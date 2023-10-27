Wrap City Sandwich Company - Lake Worth Beach 2200 North Dixie Highway
DRINKS
Soda
Tea’s & Premium beverages
FOOD
Wraps
Grilled Thai chicken, spicy peanut sauce, carrot sticks, lettuce, tomato, toasted tomato basil wrap
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Hellmans mayo, American cheese, toasted white wrap
Crispy breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, creamy bleu cheese dressing, toasted white wrap
Grilled veggies - mushroom, onion, peppers, curry, carrot sticks, lettuce, tomato, balsamic fig glaze, feta, toasted spinach wrap
Crispy breaded chicken, baked ham, swiss, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, toasted white wrap
Chicken salad w/, apple, candied walnuts, Hellman’s mayo, cranberries, lettuce, tomato, white wrap
Fresh baby spinach, tomato, feta, cucumber, red onion, herb vinaigrette, spinach wrap
Shaved steak, BBQ sauce, lettuce, cheddar, tomato, toasted white wrap
Roast beef, avocado, cheddar jack, horseradish, spinach, tomato, ranch dressing
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, greek olives, greek dressing, spinach wrap
Grilled Jamaican jerk chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard sauce, toasted wheat wrap
Sliced turkey, coleslaw, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, toasted wheat wrap
Warm turkey breast, homemade stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, toasted white wrap
Balsamic marinated portobello mushroom, baby spinach, crumbled bleu cheese, tomato, toasted wheat wrap
Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing, wheat wrap
Grilled pastrami, coleslaw, Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, toasted wheat wrap
Crispy breaded chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomato, bacon, American cheese, ranch dressing, toasted white wrap
Tex-Mex style spicy grilled chicken, sour cream, salsa, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, toasted tomato basil wrap
Chipotle spiced grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepper jack, chipotle sauce, toasted tomato basil wrap
**10% of profit to benefit the Robert Irvine Foundation** – Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Hellmans mayo, American cheese, honey mustard sauce, toasted white wrap
White albacore tuna, Hellmans mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, Swiss cheese, wheat wrap
Sandwiches
Bbq pulled pork, tangy bbq sauce, coleslaw, bulky roll
Traditional style with celery, Hellmans mayo, red onion, lettuce, tomato, avocado, on sourdough
Roast beef, thousand island dressing, crispy onions, pepper jack, lettuce, grilled sourdough
Traditional BLT, avocado, chipotle aioli, topped with a fried egg, grilled sourdough, "WOW"
Roasted pulled pork, tangy bbq sauce, pepper jack, avocado, tomato, chipotle aioli, toasted bulky roll
Roast beef, horseradish, grilled onion, crumbled bleu, cheese dressing, grilled sourdough
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, thousand island dressing, grilled marble rye
Tuna, avocado, bacon, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion, grilled sourdough
Crispy, breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, toasted sub roll
Pastrami, grilled onion, swiss French's yellow mustard, grilled marble rye
Grilled shaved steak, sauteed onions, cheese whiz, toasted sub roll "Nuff Said"
Italian meats, provolone, lettuce , tomato, banana peppers, Italian seasoning, olive oil, toasted sub roll
Pastrami & corned beef combo, swiss, coleslaw, russian dressing, grilled marble rye
Crispy breaded chicken, sriracha sauce, cheddar, crispy onions, tomato, carrot sticks, grilled sourdough
Shaved teriyaki steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, crumbled bleu cheese, toasted sub roll
Roast pork, ham, swiss, pickle French's yellow mustard, grilled sub roll
Pastrami, pepper jack, grilled onion, bacon, chipotle aioli, bbq sauce, grilled sourdough
White albacore tuna salad, tomato, swiss, grilled sourdough
Salads
Garden salad topped with crispy buffalo chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, creamy Ceasar dressing
Ham, Turkey, American cheese, hard boiled egg on a garden salad w/ Choice of dressing
Iceberg & spinach mix, dried cranberry, green apple, candied walnuts, crumbled bleu cheese, apple cider vinaigrette
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot, choice of dressing
Garden salad with kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, creamy greek dressing
Iceberg & spinach mix, grilled portobello, tomato, crumbled blue cheese and balsamic vinaigrette,
Garden salad topped with Grilled jerk chicken, cheddar cheese, honey mustard dressing
Grilled Chicken, tomato, red onion, cucumber, candied walnuts, Balsamic vinaigrette
Flatbreads
BBQ chicken topped with crispy onion strings cheddar and Mozzarella cheese
BBQ Pork, Red onion, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, tangy BBQ sauce
Spicy Grilled buffalo chicken, crumbled blue and cheddar & Mozzarella cheese, red onion
Chopped romaine, Grilled chicken, Mozzarella cheese, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
Spiced Grilled chicken, salsa, cheddar & Mozzarella cheese, shaved lettuce and sour cream
Fresh baby spinach, portobello mushroom, Mozzarella & feta cheese with balsamic fig glaze
Sweet and spicy chicken with cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Red sauce, mozzarella and cheddar