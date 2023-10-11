YAAAS TEA-Great Neck
Popular Items
Bakery
BOBO Family
Brown Sugar BOBO
Caffeine Free, fresh brown sugar boba served with milk and ice. No customization on ice and sugar
Iced Caramel Brûlée BOBO
Iced salted caramel latte with brown sugar boba
Iced Dark Mocha Brûlée BOBO
Iced dark mocha with brown sugar boba (contains caffeine)
Iced White Mocha Brûlée BOBO
Iced white mocha with brown sugar boba (contains caffeine)
Iced Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso BOBO
Iced brown sugar latte with brown sugar boba (contains caffeine)
Iced Latte Brûlée BOBO
Iced latte with brown sugar boba (contains caffeine)
Hot Coffees
Americano
Double espresso with hot water
Cappuccino
Milk over espresso with a thick layer of microfoam
Latte
Velvety milk over bold double espresso
Pistachio Latte
Hot latte infused with a touch of sweet pistachio
Caramel Macchiato
Espresso marked with foam
Mocha
Steamed milk with espresso and chocolate
Cold Coffees
Iced Coconut Latte
Double espresso shaken with coconut milk and salted caramel sauce
Cold Brew Coffee
Rich, smooth cold brewed coffee
Iced Latte
Double espresso with milk served over ice
Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
Double espresso shaken with brown sugar sauce and oatmilk
Iced Pistachio Latte
Double espresso shaken with pistachio syrup and milk
Iced Mocha
Double espresso shaken with chocolate sauce and milk
Iced Teas
Iced Fresh Lemonade
reshly muddled lemon shaken with ice water and flavor
Iced Fresh Orangeade
Freshly muddled orange shaken with ice water and flavor
Iced Fresh Lemon Green Tea
Freshly muddled lemon shaken with tea and flavor
Iced Fresh Orange Green Tea
Fresh orange with your choice of iced tea
Iced Organic Strawberry Tea
Organic & Kosher. Organic apple, organic hibiscus, organic rose hips, organic strawberry, natural strawberry flavor.
Iced Organic Peach Tea
Organic & Kosher. Organic apple, organic hibiscus, organic rose hips and natural organic peach flavor.
Milk Teas
Earl Grey Milk Tea
Earl grey tea and house made creamer served over ice.
Jasmine Milk Tea
Jasmine tea and house made creamer served over ice.
Taro Milk Tea
Caffeine free.. Iced taro latte served over ice.
Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea
Iced matcha latte with strawberry & oat milk served over ice.