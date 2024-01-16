Cinnamon Roll

Indulge in the sweet, aromatic delight of our freshly baked Cinnamon Roll. Fluffy dough swirled with a generous layer of cinnamon sugar. Topped with a decadent icing that melts in your mouth, it's a treat for your taste buds any time of day. Whether paired with a morning coffee or enjoyed as an afternoon pick-me-up, our Cinnamon Roll is a delicious way to satisfy your sweet cravings.