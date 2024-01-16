WRAP
WRAPS
- ALEX$13.00
egg omelette, american cheese, cheddar jack, sausage links, bacon, hashbrown, tomato aioli
- BREEZY$13.00
turkey, hummus, tomato aioli, cucumber, tomato, jalapeño, italian dressing, cowboy caviar, napa cabbage, arugula
- GLORIA$13.00
crispy chicken, habañero honey butter, romaine, chicken mayo, B&B pickles
- GREG$13.00
romaine, tomato aioli, ricotta, pepperoni, salami, turkey, provolone, banana peppers, flamin' hot cheetos
- KRIS$13.00
beef & lamb, onion, cucumber sauce, tomato, romaine, banana peppers, onion
- KYLE$13.00
citrus roasted chicken, romaine, caesar dressing, lemon zest, tomato, pecorino romano, crouton stick
- MARY$13.00
tofu, curry kale, nori, sushi rice, miso glaze, cucumber
- NICOLAS$13.00
smoked eye of round, arugula, whipped honey goat cheese, onion, chimichurri
- RUDI$13.00
turkey, swiss american cheese, B&B pickles, slaw dressing, romaine, tomato, onion
- TIMOTHY$13.00
fried shrimp, napa cabbage, timmy sauce, tomato aioli, B&B pickles