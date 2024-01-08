2x points now for loyalty members
Xian Kitchen 12338 Shelbyville Rd
Food
Noodles
- Chicken Mami$12.95
Chicken Mami is the version of Chicken Noodle Soup that comes with carrots, cabbage, egg and fried garlic.
- Palabok$12.95Out of stock
A traditional rice noodle dish covered in shrimp stock, sautéed pork, shrimp, and egg.
- Pancit Bihon$12.95
Pancit Bihon is a quick and easy stir-fried rice noodle dish with a savory sauce, and vegetables.
- Spaghetti$12.95Out of stock
Filipino Style Spaghetti has a thick, creamy, and distinctively sweet sauce. Made from tomato sauce, condensed milk with ground beef and a variety of spices.
- Pancit Canton$12.95Out of stock
Pancit Canton is a quick and easy stir-fried canton noodle dish with a savory sauce, and vegetables.
Dishes
- Chicken Adobo$6.95+
A classic recipe cooked in soy sauce of marinating raw protein in vinegar, spices, and aromatics including pimentón, fresh garlic.
- Lumpia$6.95+Out of stock
A deep-fried finger food made of thin paper-like or crepe-like pastry skin filled with ground pork and vegetables.
- Tortang Talong$6.95+
An eggplant omelet that is made with whole eggplant that has been grilled to impart a smoky flavor. It gets pan-fried in an egg mixture for an incredible taste.
- Pinakbet$6.95+
Pinakbet or Pakbet is a Filipino vegetable dish that is flavorful as it is colorful. A medley of local vegetables like squash, eggplant, yard-long beans, and bitter melon and it contains Bagoong alamang or fermented shrimp paste.
- Pork Sisig$6.95+
Made from chopped pig face, ears, and pork belly and seasoned with soy sauce, citrus juice, onions, and chili peppers.
- Chopseuy$6.95+
A stir-fry dish made of mixed vegetables in a thickened and perfectly seasoned white or light brown sauce with chicken meat.
- Beef Caldereta$6.95+
Simmered to tenderness in a tomato sauce. It is composed of cubed meat, potato, carrots, and bell peppers.
- Kare-Kare$6.95+
A stew that features a thick savory peanut sauce with vegetable components of string beans, eggplant, and bok choy. The best way to eat kare-kare is to pair it with plain white rice, Bagoong alamang or fermented shrimp paste.
- Pork Sinigang$6.95+
A Filipino soup characterized by its sour and savory taste. A mix of tender meat, vegetables and tamarind broth.
- Menudo$6.95+
A scrumptiously rich tomato-based stew of pork meat and liver together with carrots, potatoes, hot dogs, and dried bay leaves.
- Dishes$6.95+
Grill
- Pork BBQ (4 Pieces)$9.99
Filipino Pork Barbecue is marinated in a sweet, savory sauce and skewered in bamboo sticks.
- Chicken Inasal$5.99
Chicken marinated in a mixture of lemon, vinegar, and spices, then grilled over hot coals basted with marinade and annatto.
- Pork Liempo$5.99
Grilled pork belly is a classic sweet and savory dish typically grilled over charcoal and marinated with soy sauce, lemon, garlic, and sugar.
- Pinoy Jumbo Hotdog$1.69Out of stock
Filipino Hotdog Barbecue is marinated in a special sauce and skewered in bamboo sticks.
Dessert
- Maja Blanca$6.99
A dessert made from coconut milk, cornstarch, corn, and sugar.
- Biko$6.99
Filipino rice cake made from glutinous rice cooked in coconut milk and brown sugar topped with caramelized coconut milk.
- Buko Pandan$6.99
Buko Pandan Salad is made with gulaman cubes, tropical palm fruits, and shredded young coconut in sweetened cream. Rich, creamy, and loaded with pandan flavor.
- Halo-Halo$8.99
A popular cold dessert in the Philippines made up of crushed ice, evaporated milk and various ingredients such as coconut strips, sugar palm, plantains cooked in syrup, nata de coco, jackfruit, and topped with flan and ice cream.
- Lache Flan$6.99Out of stock
A dessert made-up of eggs and milk with a soft caramel on top. It resembles crème caramel and caramel custard.
Pastry
- Pandesal$7.99Out of stock
A classic Filipino bread roll that is particularly eaten for breakfast. It is soft and airy and slightly sweet made of flour, yeast, sugar, oil, and salt.
- Spanish Bread$12.95Out of stock
A Filipino bread roll characteristically oblong or cylindrical in shape with a traditional sweet filling of breadcrumbs, butter, and brown sugar.
- Egg Pie$8.99Out of stock
A sweet Filipino pie with lush, creamy egg custard filling and brown top and buttery crust. It is made with flour, milk, butter, and eggs.
Ala Carte
Special item
Fried rice
Party Tray
