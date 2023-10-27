Skip to Main content
Foods
Beverages
Small Plate
Noodle Soup
Main
Croffles
Add- On
Desserts
Foods
Small Plate
So Diep Sot Bo Toi (Scallop)
$14.00
Canh Ga Chanh Day (Chiken Wings)
$14.00
Tom Don Thit (Stuffed Shrimp)
$14.00
Goi Dau Hu (Tofu Salad)
$12.00
Muc Chien (Calamari)
$16.00
Goi Xoai (Mango Salad)
$14.00
Muc Nuong Sate (Grilled Cuttlefish)
$14.00
Banh Mi
$10.00
Noodle Soup
Pho Tai Nam (Steak, Brisket)
$17.00
Steak and Brisket
Xom Dat Biet (Steak, Brisket, Meatball, Tendon)
$18.00
Steak, Bisket, Fatty, Tendon and Meat Ball
Xom Supreme (Steak, Oxtail, Marrow)
$22.00
Oxtail, Steak and Pho Marrow
Bun Hue Chay (Tofu Noodle)
$18.00
Main
Bo Ne (Steak and Egg)
$20.00
Bun Thit Nuong (Pork skewer and Eggroll)
$18.00
Com Tam Trung Suon Bi Cha (Broken Rice)
$18.00
Croffles
Croffles Savory
$14.00
Croffles Fruity
$12.00
Add- On
Rice
$3.00
Bread
$4.00
Broth
$5.00
Fries
$4.00
Bowl
Plate
Desserts
Tiramisu
$10.00
Kem
$10.00
Beverages
Soda
Coke
$4.00
Diet Coke
$4.00
Sprite
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Sparkling Water Bottle
$7.00
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Soda Water
$2.00
Tonic
$3.00
Shirley Temple
$5.00
Arnold Palmer
$5.00
Juice
Apple
$4.00
Cranberry
$4.00
Grape Fruit
$4.00
Guava
$5.00
Mango
$5.00
Orange
$4.00
Pineapple
$4.00
Coffee
Ca Phe Sua Da
$6.00
Bac Xiu
$6.00
Ca Phe Trung (Egg Coffee)
$7.00
Affogato
$8.00
Tea
Unsweet Iced
$4.00
Jamine Green
$4.00
Pemoegranate Jasmine Green Tea
$7.00
Mandarine Lemongrass Peach
$7.00
Kumquat Jasmine Green
$7.00
Xom LLC Location and Ordering Hours
(206) 222-2662
1424 11th AVE, Seattle, WA 98122
Closed
• Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
Order online
