Cha Gio & Goi Cuon- Egg Rolls & Spring Rolls

Cha Gio-Egg Rolls(4)

$9.00

shrimp & pork fried egg rolls serve with lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrot, cilantro, and our nuoc cham(fish sauce).

Goi Cuon- Spring Rolls

$9.50

Nem Nuong Cuon (Grilled Pork Sausage Spring Roll)

$9.50

grilled pork sausage, crunchy roll, cucumber, pickled carrot, lettuce, and cilantro rolled in soft rice paper serves with XY special nem nuong sauce

Pick Any 4 Rolls

$12.00

Pick any 4 rolls

Banh Xeo & Banh Khot

All crepes & pancakes served with lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumber, pickled carrot& daikon, and “nuoc cham” for dipping

Banh Xeo Saigon (Vietnamese savory crepe)

$15.00

pork belly and shrimps Vietnamese savory crepe served with lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrot&daikon, fresh herbs, and “ nuoc cham”

Build Your Own Banh Xeo

$12.00

Build Your Own Banh Xeo comes with bean sprout and onion + minimum of 1 protein required

Banh Khot ( Vietnamese savory mini pancakes)

$14.00

Mini crispy shrimp pancakes serve with fresh vegetables

Chef’s Favorites

Make it a Combo for $5 ( 2 egg rolls & a soda/ bottled water)

Bo Luc Lac (Shaken Beef)

$17.00

Beef tenderloin cooked medium rare with garlic, onion, and jalapeños serves with salad and rice

Dau Hu Luc Lac (Shaken Tofu)

$14.00

fried tofu cubes wok tossed with garlic, onion, jalapeños serves with house salad and rice

Bo Ne (Sizzling Steak & Eggs)

$19.00

Sizzling steak & eggs served with house salad, pâté& mayo, and crispy baguette

Com Chien Xeo Yum- Fried Rice ( shrimp & sausage)

$14.00

Shrimp, Chinese sausage, egg

Drinks

Ca Phe Sua Da ( Vietnamese iced Coffee)

$5.50

Iced Vietnamese coffee sweetened with condensed milk.

Thai Tea

$5.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

500 ml

Coke

$2.00

Canned

Sprite

$2.00

Canned

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Canned

Ozarka Water

$2.00

Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.00

