Spicy Pork

$23.99

Lg Bulgogi

$25.99

Seafood Pancake

$24.49

Panko Breaded Dumplings

$13.99

LA Galbi Lunch

$27.99

Lg Spicy Pork Lunch

$21.99

Lg Bulgogi Lunch

$23.99

Extra

Extra Rice

$1.50

Kimchi Takeout

$9.00

Radish Takeout

$8.00

Bone Soup Only

$9.00

Add Cheese

$5.00

Extra White Noodle

$1.50

Extra Clear Noodle

$1.50

Drinks

Chamisul Fresh

$11.99

Chamisul Original

$11.99

Peach Soju

$11.99

Grape Soju

$11.99

Grapefruit Soju

$11.99

Terra (Beer)

$9.99

Rice Wine (Makgeolli)

$9.99

Coke

$3.00

Zero Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sunkist

$3.00

Free Soda

Delivery Orders

Soups

Short Rib Soup (D)

$23.49

Cabbage Short Rib (D)

$23.99

Oxtail Soup (D)

$24.49

Brisket Soup (D)

$18.99

Mixed Soup (D)

$19.99

Spicy Soup (D)

$19.99

Emperor Soup (D)

$24.49

Beef Gukbap (D)

$21.99

Combo Special

Woomiok Combo Special (D)

$129.99

Braised Entrees

Oxtail Galbi Jjim (D)

$76.99

Galbi Jjim (D)

$70.99

Soy Galbi Jjim (D)

$70.99

Bossam (D)

$43.99

Meals

Bulgogi over Rice (D)

$23.49

Octopus over Rice (D)

$24.49

Tofu over Rice (D)

$19.99

Spicy Pork over Rice (D)

$21.99

Spam Kimchi Cheese over Rice (D)

$20.99

Pork Cutlet (D)

$21.99

Add On

LA Galbi (D)

$33.99

Lg Spicy Pork Stir Fry (D)

$27.99

Lg Bulgogi Stir Fry (D)

$28.99

Seafood Pancake (D)

$26.49

Panko Dumplings (D)

$14.99

Extra

Extra White Noodle (D)

$1.50

Extra Clear Noodle (D)

$1.50

Extra Rice (D)

$1.50

Kimchi Takeout (D)

$9.00

Radish Takeout (D)

$8.00