Miami's first craft production brewery located in the heart of Wynwood!
Wynwood Brewing
Beer To-Go
- Rickenbacker Pilsner (6-Pack)$11.99
- La Rubia (6 Pack)$10.99
American blonde ale con sabor! 5.0% ABV
- La Rubia Case (4-6 Packs Bottles)$40.00
American blonde ale con sabor! 5.0% ABV
- Pop's Porter (6 Pack)$10.99
Robust Porter 6.2% ABV
- Pop's Porter Case (4-6Packs)$40.00
Robust Porter 6.2% (x4 6-Packs)
- Laces (6-Pack)$10.99
An everyday drinking IPA 6.9% ABV
- Father Francisco (6-Pack)$11.99
Belgian Golden Strong 9.3% ABV
- Magic City (6-Pack)$11.99
- Nutty Blonde (6-Pack)$11.99
Blonde ale with Hazelnuts 5.0% ABV
- Wyntoberfest (6-Pack)$10.99
- Wyntoberfest (6-Pack) + Stein$20.00
- Lock On (6-Pack)$11.99
Dry-hopped Citra lager 5.2% ABV
- La Nueva (6-Pack)$10.99
- Caribbean Sour (6-Pack)$11.99
- La Rubia Cans Case (2-12packs)$35.00Out of stock
American blonde ale con sabor! 5.0% ABV
- La Rubia (12 pack cans)$18.99Out of stock
American Blonde ale con sabor! 5.0% ABV
- Laces IPA (12-Pack Cans)$19.99Out of stock
An everyday drinking IPA 6.9% ABV
- Arroz Con Leche (6-Pack)$11.99
Blonde ale with Hazelnuts 5.0% ABV
Cuvée
Wynwood Brewing Location and Ordering Hours
(305) 982-8732
Closed • Opens Saturday at 12PM