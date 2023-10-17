World Kitchen
Starters
Choice of no meat, pork, chicken, steak or tofu, monster-sized potato chips, crisp bacon, nacho cheese, ranch dressing, pickled jalapenos
Fries that are so crunchy you will never go back to plain french fries again, served w/ ketchup or cilantro lime aioli or garlic aioli
Our crispy fries seasoned up to give that extra flavor that your taste buds deserve
Our crispy fries dusted with unique cheese flavors for that fun burst of flavor
Choice of pork, steak, chicken or tofu, crispy fries topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapenos. Pork (Most Popular). Origin: Philippines
Choice of pork, chicken or tofu, corn tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapenos
Burritos
Choice of pork, chicken, steak or tofu, adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, cilantro lime aioli, lettuce & pico de gallo. Pork (Most Popular). Origin: Philippines
Choice of pork, chicken, steak or tofu, crispy fries, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Pork (Most Popular). Origin: Philippines
Choice of steak, pork, chicken or tofu, shoyu aioli, green onions, and cilantro, inside a special Chinese flaky green onion tortilla. Steak (Most Popular). Origin: China
Baby lobster, white yuzu lobster aioli, carmelized onions, white mushrooms, jazmine rice, guacamole, green onions, togarashi seasoning. Origin: Japan
Grilled steak, adobo garlic rice, carmelized onions, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, served with sweet bbq sauce. Origin: Texas, USA
Choice of chicken, pork, steak or tofu, biryani rice, cucumber crema, cilantro, lettuce, served with garlic aioli. Chicken (Most Popular) Origin: India
Imitation crabmeat, carmelized white onions & mushrooms, white yuzu lobster aioli, jazmine rice, lettuce, green onions. Origin: Japan
Grilled steak, jasmine rice, grilled onion, green onions, pinto beans, cilantro, served with a Thai sweet soy-vinegar sauce. Origin: Thailand
Seasoned grilled beef, jasmine rice, cilantro, kimchi, green onions, served with yum yum sauce. Origin: Korea
Sauteed seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, w/ special relish thousand island sauce. Origin: California, USA
Smash burger with crispy edges in Japanese style, carmelized onions, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, Smash Burger Gravy. Origin: Japan
Choice of beef, pork or chicken, adobe garlic rice, roasted eggplant & string beans. Famous Filipino Peanut Kare Kare Sauce. Beef (Most Popular). Origin: Philippines
Teriyaki basted spam, adobo garlic rice, crispy seaweed, fried onions, green onions, served with Teriyaki Sauce. Origin: Hawaii, USA
Creamy delicious egg salad, crispy fries, lettuce, green onions
Tacos
Choice of pork, chicken or tofu, 6" corn torilla topped with onions, pico de gallo, lettuce, cilantro lime aioli. Pork (Most Popular). Origin: Philippines
Grilled steak, 6" corn torilla topped with onions, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole. Origin: Mexico
Seasoned ground beef, 6" corn tortilla, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, w/ special relish thousand island sauce. Origin: California, USA
Baby lobster, 6" corn tortilla, onions, white yuzu lobster aioli, lettuce, green onions, togarashi seasoning. Origin: Japan
Seasoned ground beef, 6" corn tortilla, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, Monterey cheese, tomatoes. Origin: Mexico, USA