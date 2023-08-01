XO Press
Hot Espresso Drinks
12oz Hot Americano
$4.00
16oz Hot Americano
$4.50
12oz Hot Latte
$4.00
16oz Hot Latte
$4.50
12oz Hot Flat White
$4.00
16oz Hot Flat White
$4.50
12oz Hot Cappuccino
$4.75
16oz Hot Cappuccino
$5.25
12oz Hot Mocha
$4.75
16oz Hot Mocha
$5.25
12oz Hot Caramel Macchiato
$4.75
16oz Hot Caramel Macchiato
$5.25
Espresso Shot
$3.00
Triple Espresso
$4.00
Iced Espresso Drinks
Classic Drinks
Specialty Drinks
Frappes
Smoothies
Organic Hot Teas
Brewed Teas
Looseleaf Teas
Tea Lattes
12oz Hot Chai Latte
$4.25
16oz Hot Chai Latte
$4.75
12oz Hot Matcha Green Tea Latte
$4.25
16oz Hot Matcha Green Tea Latte
$4.75
12oz Hot Butterfly Pea Flower Latte
$4.25
16oz Hot Butterfly Pea Flower Latte
$4.75
16oz Iced Chai Tea Latte
$4.75
16oz Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte
$4.75
16oz Iced Butterfly Pea Flower Latte
$4.75
12oz Hot Matcha Latte
$4.25
16oz Hot Matcha Latte
$4.75
16oz Iced Matcha Latte
$4.75
Seasonal
