Y Que Mas Pues 14156 Rosecrans Ave Suite B
Entres.
Appetizers
Hibachi
Specialities
Colombian
- Perro Chimba$15.95
Colombian style hot dog with caramelized pineapple, bacon, melted cheese, quail eggs, gravel potatoes, house sauce served with fries
- Burger Que pecao$18.95
Colombian flavored grounded beef, pork, bacon and spices, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheese, chopped bacon on the top served with fries
- Picada$44.95
Pork ribs, beef, chicken, Colombian chicharron, chorizo marinated in a house adobo, Colombian plantains, fried yuca, potatoes, corn, arepa served with Mexican sauces and guacamole
- Mazorcada Berraca$17.95
Corn, chicken, beef, covered in a delicious house sauce, melted cheese, gravel potatoes, quail eggs and fries
- Picada para 4$82.95
- Salchipapa$9.95
sausage, fries, cheese, quail eggs and house sauces
ceviches
- Ceviche de pescado classic$18.25
Raw fish cooked in lime juice with spices, cilantro, onions, served with potatoes, sweet potatoes, toasted corn and choclo corn
- Ceviche mixto$22.95
- Leche de tigre$22.95
cooked fish in lime juice with species, onions and sweet potatoes, choclo, topped with breaded fish and cancha on the side
- Tiradito de pescado Aji Amarillo$18.55
Raw fish cooked in lime juice and yellow aji sauce, spices, cilantro, onions, potato, choclo and plantain chips
- Tiradito de pescado red roccoto$18.55
Raw fish cooked in lime juice and red roccoto chili sauce, spices, cilantro, onions potato, choclo and plantain chips
- Ceviche Camaron Colombiano$21.95
- Ceviche Camaron Peruano$21.95
Cooked shrimp
- Tuna ceviche$22.95
Raw tuna cooked in lemon house juice, avocado, deveined chopped jalapeño, mix greens, fried onion strings, topped with chipotle mayo, toasted sesame seeds and lemon zest
Drinks
No alcoholic and sodas
- Fountain drink$3.99
- Inca kola$4.20
- Inca cola vidrio$4.25
- Chicha morada$4.20
- Jarra de chicha$20.95
- Inca cola 2lts$9.99
- Maracuyá$5.99
- Soda can$4.00
- Coca de vidrio$4.50
- Bottle soda plastic$3.50
- Cola inglesa$4.50
- Hot chocolate$5.00
- Cofe$4.00
- Lemonade$7.90
- Lemonade spear mint$7.99
- Natural juices$5.99
- Natural juices with milk$6.99
Beers and cocktails
Breakfast
- Chilaquiles verdes$16.95
- Enchiladas de mole$21.95
- Lomo en su jugo$16.95
- Lomo montado$19.95
- Huevos con chorizo$18.95
- Huevos New York$22.95
- Pan con chicharrón$15.95
- Peruvian egg sandwich$15.95
- Green Peruvian signature chicken sandwich$19.55
Chicken milanesa covered with pesto secret sauce and melted cheese sandwich,
- 2 eggs and bacon$14.95
- French toast$9.95
- Chilaquiles verdes con carne$23.95
- Chilaquiles rojos$16.95
- Chilaquiles rojos con carne$23.50
- Chilaquiles verdes con carne$23.80