Xetava Tapas+Bar
Food
Ancient Grains (V)
Farro and Freekeh ancient grains, locally grown sweet greens, avocado, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, infused olive oil and peach balsamic vinaigrette. (V) (Contains: gluten)
Bacon Jam & Brie
Applewood smoked bacon slowly simmered into a sweet and savory jam topped with melted brie. – served with crostini (Contains: dairy and gluten - GF option available)
Polenta Arrabbiata (V)
Crispy polenta cake, with pomodoro arrabiata, cashew alfredo, pine nut pesto and fresh herbs (V/GF)
Sweet Thai Chili Wings
our own house recipe. (Contains: peanut, soy and sesame)
Charcuterie Board
assortment of cured meats and artisan cheeses served with candied walnuts, spiced mountainberry jam, fresh berries, honeycomb and crostini. (Contains: dairy, gluten and tree nuts)
Nashville Hot Chicken
Crispy fried chicken breast topped with house made Nashville hot sauce, agave coleslaw and fresh pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Served with coleslaw. (Contains: gluten)
Vietnamese Noodles with Crispy Chicken
Crispy Chicken Thigh, rice noodles, carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, microgreens and Vietnamese style sauce
Tuna Tataki
Seared Szechuan sesame crusted yellowfin tuna served with housemade Yuzu Ponzu, fresh chilis and cilantro. (Contains: sesame and soy) (GF)
Pan Seared Crab Cakes
Lowcountry style crab cakes served with wakame salad and wasabi crema (Contains: shellfish, gluten, dairy, sesame)
Street Corn Quesadilla
Seasoned and fire grilled corn with cotija and Monterey jack cheeses then dusted with tajin. Served with cilantro- lime crema (Contains: dairy and gluten)
Thai Shrimp Nachos
Sauteed shrimp, leeks and peppers tossed in Thai curry sauce and topped with scallions and toasted coconut. Served with fried wonton chips. (Contains: shellfish, gluten and dairy)
Pork Tostada
Braised and seasoned pork on a crispy corn tortilla served with, cabbage and avocado (GF)
Braised Short Rib
Asian inspired slow cooked beef, pickled vegetables, pan sauce, micro greens (Contains: soy & gluten)
Cocktails
Post Hike Spritz
Aperol, house-made sage tincture, sparkling water, Gruet Rosé
Earl Grey Haiku
Tea, earl grey, condensed House-made syrup, Lemon, Haku vodka, yum
The White Bull
Tanquery, Lillet blanc, lemon, sage infused Heffeweisen syrup, house-made sage tincture, candied sage leaf (you want to eat this, trust us)
Random Gin Drink
Bombay Sapphire, Aperol, muddled strawberry, cilantro, agave, soda water
Mezcal Old Fashioned
Bozal Mezcal, Casamigos Añejo, Angostura bitters, house-made rosemary simple syrup, Luxardo Cherry
New York Sour
Rye whiskey, dehydrated lemon wine wheel (please eat), maple syrup, dry red wine
Paper Plane
High West Rye, Amaro Nonino, Aperol, lemon
Gem
Cognac, spiced rum, lime, pineapple syrup, bitters
Black Manhattan
Highwest Rye, Fernet-Branca, Carpano Antica, Luxardo cherry
Italian Margarita
Teremana Reposado, Limoncello, lemon, lime, agave Try it with salt air!
Watermelon Martini
Ketel One Vodka, Grand Marnier, freshly juiced watermelon, citrus
Virgin Watermelon Martini
Freshly juiced watermelon, citrus juice & agave
Wine
Red by the glass
Red by the bottle
Praza Douro Portugese Red Blend
Indigenous Nebbiolo
Aromas: Elegant bouquet of ripe cherry, black current, dry rose petal and mint Flavors: Sweet red cherries, flower, and spices create a juicy wine with plenty of mid-palate fruit with excellent grip