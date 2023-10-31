YAAAS TEA - New Hyde Park
Bakery
BOBO Family
Caffeine Free, fresh brown sugar boba served with milk and ice. No customization on ice and sugar
Iced salted caramel latte with brown sugar boba
Iced dark mocha with brown sugar boba (contains caffeine)
Iced white mocha with brown sugar boba (contains caffeine)
Iced latte with brown sugar boba (contains caffeine)
Hot Coffees
Cold Coffees
YAAAS signature latte. Espresso with cold pressed raw coconut milk
Rich, smooth cold brewed coffee
Double espresso with milk served over ice
Double espresso shaken with pistachio syrup and milk
Double espresso shaken with chocolate sauce and milk
Iced Teas
reshly muddled lemon shaken with ice water and flavor
Freshly muddled orange shaken with ice water and flavor
Freshly muddled lemon shaken with tea and flavor
Fresh orange with your choice of iced tea
Caffeine-Free, Organic apple, hibiscus, rose hips and natural organic strawberry flavor.
Caffeine-Free, Organic apple, hibiscus, rose hips and natural organic peach flavor.
Premium jasmine green tea shaken with ice
Milk Teas
Earl grey tea and house made creamer served over ice.
Jasmine tea and house made creamer served over ice.
Caffeine free.. Iced taro latte served over ice.
Iced matcha latte with strawberry & oat milk served over ice.
Caffeine-free. Experience the tropical taste of sweet and creamy mango.