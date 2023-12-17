World Famous Munchies 6333 Richmond Ave.
Gourmet Kitchen
Entrees
- 3 Lamb Chops$40.00
3 lamb chops w/ rice and asparagus
- 1/2 Rack Lamb Chops$35.00
1/2 rack of lamb chops w/ garlic mash, mac & cheese, and asparagus
- Full Rack Lamb Chops$55.00
Full rack of lamb chops w/ garlic mash, mac & cheese, and asparagus
- 2 Lobster Tails & 2 Lamb Chops$65.00
2 lobster tails and 2 lamb chops w/ garlic mash, mac & cheese, and asparagus
- 3 Lobster Tails Fried$65.00
3 fried lobster tails w/ garlic mash, mac & cheese, and asparagus
- Gumbo$20.00
- 6 Fried Wings Platter$25.00
6 fried wings in your wing sauce of choice w/ garlic mash, mac & cheese, and asparagus
Wings & Tenders
Sides
Penthouse King
(346) 293-9989
Closed • Opens Sunday at 4AM