Corn tortilla, grilled cheese, meat, bacon, onions & cilantro
Corn tortilla, meat, onions & cliantro
Tortilla of cheese, meat, onions & cilantro
Corn tortilla, cheese, birria, onions & cliantro
Flour tortilla, cheese, meat & bacon
Flour tortilla, cheese & meat
Flour tortilla & cheese
Corn tortilla, cheese & meat
Fries, meat, bacon, onions, cilantro, cheese & sour cream
Fries, meat, onons, cilantro, cheese & sour cream
Small side of fries
Flour tortilla, rice, beans, meat, onions, cilantro, cheese & sour cream
Rice, beans, or consome
Spicy red, mild red, mild avocado, non-spicy green (tomatillo)