WZ Tavern East Cobb 3052 Shallowford Road
Food Menu
App's Out First
- Bavarian Pretzel Sticks (3)
3 pretzel sticks served with bacon Cheddar ale sauce for dipping$9.00
- Homemade Fried Mozzarella
Fresh hand cut mozzarella cheese made in home, panko crusted and served with marinara$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tavern Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with chili or BBQ chicken, queso and jalapeños. Substitute kettle chips or tater tots and make it a totcho!$11.00
- Hummus Platter
Choice of roasted garlic-red pepper or basil pesto. Served with warm flatbread, celery & carrot sticks$10.00
- Seared Ahi Tuna
Saku grade-a tuna rolled in black & white sesame seeds & seared. Served with crispy wontons and wasabi aioli$16.00
- Brussel Sprouts
Tossed in honey & brown butter served with horseradish sauce$8.00
- Calamari
Marinated in buttermilk, tossed in a blend of lemon pepper-old bay seasoning, with marinara$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Onion Rings
Thick fried rings served with chipotle ranch$9.00
- Chips & Dips
Corn tortilla chips, cheese dip and salsa$9.00
- Totchos
Crispy tater tots topped with chili, chopped bacon, jalapeno, queso & sour cream$12.00
- Grouper Fingers$12.00
- Buffalo Chicken Dip
Tender Roasted Chicken melted cream cheese blended with Buffalo Bliss and Cool Ranch served with Tavern Kettle Chips.$9.00
- Beer Shrimp$12.00
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Chicken Sandwich
Tender all-natural fresh chicken breast, grilled or fried, tossed with any of our flavors$12.00
- Nashville Hot Chicken
Juicy chicken tenders, hand-breaded, lightly fried and tossed in Nashville hot sauce over lettuce and pickles on a toasted brioche bun$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Turkey Bacon Avocado
Freshly sliced turkey breast on a toasted ciabatta roll with bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato & onion$12.00
- French Dip
Slow-roasted prime rib topped with caramelized onions, melted Swiss, bacon Cheddar ale on warm french bread, served with a side of au jus$16.00
- Tavern Reuben
House made corned beef, 1000 island dressing, Swiss cheese, tavern-kraut on grilled marble rye$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Rachel Reuben
Freshly sliced turkey breast, 1000 island dressing, Swiss cheese, tavern-kraut on grilled marbled rye$12.00
- Salmon B.L.T
Grilled salmon, dijon mayo, tomato, arugula, applewood smoked bacon on toasted brioche bun$17.00
- Chicken Tender Wrap
Hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of flavor with Cheddar cheese, onion, tomato & lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla$12.00
- Shrimp Wrap
Shrimp fried or grilled, tossed in your choice of flavor with Cheddar cheese, onion, tomato & lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla$13.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken with romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing & bacon$13.00
- Shrimp Caesar Wrap
Grilled or fried shrimp with romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing & bacon$13.00
- Ahi Tuna Wrap
Seared saku grade a tuna, avocado, baby greens, cucumbers & homemade wasabi dressing$13.00
- Thai Chicken Salad
Curried chicken salad made with onion, celery and granny smith apples stuffed into a warm baguette. We cannot remove the onion, celery or apples as they are blended together in the salad.$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Grilled Steak Stuffed Baguette
Tender beef tips, sautéed onions & mushrooms with honey mustard stuffed in a warm baguette$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Big Red$12.00
- Grouper Po-Boy$14.00
- Shrimp Po-Boy$13.00
Quesadillas
- Shrimp Ques
Choice of blackened or fried shrimp stuffed with grilled onions, diced tomatoes and Cheddar cheese$14.00
- Stuffed Veggie Ques
Sautéed mushrooms and onions, diced tomatoes, yellow squash, zucchini with a mozzarella and provolone blend$12.00
- Grilled Steak Ques
Tender grilled steak, chipotle BBQ sauce, grilled onion, roasted red pepper with a mozzarella and provolone blend$13.00
- Blackened Chicken Ques
Blackened grilled chicken, shredded Cheddar cheese and diced tomatoes$13.00
- Chicken Tender Ques
Hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in mild, medium or hot buffalo with shredded Cheddar cheese and diced tomatoes$13.00
- Adult Chz Quesadilla$9.00
Taco's
- Blackened Grouper
