Wrap Happy Restaurant 2 5441 Altama Avenue
Daily Special
- Kickin Chicken Combo$7.99
- Monday - Chicken Mozzarella Combo$8.99Out of stock
- Tuesday - Italian Cold Cut Combo$8.99Out of stock
Sliced beef salami, turkey bologna, deli turkey and turkey pepperoni together in a garlic & herb wrap with pepper jack cheese , sliced tomatoes and spring mix lettuce.
- Wednesday - Roast Beast Combo$8.99
- Thursday - Cuban Wrap Combo$10.85Out of stock
- Friday - Steakhouse Combo$11.49Out of stock
Tender filet, turkey bacon, provolone, shallots, mushrooms in a flour tortilla
- Happy Hour Special (10a-12p)$6.49
A La Carte
Breakfast
- Combo Meal$2.99
Pair your wrap with a drink and a side!
- Make It Double$3.50
- Bowl of Grits$2.75
Classic grits with butter on the side
- Bowl of Garlic Cheddar Grits$2.99
- Shrimp and Grits$9.98Out of stock
- Avocado Toast$3.95
Your choice of toast with our house-made avocado spread. Add your favorite toppings to satisfy your tastebuds
- Breakfast Bowl$7.75
Two eggs, Grits, and Cheese with your choice of proteins.
- Bulldog Bowl$9.55
Grits, two eggs, hashbrowns, turkey bacon, turkey sausage, cheese, peppers & onions
- Get Up grits Bowl$5.25
Two eggs, cheese, and grits
- Salmon & Grits$8.75
Two crispy salmon croquettes served on garlic cheddar grits
- Hash Brown Bowl$7.95
Crispy hash browns, two eggs, cheese & choice of turkey bacon or turkey sausage
- Classic Hashbrowns$5.25
Crispy potato hashbrowns with grilled onions
- Country Classic Hashbrowns$8.75
Hashbrowns, cheddar cheese, grilled onions & peppers, turkey bacon & turkey sausage
- Hashbrowns Your Way$8.99
Two eggs and hashbrowns with choice of turkey bacon or sausage, and four veggies.
- Classic Wrap$5.86
Two scrambled eggs wrapped with cheese in your choice of wrap!
- Breakfast Wrap$7.95
Two eggs, cheese, and choice of turkey bacon or turkey sausage
- GA Boy Breakfast Wrap$8.99
Two eggs, turkey bacon, turkey sausage, peppers, onions, hashbrowns & cheese
- Gobbles in a Blanket$8.25
Turkey bacon & turkey sausage wrapped in a cinnamon crepe
- Gobbler Breakfast Wrap$10.25
Eggs, cheese, turkey bacon, turkey sausage wrapped in a cinnamon crepe
- Sunrise Fruit Wrap$8.99
Strawberry, kiwi, pineapple, banana, granola & fat-free vanilla yogurt in a cinnamon crepe
- Breakfast Wrap Your Way$9.55
Two eggs & cheese with choice of turkey bacon or sausage & four veggies
- French Toast$5.75
A sweet breakfast classic!
- Omelette Your way$9.75
Three eggs & cheese with choice of turkey bacon or sausage & four veggies
- Happy Cakes$5.75
Three fluffy pancakes served with butter and syrup
Breakfast UnWrapped
Lunch
- Combo Meal$2.99
Pair your wrap with a drink and a side!
- Make It Double$3.50
- Avocado Turkey Wrap$8.75
Turkey, swiss cheese, spring mix, tomatoes, avocado, peppercorn ranch
- B.L.T. Wrap$7.25
Turkey bacon, lettuce, & tomato
- Bacon Cheese Burger Wrap$7.25
A quarter pound of 100% ground beef, crispy turkey bacon, and melted cheddar cheese wrapped in a whole wheat wrap with spring mix lettuce and fresh sliced tomatoes topped with tangy Heinz 57.
- Black & Blue Steak Wrap$9.85
Grilled prime rib, blacken seasoning, blue cheese crumbles, spring mix, tomato, onion
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.75
Grilled buffalo chicken, swiss cheese, spring mix, tomatoes, side of ranch dressing.
- Chicken Mozzarella Wrap$9.55
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, spinach, basil pesto, tomatoes, balsamic, tomato basil wrap
- Chicken Parmesan Wrap$8.75
Grilled chicken, marinara, parmesan, spinach, provolone, garlic & herb wrap
- Chicken Salad Wrap$8.99
Creamy chicken salad with grapes, diced walnuts, spring mix
- Coolbreeze Chicken Wrap$9.75
Grilled chicken, turkey bacon, swiss cheese, cucumbers, spinach, tomatoes, avocado aioli, spinach & herb wrap
- Deli Roast Beef & Cheddar Wrap$7.25
Sliced Roast Beef wrapped with spring mix lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, and fresh sliced tomatoes!
