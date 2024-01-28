Social Birdie
Social Birdie 21515 E Village Loop RD N
Food
Breakfast
Lunch
Shared Plates
Dinner
Dessert
Sides
Kids
Beer
Draft Beer
Can Beer
- 805 Blond Ale$6.00
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- Bud Light Chelada 16oz.$7.00
- Budweiser$5.00
- Budweiser Zero$4.00
- Church Music 16oz.$7.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Corona$6.00
- Crispy Can 16oz.$7.00
- Guiness$7.00
- Heineken$5.00
- Kiltlifter Scottish ALe$6.00
- Lagunitas IPA$6.00
- Local Legend$7.00Out of stock
- Mich Ultra 12oz.$5.00
- Miller Light$5.00
- Modelo$6.00
- Modelo Chelada$6.00
- Odells IPA$5.00
- Odouls Non-Alcoholic Beer$4.00Out of stock
- Orange Blossom$6.00
- PBR$5.00
- Scottsdale Blonde$6.00
- Stella 16oz.$7.00
- Sunsplash Cherry$6.50
- Sunsplash Peach$6.50
- Vodka WC Cherry$6.50
- Vodka WC Peach$6.50
- Vodka WC Pinapple$6.50
- Vodka WC Watermelon$6.50
- Voodoo Ranger$6.00Out of stock
- WOW Wheat$6.00
- Tower Station$6.00
- White Claw$7.00
- Leinenluger$6.00
- Prickly Pear$5.00
NA Beverages
Fountain Drinks
NA Bottled
- Dasani Water$3.00
- Smart Water$3.75
- Arnold Palmer$4.50
- Bang Energy$4.50
- Bloody Mary Mix (Bottled)$4.25
- Coke$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Diet Dr. Pepper$4.00
- Dr. Pepper$4.00
- Grapefruit Ruby Red Juice$4.00
- Non Sweet Gold Peak Iced Tea$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- Sparkling Liquid Death Water$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Still Liquid Death Mountain Water$4.00
- Sweet Tea Gold Peak$4.00
- No Mixer
- Red Powerade$4.00
- Blue Powerade$4.00
- Purple Powerade$4.00
Wine
Reds
Whites
Liquor
Can Cocktails
Cordials
Gin
Shooters
Tequila
- Anza (Well)$7.00+
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00+
- Pedro Morales$7.00+Out of stock
- Patron Blanco$12.00+
- Patron Anejo$14.00+
- Patron Reposado$14.00+
- El Afan Blanco$8.00+Out of stock
- El Afan Anejo$12.00+
- El Afan Reposado$11.00+Out of stock
- Cancion$12.00+Out of stock
- Casamigos Repo$13.00+
- Casamigos Anejo$15.00+
- Clase Azul Reposado$32.00+
- Illegal Mezcal$11.00+
- Anza Gold$7.00+
Vodka
Whiskey
- (Well) Early Times Whiskey$7.00+
- Fireball$6.00+
- Southern Comfort$8.00+
- Crown Royal$8.00+
- Jameson$9.00+
- Jameson Orange$9.00+
- Sacred Stave$8.00+
- Sacred Stave rye$8.00+
- Pendleton$8.00+
- Four Roses$2.00+
- Makers Mark$11.00+
- Whistle Pig 12yr$34.00+
- MaCallan 12yr$21.00+
- Jim Beam$9.00+
- Apple Brandy$14.00+
- Dunrobin Scotch (Well)$7.00+
- Bulliet BBN$9.00+
- Woodford Reserve$14.00+
- Knob Creek$12.00+
- Basil Haydens$14.00+
- Bulleit Rye$13.00+
- Jack Daniels$9.00+
- Breckenridge$14.00+
- St Remy Brandy$9.00+
- Whistle Pig 6 yr$13.00+
- The Famous Grouse$13.00
Cocktails
Cocktail Menu
Las Colinas Golf Club Location and Ordering Hours
(480) 888-1854
Closed • Opens Sunday at 8:30AM