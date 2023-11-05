Acai Blueberry Pomegranate 20fl oz

$2.50

good news for good people who like good stuff. vitaminwater xxx is the same acai-blueberry-pomegranate flavored water beverage you’ve always turned to for vitamins and deliciousness. well, guess what, we just added more stuff. what’s that mean for you? it means vitamins. and electrolytes. and more nutrients. which are all good things. with 100 calories per 20 fl. oz. bottle. it also means this vitaminwater xxx has three types of antioxidants to help fight free radicals: vitamin a, vitamin c and selenium. and that's bad news for the people who like bad stuff. so, make sure to pick up a pack if you’re a do-gooder or a good stuff appreciator. great taste. more nutrients. win win vitamin and nutrient-enhanced water beverage with electrolytes and other good stuff with three types of antioxidants to help fight free radicals: vitamin a, vitamin c and selenium plus a great source of vitamin b5, vitamin b6, and vitamin b12