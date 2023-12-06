Escape Room

Saturday June 22nd come challenge your friends or make some new ones signing up for a blind team! If you want a set team please select the modifier and type the name of the team you want to be/added too. If your a solo flyer don't worry this is still for you we will have two rooms set for blind teams! This will be a disqualified if do not arrive by 7:30pm no exceptions no refunds on tickets We will “lock rooms” at 7:30PM The first room to escape will be the winners receiving $100 and a Bucket of beer! *no actual ticket or item will need picked up, please disregarded any notifications about needing to get with us about your order some time it just takes me a minute but once they are paid for you are good to go**