Xebec-sf
Asian Fare
- Edamame
Blood orange EVOO, Meyer lemon Ponzu, Himalayan Salt, shichimi togarashi.$7.00
- Sunomono
Seaweed, Seasonal Cucumber, radish sprouts, shaved red onions, ponzu$7.00
- Wagyu Slider (1)
Japanese Wagyu, ikari sauce, tomato fresh wasabi compote$12.00
- Wagyu Slider (2)$22.00
- Wagyu Slider (3)$31.00
- Banh Mi-Ni
Vietnamese roasted chicken, pickled onion, Do Chua (pickled daikon and carrot), cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, roasted garlic aioli or house prepared paté (decide on chicken, duck, or pork liver)$15.00
- Poke
House mixed Sashimi grade yellowfin tuna, Japanese rice, wakame salad, daikon, cucumber, togarashi, harissa, house prepared ponzu, avocado mousse.$15.00
- Bún Chá Giò Salad
Mung bean thread noodles, Shrimp spring roll, Do Chua, red cabbage, Cucumber, cherry tomatoes, fresh mint and Thai basil, crushed peanuts, Nouc Cham dressing$15.00
- Khao Man Gai$16.00
Bowls
Ramen
- Asian Fare House Ramen
48-hour bacon tonkotsu broth, ramen noodles, pork loin, poached egg, Naruto, nori, scallions, menma$16.00
- Soto Ramen
Curry chicken broth, ramen noodles, chicken dumplings, tofu, sprouts, broccoli, scallions, fried shallots$16.00
- Spicy Seoul Ramen
sambal belcchan broth, ramen noodle, bbq pork, poached egg, kimchi, Naruto, nori, scallions, menma$16.00