XEROCAL 2000 Forrest Ave
Smoothies
Refuel & Recover (Smoothies)
- Koolaid Slam Smoothie$7.99
Strawberries, Banana & more Strawberries with Vanilla Whey Protein
- Berry Trim Smoothie$7.99
Mixed Berries, Banana & ' Get Lean' with Vanilla Whey Protein
- Chocolate Frosty Smoothie$7.99
Choice of Liquid & Organic Chocolate with Chocolate & Vanilla Whey Protein
- Hawaiian Harvest Smoothie$7.99
Pineapple, Coconut & Banana with Vanilla Whey Protein
- Java Jolt Smoothie$7.99
Choice of Liquid, Organic Coffee & Organic Chocolate with Vanilla Whey Protein
- Mango Berry SmoothieBurst$7.99
Mangoes, Pineapple, Strawberries, more Mangoes & Banana with Vanilla Whey Protein
- Matcha Chai Tea Smoothie$7.99
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Matcha Green Tea, Organic Chai Spices, Cardamom & Ginger with Vanilla whey Protein
- Mo'Mass Smoothie$7.99
Choice of Liquid, Peanut Butter, Oats, Banana & 5g Creatine with Vanilla or Chocolate Daily Mass Builder
- Organic cookie Crunch Smoothie$7.99
Choice of Liquid, Organic Sandwich Cookies, Yogurt & Vanilla with Vanilla Whey Protein
Light & Lean (Smoothies)
- Tropical Shredder Smoothie$7.99
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Pineapple, Mangoes, Coconut & Banana with Vanilla Whey Protein
- The Caffeinator Smoothie$7.99
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Expresso Beans & Organic Coffee with Vanilla Whey Protein
- Slender Berry Smoothie$7.99
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Pineapple, Raspberries, Banana, Beets & Orange with Vanilla Whey Protein
Refuel & Detox (Smoothies)
Meal Replacement (Smoothies)
Acai Bowls
- Super Charge Bowl$8.49
Açaí, Dragon fruit topped with Granola, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Peanut Butter
- Mighty Mango Coconut Bowl$8.99
Super Blue, Mango & Coconut base topped with Granola, Strawberries, Coconut Flakes, Honey
- Dragon Fruit Banana Bowl$8.99
Super Blue, Dragon fruit base topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Honey
- Nutella Boost Bowl$8.99
Acai base topped with granola, banana, strawberry, coconut flakes, and nutella drizzle
- Dragon Power Bowl$8.99
Dragon fruit base topped with granola, strawberry, blueberry, honey
- Banana Honey Crunch Bowl$8.99
Acai base topped with granola, banana, honey
- Berry Protein Power Bowl$8.99
Acai base topped with granola, blueberry, strawberry, honey
- Nutty Coco Berry$8.99
Coconut base topped with granola, banana, strawberry, raw cacao, coconut flakes, nutella
- Dragon Protein Bowl$8.99
Dragon fruit base topped with granola, banana, honey
- Build your Own Bowl$13.99
Salads
- Fit & Fresh BBQ Chicken Salad$9.99
Signature iceberg lettuce & romaine lettuce blend, smokey BBQ shredded chicken, sliced quail eggs, diced tomatoes, sweet corn, shredded cheddar cheese, onion crisps topped with tangy barbecue sauce. Suggested salad dressing - Ranch
- Balsamic Berry Chicken Salad$9.99
Signature iceberg & romaine lettuce blend, shredded chicken, fresh strawberries & blueberries, goat cheese, sliced almonds, topped with maple balsamic vinaigrette
- Cucumber & Pepper Crunch bowl$9.99
Diced cucumbers, sliced sweet peppers, crumbled feta cheese, chili onion crunch, topped with smooth ginger dressing.
