YAAAS TEA-Patchogue
Bakery
White Chocolate Chip Cookie Jar
Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie Jar
Strawberry Cake Jar
Fresh vanilla cake topped with fresh strawberry and blueberries
Mango Cake Jar
Vanilla cake layered with fresh mango cream topped with mango & blueberries
Oreo Brownie Cake Jar
Chocolate cake layered with Oreo crumbs topped with brownie and Nutella
Tiramisu Cake Jar
Coffee cake soaked in espresso, topped with mascarpone cream. Contains alcohol
BOBO Family
Brown Sugar BOBO
Brown sugar boba mixed with organic whole milk, topped with savory sea salt cream and caramelized brown sugar. No customization allowed on our signature drink.
Iced Latte Brûlée BOBO
Organic espresso balanced with your choice of milk and served with brown sugar boba.
Iced Caramel Brûlée BOBO
Organic espresso combined with salted caramel, cold milk, poured over ice. Topped with sea salt cream and served with a base layer of brown sugar boba.
Iced Mocha Brûlée BOBO
Our organic rich, full-bodied espresso combined with chocolate, and cold milk, poured over ice. Topped with sea salt cream and served with a base layer of brown sugar boba.
Milk Tea
Classic Milk Tea
Taiwanese Earl Gray Tea shaken with house creamer and ice
Jasmine Milk Tea
Premium green tea mixed with house made creamer. Floral and silky.
Taro Milk Tea
A sweet drink with subtle hints of vanilla and a nutty flavor, presented in a vividly purple color, shaken with organic milk and ice. Caffeine free.
Matcha Milk Tea
Mango Milk Tea
A delicious drink with sweet and creamy mango flavor. Shaken up with organic whole milk and ice. Caffeine free.
Thai Milk Tea
Thai Milk Tea is made from strongly brewed black tea and spice, sweetened just right, and blended with house creamer and condensed milk.
Iced Tea / Drinks
Fresh Lemonade
Freshly made lemonade shaken up with your choice of flavor and ice. Caffeine free.
Fresh Orangeade
Muddled fresh orange slices, iced shaken and served as an orangeade. Mixed with refreshing orange flavor and ice. Caffeine free.
Fresh Lemon Iced Tea
Fresh lemon with your choice of iced tea
Fresh Orange Iced Tea
Fresh orange with your choice of iced tea
Iced Green Tea
Iced Oolong Tea
Iced Coffee
Hot Coffee / Drinks
Latte
Milk over espresso with a layer of microfoam
Matcha Latte
Matcha steamed with oatmilk
Mocha
Rich espresso with sweet mocha sauce and steamed milk.
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate sauce steamed with milk
Cappuccino
Rich espresso with steamed milk and foam.
Americano
A shot of rich espresso topped with hot water.