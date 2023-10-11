Popular Items

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$4.95

Earl grey tea and house made creamer served over ice.

Iced Organic Strawberry Tea

$4.50

Organic & Kosher. Organic apple, organic hibiscus, organic rose hips, organic strawberry, natural strawberry flavor.

Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.95

Jasmine tea and house made creamer served over ice.


Bakery

Fresh Strawberry Cake Jar

$6.95
Fresh Mango Cake Jar

$6.95
Fresh Blueberry Cake Jar

$6.95
Tiramisu Cake Jar

$6.95
Oreo Brownie Cake Jar

$6.95Out of stock
Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie Jar

$5.95
Coconut Pecan Cookie Jar

$5.95

BOBO Family

Brown Sugar BOBO

$5.95

Caffeine Free, fresh brown sugar boba served with milk and ice. No customization on ice and sugar

Iced Caramel Brûlée BOBO

$5.95

Iced salted caramel latte with brown sugar boba

Iced Dark Mocha Brûlée BOBO

$5.95

Iced dark mocha with brown sugar boba (contains caffeine)

Iced White Mocha Brûlée BOBO

$5.95

Iced white mocha with brown sugar boba (contains caffeine)

Iced Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso BOBO

$5.95

Iced brown sugar latte with brown sugar boba (contains caffeine)

Iced Latte Brûlée BOBO

$5.95

Iced latte with brown sugar boba (contains caffeine)

Hot Coffees

Americano

$2.95

Double espresso with hot water

Cappuccino

$3.95

Milk over espresso with a thick layer of microfoam

Latte

$3.95

Velvety milk over bold double espresso

Pistachio Latte

$4.50

Hot latte infused with a touch of sweet pistachio

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

Espresso marked with foam

Mocha

$4.50

Steamed milk with espresso and chocolate

Cold Coffees

Iced Coconut Latte

$5.95

Double espresso shaken with coconut milk and salted caramel sauce

Cold Brew Coffee

$2.99

Rich, smooth cold brewed coffee

Iced Latte

$3.95

Double espresso with milk served over ice

Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

$5.95

Double espresso shaken with brown sugar sauce and oatmilk

Iced Pistachio Latte

$4.50

Double espresso shaken with pistachio syrup and milk

Iced Mocha

$4.50

Double espresso shaken with chocolate sauce and milk

Iced Teas

Iced Fresh Lemonade

$3.95

reshly muddled lemon shaken with ice water and flavor

Iced Fresh Orangeade

$3.95

Freshly muddled orange shaken with ice water and flavor

Iced Fresh Lemon Green Tea

$3.95

Freshly muddled lemon shaken with tea and flavor

Iced Fresh Orange Green Tea

$3.95

Fresh orange with your choice of iced tea

Milk Teas

Taro Milk Tea

$5.95

Caffeine free.. Iced taro latte served over ice.

Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea

$5.95

Iced matcha latte with strawberry & oat milk served over ice.

Hot Drinks

Matcha Oatmilk Latte

$4.95

Dairy free. Matcha steamed with coconut milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Dark chocolate sauce with steamed milk