YAAAS TEA-Patchogue


Bakery

White Chocolate Chip Cookie Jar

White Chocolate Chip Cookie Jar

$4.95
Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie Jar

Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie Jar

$4.95
Strawberry Cake Jar

Strawberry Cake Jar

$7.50

Fresh vanilla cake topped with fresh strawberry and blueberries

Mango Cake Jar

Mango Cake Jar

$7.50

Vanilla cake layered with fresh mango cream topped with mango & blueberries

Oreo Brownie Cake Jar

Oreo Brownie Cake Jar

$7.50

Chocolate cake layered with Oreo crumbs topped with brownie and Nutella

Tiramisu Cake Jar

Tiramisu Cake Jar

$7.50

Coffee cake soaked in espresso, topped with mascarpone cream. Contains alcohol

BOBO Family

Brown Sugar BOBO

Brown Sugar BOBO

$6.50

Brown sugar boba mixed with organic whole milk, topped with savory sea salt cream and caramelized brown sugar. No customization allowed on our signature drink.

Iced Latte Brûlée BOBO

Iced Latte Brûlée BOBO

$6.50

Organic espresso balanced with your choice of milk and served with brown sugar boba.

Iced Caramel Brûlée BOBO

Iced Caramel Brûlée BOBO

$6.50

Organic espresso combined with salted caramel, cold milk, poured over ice. Topped with sea salt cream and served with a base layer of brown sugar boba.

Iced Mocha Brûlée BOBO

Iced Mocha Brûlée BOBO

$6.50

Our organic rich, full-bodied espresso combined with chocolate, and cold milk, poured over ice. Topped with sea salt cream and served with a base layer of brown sugar boba.

Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$5.95

Taiwanese Earl Gray Tea shaken with house creamer and ice

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.95

Premium green tea mixed with house made creamer. Floral and silky.

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$6.50

A sweet drink with subtle hints of vanilla and a nutty flavor, presented in a vividly purple color, shaken with organic milk and ice. Caffeine free.

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.50

A sweet drink with subtle hints of vanilla and a nutty flavor, presented in a vividly purple color, shaken with organic milk and ice. Caffeine free.

Mango Milk Tea

Mango Milk Tea

$6.50

A delicious drink with sweet and creamy mango flavor. Shaken up with organic whole milk and ice. Caffeine free.

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$6.50

Thai Milk Tea is made from strongly brewed black tea and spice, sweetened just right, and blended with house creamer and condensed milk.

Iced Tea / Drinks

Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$3.95

Freshly made lemonade shaken up with your choice of flavor and ice. Caffeine free.

Fresh Orangeade

Fresh Orangeade

$3.95

Muddled fresh orange slices, iced shaken and served as an orangeade. Mixed with refreshing orange flavor and ice. Caffeine free.

Fresh Lemon Iced Tea

Fresh Lemon Iced Tea

$3.95

Fresh lemon with your choice of iced tea

Fresh Orange Iced Tea

Fresh Orange Iced Tea

$3.95

Fresh orange with your choice of iced tea

Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$3.25
Iced Oolong Tea

Iced Oolong Tea

$3.25

Iced Coffee

Iced Caramel Coconut Latte

Iced Caramel Coconut Latte

$5.95

YAAAS signature latte, made with espresso and raw coconut milk.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.95

Organic espresso with milk served over ice

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$4.95

Premium organic espresso poured over ice and milk with dark mocha sauce.

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.95

Organic espresso and water served over ice

Hot Coffee / Drinks

Latte

Latte

$4.95

Milk over espresso with a layer of microfoam

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Matcha steamed with oatmilk

Mocha

Mocha

$4.95

Rich espresso with sweet mocha sauce and steamed milk.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Chocolate sauce steamed with milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.95

Rich espresso with steamed milk and foam.

Americano

Americano

$3.95

A shot of rich espresso topped with hot water.