3 tacos in your choice of flour or corn tortillas with napa slaw and drizzled with chipotle ranch$13.00
- Shrimp
3 tacos in your choice of flour or corn tortillas with napa slaw and drizzled with chipotle ranch$13.00
- Beer Battered Cod
3 tacos in your choice of flour or corn tortillas with napa slaw and drizzled with chipotle ranch$13.00
Burgers ~Melts 'N More
- Tavern Classic
Classic American angus burger with a twist. Pick 1 of our flavors and a cheese$12.00
- Black & Bleu
Cajun seasoned topped with caramelized onions and bleu cheese crumbles$13.00
- The Royale
Applewood-smoked bacon, American cheese, topped with a fried egg$13.00
- Smokehouse
Topped with applewood-smoked bacon, crispy onion ring, Cheddar cheese and smokhouse bbq sauce$13.00
- Southwest Avocado
Avocado, Pepper Jack cheese applewood-smoked bacon and crispy fried onions$14.00
- Mushroom Swiss
Sautéed cremini mushrooms with melted Swiss$13.00
- Widow Maker
3 4 oz patties, applewood-smoked bacon, American cheese topped with crispy fried onions$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Patty Melt
Caramelized onions, melted Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing on grilled marbled rye$13.00
- Brie & Berry Turkey Burger
Fuji apple-cranberry preserve, Swiss, baby mixed greens on top our homemade turkey burger$13.00
- Black Bean Burger
Homemade black bean burger topped with avocado and Pepper Jack cheese$13.00
- Steakhouse Sliders$11.00
- Chili Dog$9.00
Salads
- East Cobb
Not a cobb, just our name for a local favorite. Crumbled bleu, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, bacon on romaine/spring mix$12.00
- Strawberry Field
Fresh strawberries, candied pecans, red onion, feta on baby spring mix tossed in balsamic dressing$13.00
- Apple Pecan
Fuji apples, candied pecans, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, croutons on romaine/spring mix$13.00
- Mediterranean
Kalamata olives, cucumbers, chickpeas, tomatoes, red onion and feta on bed of romaine & spring mix$12.00
- Full Caesar
Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, crispy romaine tossed in classic Caesar dressing$11.00
- Big Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, tear drop tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles & dressing$11.00
- Debbies Salad$11.00
Flatbreads
- Chicken Bruschetta
Dijon garlic mayo, grilled chicken, marinated tomatoes, thin red onion, mozzarella/provolone blend, Parmesan cheese and arugula$13.00
- Meat Lovers
Mozzarella/provolone blend over marinara topped with pepperoni, meatballs and applewood smoked bacon$13.00
- Mediterranean FB
Kalamata olives, feta cheese, roasted red pepper, red onion, mozzarella/provolone blend topped with arugula over marinara finished with a balsamic glaze$13.00
- Black & Bleu FB$13.00
- BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Fresh Roasted Chicken topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, red onion, mozzarella cheese over Chipotle BBQ sauce.$12.00
- Adult Cheese Pizza$8.00
- Buffalo Chicken FB$12.00
Mains
- Shrimp & Grits
Gulf shrimp sautéed with peppers, onions and bacon served over fresh homemade grits$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Smoked Pork Ribs
Slowly home smoked with sweet apple wood chips, finished with our 3~beer BBQ sauce served with 2 sides$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Salmon Entree
Bourbon glazed salmon cooked on a cedar plank served with mashed potatoes and seasonal fresh vegetables$16.00
- Southern Fried Fish
Buttermilk marinated fresh fish fillets over homemade grits, with homemade collard greens$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders
Three jumbo marinated tenders with choice of two signature sides$13.00
- Chicken & Waffle$10.00
- Shrimp Penne$14.00
- 2 Piece Fish & Chips$14.00
- 3 Piece Fish & Chips$18.00
Extras
- Bacon Ched Ale$0.75
- Bals Vin$0.75
- BC Dressing$0.75
- Caesar$0.75
- Celery$1.00
- Honey Mustard$0.75
- Ranch$0.75
- 1000 Island$0.75
- Chip Ranch$0.75
- Pita Bread$1.00
- Old Bay$0.75
- Citrus Vin$0.75
- Tarter Sauce$0.75
- Marinara$0.75
- Grilled Chicken Breast$4.00
- Tame$0.75
- Bliss$0.75
- Hot Shot$0.75
- Garlic Parm$0.75
- Honey Q$0.75
- Rajun Cajun$0.75
- Samurai$0.75
- Thai Chili$0.75OUT OF STOCK
- Bourbon Wing$0.75
- VooDoo$0.75
- Lemon Pepper$0.75
- Ranch Rub$0.75
- 3 Beer$0.75
- Chipotle BBQ$0.75
- Liquid Gold$0.75
- Buff Ranch$0.75
- Mango Fire$0.75
- Smokin Q$0.75