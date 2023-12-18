YAAAS TEA-Rocksville Centre
Bakery
BOBO Family
- Brown Sugar BOBO$5.95
Caffeine Free, fresh brown sugar boba served with milk and ice. No customization on ice and sugar
- Iced Caramel Brûlée BOBO$5.95
Iced salted caramel latte with brown sugar boba
- Iced Pumpkin Spice Brûlée BOBO$5.95
Iced pumpkin spice latte with brown sugar boba
- Iced Dark Mocha Brûlée BOBO$5.95
Iced dark mocha with brown sugar boba (contains caffeine)
- Iced White Mocha Brûlée BOBO$5.95
Iced white mocha with brown sugar boba (contains caffeine)
- Iced Latte Brûlée BOBO$5.95
Iced latte with brown sugar boba (contains caffeine)
Hot Coffees
Cold Coffees
- Iced Coconut Latte(Bottle)$4.99
YAAAS signature latte. Espresso with cold pressed raw coconut milk
- Cold Brew Coffee$3.99
Rich, smooth cold brewed coffee
- Iced Latte$3.99
Double espresso with milk served over ice
- Iced Pistachio Latte$3.99
Double espresso shaken with pistachio syrup and milk
- Iced Mocha$3.99
Double espresso shaken with chocolate sauce and milk
Iced Teas
- Iced Fresh Lemonade$3.99
reshly muddled lemon shaken with ice water and flavor
- Iced Fresh Orangeade$3.99
Freshly muddled orange shaken with ice water and flavor
- Iced Fresh Lemon Green Tea$3.99
Freshly muddled lemon shaken with tea and flavor
- Iced Fresh Orange Green Tea$3.99
Fresh orange with your choice of iced tea
- Iced Organic Strawberry Tea$3.99
Caffeine-Free, Organic apple, hibiscus, rose hips and natural organic strawberry flavor.
- Iced Organic Peach Tea$3.99
Caffeine-Free, Organic apple, hibiscus, rose hips and natural organic peach flavor.
- Iced Green Tea$3.99
Premium jasmine green tea shaken with ice
Milk Teas
- Earl Grey Milk Tea$4.95
Earl grey tea and house made creamer served over ice.
- Jasmine Milk Tea$4.95
Jasmine tea and house made creamer served over ice.
- Taro Milk Tea$5.95
Caffeine free.. Iced taro latte served over ice.
- Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea$5.95
Iced matcha latte with strawberry & oat milk served over ice.
- Mango Milk Tea$5.95
Caffeine-free. Experience the tropical taste of sweet and creamy mango.