- Deli Turkey & Swiss Wrap$7.25
Sliced deli turkey wrapped with spring mix lettuce, Swiss Cheese, and fresh sliced tomatoes!
- Greek Freak Chicken Wrap$9.75
Grilled Chicken , tomatoes, red onions, black olives, feta cheese, mixed greens, and house tzatziki sauce
- Greek Freak Lamb Wrap$9.75
Sliced Gyro Lamb, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, mixed greens, and house tzatziki sauce
- Greek Freak Steak Wrap$9.75
Steak, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, mixed greens, and house tzatziki sauce
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$7.25
Chopped Grilled Chicken Breast, Wrapped with American Cheese, Spring Mix Lettuce, and Fresh Sliced Tomatoes
- Italian Cold Cut Wrap$8.75
Sliced beef salami, deli turkey and turkey pepperoni together in a garlic & herb wrap with pepper jack cheese, sliced tomatoes and spring mix lettuce.
- Kickin' Chicken Wrap$8.75
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, spring mix, tomatoes, savory mustard, tomato basil wrap
- Lunch Wrap Your Way$8.75
Build your custom wrap: 2 proteins, 4 veggies, 1 cheese
- Meat Lover's Pizza Wrap$8.75
Turkey pepperoni, turkey sausage, turkey bacon, mozzarella, provolone, Italian seasoning, parmesan, tomato basil wrap
- Pepper Jack Chicken Wrap$9.75
Chicken, sautéed onions & mushrooms, peppers, pepper jack cheese, spring mix
- Pepper Jack Steak Wrap$9.75
Grilled prime rib, sautéed onions & mushrooms, peppers, pepper jack cheese, spring mix
- Steakhouse Wrap$11.99
Tender filet, turkey bacon, provolone, shallots, mushrooms in a flour tortilla
- Wrap Happy Club$8.99
Deli turkey, turkey bacon, cheddar, spring mix, tomato, avocado aioli
- Salmon Croquette Wrap$9.75
- Its The World$16.99
Lunch UnWrapped
Veggie Wraps
- Combo Meal$2.99
Pair your wrap with a drink and a side!
- Carribean Piccadillo Veggie Wrap$8.99
Plant-Based Protein Combined Grilled Veggies (Onions, peppers, tomatoes, plantains, black beans, corn). Wrapped with Fresh Spinach and Roasted Garlic Aioli in a Garlic & Herb Wrap
- Chicpea Salad Wrap$8.99Out of stock
- Southwestern Veggie Wrap$8.99
- Wrapped Up Veggie Wrap$8.25
Grilled or fresh veggies: spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, red & green peppers, avocado, black olives
B.Y.O. UnWrap Burger
Salad
- Combo Meal$2.99
Pair your wrap with a drink and a side!
- Turkey Avocado Cobb Salad$7.40
Mixed greens, deli turkey, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, mushrooms, black olives, hard-boiled eggs
- Chicken Bacon Walnut Salad$7.25
Grilled chicken, turkey bacon, grapes, chopped walnuts, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese
- Wrap Happy House Salad$5.25
Mixed greens, spinach, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese and egg
- Chicken Salad - Salad$7.75
Mixed greens, house-made chicken salad with grapes & walnuts, tomatoes, cucumbers
- Black & Blue Steak Salad$8.99
Mixed greens, grilled prime rib, blacken seasoning, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion
- Taco Salad$7.25
Mixed greens, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onion, corn chips
- Chicpea Salad - Salad$7.75
Mixed greens, chickpea salad made with garbanzo beans and vegan mayonnaise
- Southwest Veggie Salad$8.99
Mixed greens, grilled sweet potatoes, black bean & corn salsa, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, and guacamole
- Salad your Way$5.25
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers with choice of one cheese, choice of 3 additional veggies or fruits
Drinks
- Sweet Tea$1.99
- Unsweet Tea$1.99
- Half & Half Tea$1.99
- Mango Tea$2.35
- Strawberry Tea$2.35
- Raspberry Tea$2.25Out of stock
- Pineapple Tea$2.45
- Pineapple Palmer$2.45
- Arnold Palmer$2.35
- Lemonade$1.99
- Mango lemonade$2.35
- Strawberry Lemonade$2.35
- Raspberry Lemonade$2.25Out of stock
- Strawberry Mango Lemonade$2.35
- Bottled Water$1.35
- Coffee$1.25
- Apple Juice$1.99
- Orange Juice$1.99
- V8 Splash$1.99
- Vitamin$1.99