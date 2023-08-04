Cocktails

Verdant Vices

$14.00

Track the Sun

$14.00

Kokokiki

$14.00

Stay Golden

$14.00

Midnight by the Mast

$14.00

Rosy Eyed

$14.00

Primpin Ain't Easy

$14.00

Circadian Rhythm

$15.00

Slushies

Panocha in Paradise

$9.00

Double Dare

$9.00

Half &Half

$9.00+

Low ABV

Day Break

$13.00

Pop & Sprinkle

$13.00

Low Tai'd

$13.00

Green Flash

$13.00

Full Eclipse

$13.00

Beer / Wine

Beer

$8.00

Wine

$14.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$4.00

Beer Back

$4.00

Zero Proof & Low ABV

Glow Up NA

$9.00

Ginger Swig NA

$9.00

Low Tai'd

$10.00

Spirits

Beefeater

$8.00

Henry McKenna

$8.00

Plantation 3

$9.00

Kasama

$10.00

Pueblo Viejo

$8.00

Cutty Sark

$9.00

Ford's

$10.00

Mezcal Bankey

$13.00

Pisco Quebranda

$9.00

Sbagliato

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Gin & Tonic

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Negroni

$11.00

**Portland Potato

$7.00

**Passion Gin

$9.00

**Coffee Vodka

$9.00

**Thait Rum

$10.00

**Coconut Teq

$9.00

Nikka Coffee

$17.00

Suntory

$11.00

Woodford

$11.00

4 Roses

$13.00

McCarthy

$15.00

Freeland

$14.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Aimsir Coldbrew

$15.00

Broken Top Rye

$16.00

Buffalo trace

$10.00

Westward

$20.00

Elijah Craig

$16.00

Laphroaig

$21.00

Glenmorangie

$16.00

Choppin

$9.00

New Deal

$7.00

Aimsir Astrid

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Freeland Dry

$11.00

Aviation

$11.00

Astraea Mist

$15.00

Fords

$10.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Chaimicos Anej

$15.00

Chaimicos Rep

$13.00

Siete Leguas Rep

$17.00

El Tesoro Silv

$13.00

Del Maqueu

$14.00

Sambra

$11.00

Pussers

$10.00

Worthy Park 109

$11.00

Tanduay Gold

$11.00

Kasama

$10.00

Tanduay Silver

$11.00

Dr Bird

$15.00

Barbancourt Rhum

$13.00

Don Papa

$17.00

Don't Papa 10

$19.00

Hamilton Jamaica Black

$13.00

Appleton Estate 8

$15.00

Novo Fogo Silver

$13.00

Novo Fogo Barrel Aged

$15.00

Novo Fogo Tanager

$19.00

Lucid

$25.00

Bold Elderflower

$11.00

New Deal Ginger

$12.00

New Deal Coffee

$12.00

Fernet

$13.00

Aperol

$11.00

Industry & Neighbors

Sbagliato

$9.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Negroni

$11.00

Blanco Keegan

$12.00