- Classic Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Signature iceberg & romaine lettuce blend, shredded chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons. Suggested salad dressing - Ceasar
- Garden Fresh Salad$9.99
Signature iceberg & romaine lettuce blend, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, grated carrots, avocado, croutons. Suggested salad dressing - Ranch
- Cobb Salad Supreme$9.99
Signature iceberg & romaine lettuce blend, roasted corn kernels, Cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, sliced quail eggs egg, grape tomatoes, and crispy red bell Peppers. Suggested salad dressing - Avocado Lime Ranch dressing.
Drinks
Vitamin Water
- Acai Blueberry Pomegranate 20fl oz$2.50
good news for good people who like good stuff. vitaminwater xxx is the same acai-blueberry-pomegranate flavored water beverage you’ve always turned to for vitamins and deliciousness. well, guess what, we just added more stuff. what’s that mean for you? it means vitamins. and electrolytes. and more nutrients. which are all good things. with 100 calories per 20 fl. oz. bottle. it also means this vitaminwater xxx has three types of antioxidants to help fight free radicals: vitamin a, vitamin c and selenium. and that's bad news for the people who like bad stuff. so, make sure to pick up a pack if you’re a do-gooder or a good stuff appreciator. great taste. more nutrients. win win vitamin and nutrient-enhanced water beverage with electrolytes and other good stuff with three types of antioxidants to help fight free radicals: vitamin a, vitamin c and selenium plus a great source of vitamin b5, vitamin b6, and vitamin b12
Core Power
- Vanilla 26 Gram 14fl oz$3.50
Ingredients: Filtered Low Fat Grade A Milk, Contains Less Than 1% Of: Natural Flavors, Monk Fruit Juice Concentrate, Stevia Leaf Extract, Carrageenan, Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Acesulfame Potassium, Sucralose, Lactase Enzyme, Vitamin A Palmate, Vitamin D3
- Chocolate 26 Gram 14fl oz$3.50
Ingredients: Ultrafiltered Partly Skimmed Lactose Free Milk (Partly Skimmed Milk, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D3, Lactase Enzyme), Alkalized Cocoa, Natural Flavour, Concentrated Monk Fruit Juice, Stevia Leaf Extract, Carrageenan, Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Maltodextrin, Acesulfame-Potassium, Sucralose
Tea
- Gold Peak Green Tea 18.5 fl oz$2.36
Gold Peak Sweet Green Tea embodies a harmonious fusion of premium ingredients and expert brewing techniques. Each sip reveals the nuanced flavors of carefully selected green tea leaves, gently steeped to infuse the liquid with a mellow, earthy essence. The distinctive vegetal notes that characterize high-quality green tea are complemented by a precise touch of sweetness, creating a balanced and satisfying flavor profile.
Body Armour
- Orange Mango 16fl oz$2.36
BODYARMOR Sports Drink hydrates today’s athletes, no matter their game or goal by giving them the hard-working hydration they need to win. It’s got potassium-packed electrolytes, antioxidants and no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or dyes. BODYARMOR. More Than a Sports Drink. Potassium-Packed Electrolytes Antioxidants No artificial sweeteners, flavors, or dyes Coconut Water B Vitamins
- Peach Mango 16fl oz$2.36
BODYARMOR Sports Drink hydrates today’s athletes, no matter their game or goal by giving them the hard-working hydration they need to win. It’s got potassium-packed electrolytes, antioxidants and no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or dyes. BODYARMOR. More Than a Sports Drink. Potassium-Packed Electrolytes Antioxidants No artificial sweeteners, flavors, or dyes Coconut Water B Vitamins
- Strawberry Banana 16fl oz$2.36
BODYARMOR Sports Drink hydrates today’s athletes, no matter their game or goal by giving them the hard-working hydration they need to win. It’s got potassium-packed electrolytes, antioxidants and no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or dyes. BODYARMOR. More Than a Sports Drink. Potassium-Packed Electrolytes Antioxidants No artificial sweeteners, flavors, or dyes Coconut Water B Vitamins