Conservatory Midtown Xeo Yum
Cha Gio & Goi Cuon- Egg Rolls & Spring Rolls
Cha Gio-Egg Rolls(4)
shrimp & pork fried egg rolls serve with lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrot, cilantro, and our nuoc cham(fish sauce).
Goi Cuon- Spring Rolls
Nem Nuong Cuon (Grilled Pork Sausage Spring Roll)
grilled pork sausage, crunchy roll, cucumber, pickled carrot, lettuce, and cilantro rolled in soft rice paper serves with XY special nem nuong sauce
Pick Any 4 Rolls
Pick any 4 rolls
Banh Xeo & Banh Khot
Banh Xeo Saigon (Vietnamese savory crepe)
pork belly and shrimps Vietnamese savory crepe served with lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrot&daikon, fresh herbs, and “ nuoc cham”
Build Your Own Banh Xeo
Build Your Own Banh Xeo comes with bean sprout and onion + minimum of 1 protein required
Banh Khot ( Vietnamese savory mini pancakes)
Mini crispy shrimp pancakes serve with fresh vegetables
Chef’s Favorites
Bo Luc Lac (Shaken Beef)
Beef tenderloin cooked medium rare with garlic, onion, and jalapeños serves with salad and rice
Dau Hu Luc Lac (Shaken Tofu)
fried tofu cubes wok tossed with garlic, onion, jalapeños serves with house salad and rice
Bo Ne (Sizzling Steak & Eggs)
Sizzling steak & eggs served with house salad, pâté& mayo, and crispy baguette
Com Chien Xeo Yum- Fried Rice ( shrimp & sausage)
Shrimp, Chinese sausage, egg
Drinks
