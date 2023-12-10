Verace Cucina Italiana 7301 sw 57th ct
FOOD
STARTERS
- BEEF CARPACCIO$18.00
soy ginger ponzu, cucumber, mango, macadamia nuts, wakame, sesame seeds, wonton chips
- EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA$16.00
Eggplant, PArmigiano Reggiano, melted mozzarella and San Marzano tomato
- FIORI DI ZUCCA$19.00
Zucchini Tempura blossom stufed with basil, ricotta and mozzarella
- FRITTO ALLA VERACE$25.00
zucchini, sweet peppers, sweet chili glaze
- MEATBALLS ALLA VERACE$14.00
marinara, ricotta, shaved parmesan, basil, bread
- POTATO CROQUETTES$14.00
Parmigiano Reggiano cream topped with mortadella and lemon zest
- SALMON SASHIMI$22.00
Salmon sashimi, avocado mousse, orange zest, fennel and pink peppercorn
- VONGOLE A LA DIAVOLA$20.00
Manila Clams, spicy calabrian sausage, cherry tomatoes and croutons
- Focaccia$5.00
- Bread service
SALADS
- CAESAR SALAD$16.00
romaine, kale, red cabbage, shaved parmesan, fresh garlic croutons, caesar dressing
- VERDE AMORE SALAD$17.00
grilled chicken, mixed greens, candied walnuts, goat cheese, dried cranberries, strawberries, raspberry vinaigrette
- BURRATA SALAD$18.00
romaine, tomato, bacon, egg, avocado, blue cheese, buttermilk dressing
- DONT MAKE
- Side CESAR$6.00
romaine, kale & red cabbage, shaved parmesan cheese.
- Side MIXED$6.00
MAIN
- TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE$26.00
chili infused vodka, marinara, cream
- BUCATINI CACIO E PEPE$28.00
with choice of two sides
- SPAGHETTI NERANO$26.00
- SPAGHETTI VONGOLE$30.00
- SHORT RIB RAVIOLI$30.00
- GNOCCHI SORRENTINA$26.00
- PORK CHOP MILANESE$35.00
provolone, guacamole, spicy aioli, LTOP
- VERACE SKIRT STEAK$34.00
1/2lb vegan burger, tomatoes, pickles, LTOP,
- BRANZINO FILLET$38.00
parmesan cilantro risotto, baby heirloom tomatoes, shaved parmesan, arugula, lemon vinaigrette
- FAROE ISLAND SALMON$36.00
lemon butter caper sauce, shitake & herirloom tomoatoes, asparagus
- VERACE BURGER$18.00
1/2lb burger, cheddar, town sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle onion
- GRIGLIATA DI VERDURA$25.00
asparagus and mashed potatoes
SIDES
PIZZA
KID MENU
DESSERT
Private Parties
- All-American Platter$100.00
- Duo Pizza Platter$100.00
- Duo Calamari$80.00
- Wing Platter$100.00
- Large Charcuteri Platter$150.00
- Asian Platter$150.00
- Tender Platter$80.00
- One room Fee$250.00
- Two Room fees$350.00
- One Hour Passed Apps$40.00
- Bartending Fee$125.00
- Cake Cutting Fee$25.00
- Fruit&Pastry Platter$100.00
- Room fee add on$100.00
- Returning Room Fee 1/2$125.00
- Backdrop Deposit$50.00
- DJ Fee$425.00
- Skewer platter$150.00
- Quesadilla Platter$80.00
- Somi Platter$80.00
- Cesar Salad$80.00
- Hummus Platter$80.00
- Tostone Salmon Tartare PLATTER$150.00
- Dj fee Gato$690.00
BRUNCH
SALADS & BITES
- CAESAR SALAD$16.00
romaine, kale, red cabbage, shaved parmesan, fresh garlic croutons, caesar dressing
- VERDE AMORE SALAD$17.00
grilled chicken, mixed greens, candied walnuts, goat cheese, dried cranberries, strawberries, raspberry vinaigrette
- FRITTO ALLA VERACE$25.00
zucchini, sweet peppers, sweet chili glaze
- BEEF CARPACCIO$18.00
soy ginger ponzu, cucumber, mango, macadamia nuts, wakame, sesame seeds, wonton chips
BRUNCH KIDS
BRUNCH BURGERS & SANDWICHES
SPECIALS
SPECIALS
PANETTONE
NA BEVERAGES
- Panna Liter$7.50
- Pellegrino Liter$7.50
- Iced Tea$3.95
- Lemonade$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Coke$3.95
- Coke Zero$3.95
- Diet Coke$3.95
- Sprite$3.95
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Tonic$3.95
- Red Bull$5.00
- Redbull - Sugar free$5.00
- Ginger Ale$3.95
- Coffee$3.50
- Decaf Coffee$3.50
- Espresso$3.50
- Decaf Espresso$3.95
- Double Espresso$8.00
- Cappuccino$6.00
- Decaf Cappuccino$6.00
- Double Cappuccino$8.00
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Latte$6.00
- Decaf Latte$6.00
- Cortadito$6.00
- Club Soda$3.95
- Arnold Palmer$6.00
- Milk$3.95
- Sherly Temple$4.00
- Virgin Drink$10.00
- Pellegrino Aranciata$5.00
- Pellegrino Limonata$5.00
- Pellegrino 750$6.00Out of stock
- Panna 750$6.00
- UNLIMITED AMERICAN COFFEE$4.50